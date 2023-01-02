Well-known restaurateur closes one east-side restaurant but plans two new businesses

The lease is up for Jax Restaurant and Bar , and owner John Arnold said after trying two and a half concepts at that Cambridge Market space, he has decided to close.

“COVID had a lot to do with it,” he said.

The biggest factor was the lack of pharmaceutical parties in Jax’s private rooms since the pandemic began.

“After COVID, they weren’t using the rooms. That’s basically how we made our living.”

Arnold started the business as Greystone Steak & Seafood in 2015 .

His Deano’s Grill & Tapworks already was in the center at 21st and Webb Road.

At the time, Arnold said Greystone’s four private rooms were a big focus for the business.

Just before the pandemic, Arnold retooled the concept, dropping Steak & Seafood from the name and nixing more expensive dishes and white tablecloths to create a more casual atmosphere where people felt they could come more often.

Guest counts immediately jumped, but then the pandemic hit.

In the fall of 2020, Arnold closed Greystone and opened Jax in its place.

In early 2022, building co-owner Greg Cutchall died. Cutchall used to have Famous Dave’s Legendary Pit Bar-B-Que in the space before Greystone.

“Him passing was really big,” Arnold said. “He was the biggest supporter of us.”

The Jax lease was up before the end of the year, but Arnold asked the landlord if he could rent month to month so he wouldn’t have to cancel holiday reservations.

“The landlord is really, really nice.”

Brad Saville of Landmark Commercial Real Estate and Troy Farha of NAI Martens now are marketing the 6,000-square-foot building, and Saville said it’s a great opportunity for someone, especially given all the new commercial activity in the area.

Arnold said his Jax employees were great, and he’s found them all jobs at his other restaurants, including Deano’s, Oak & Pie and Stearman Airfield Bar & Grill .

Now, he’s looking ahead to new plans for 2023, both for the west side and Derby.

“We’re actually going to build two restaurants this year,” Arnold said.

Look for more information on them both in coming weeks.