Kate Spade’s winter clearance sale is here! Get up to 70% off these 10 leather bags and wallets
As the year comes to a close, a...
The best handbag deals at Nordstrom’s end-of-year clearance sale that you need to see now
Want to start the new year with a...
These are the best end-of-year deals on Ugg boots and slippers
If you are looking for a deal on Uggs now that the holiday is over, you are in luck as several styles have been reduced. Retailers, such as Nordstrom and Macy’s, are dropping prices on their Ugg stock, including boots and slippers. Nordstrom has many Uggs discounted up to...
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Extended — Shop The Best Deals on Shoes and Designer Handbags
Originally slated to end in late December, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is still going strong with over 42,000 deals on everything from designer handbags to running shoes and home finds. Extended through January 9, Nordstrom's major winter sale does not disappoint. Whether you are shopping for winter essentials or wondering how to use the gift cards received over the holidays, you can save up to 60% on top brands from UGG, Birkenstock, Jacquemus, and much more.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 10 of the best things I bought there this year.
Through the last 12 months, I've invested in a Vitamix and Saint Laurent sunglasses, and picked up groceries like Kirkland's breakfast-blend coffee.
8 Things You Should Buy After Christmas To Get the Best Deal
Once Christmas rolls around, and you've made your list and checked it twice, it's time to start making a new one -- for all the items available in post-holiday sales. See: 9 Costco Brand Items That...
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Stylists reveal 8 shoe trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out slouchy boots and round-toe shoes for new takes on ballet flats and kitten heels in their 2023 wardrobe.
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
7 New Tory Burch Pieces to Buy for 2023 — On Sale Now
Get the new year started off right by picking up one of these awesome deals from Tory Burch for an extra 25% off right now — details
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
The Best Finds from the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale: Save On Handbags, Boots, and More Winter Styles
ICYMI: The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is here, so it's your chance to upgrade your winter wardrobe with can't-miss deals. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted apparel, and accessories starting at $30. Now through Sunday, January 8, Tory Burch's already-reduced purses, boots, wallets, and other stylish wardrobe additions are an extra 25% off.
12 Can’t-Miss Fashion Deals from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale
After bidding the holiday season adieu, we’ve entered the Twilight Zone-like period between Christmas and New Year’s. A series of days where sweatpants are worn with pride, work inboxes are gleefully ignored, and leftovers are consumed like nothing else in your fridge exists. It’s also the period where glorious post-holiday sales return, the top-billing star being none other than Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale.
I shop for just myself at Costco and hate cooking. Here are 15 things I love to buy there.
From different kinds of precooked chicken to boots and socks, here's what I get from the popular wholesale chain to make the most of my membership.
These 9 products will basically organize your bedroom for you
These nine organization products for your bedroom will help you keep your sleeping quarters clean and clutter-free. Including baskets, shelves, and hooks, shop these handy picks
These Slippers Are Just As Popular as UGGs on Amazon — Less Than Half the Price
These classic slippers from Dearfoams sell as many pairs as similar UGG styles on Amazon, but cost a fraction of the price — details
This Cropped Puffer Jacket from Amazon Kept Me Super Warm During a Major Winter Storm, and It's on Sale
It’s water-resistant, comes in multiple colors, and is so comfy, my sisters keep stealing it from me After moving to an island in 2020, I never have to worry about being cold (temperatures rarely fall beneath 75 degrees). But this makes traveling back to the east coast during the winter tricky, because not only am I extra freezing, but it's also a pain to lug my heavy winter parka back and forth. This year while going home for the holidays, I decided to travel with a puffer jacket...
