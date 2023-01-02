ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WHIO Dayton

Members at local VFW thankful ceiling collapse was not much worse

BEAVERCREEK — Members at a local VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) are thankful that a terrifying close call in Greene County was not much worse. >>PHOTOS: Members at local VFW thankful ceiling collapse was not much. Two people were injured after the ceiling collapsed at a VFW post in...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
wnewsj.com

Cleaning up the community

Clean-Up Wilmington is gearing up for a third year of community clean-up activities. The scheduled “Clean Up-Wilmington Crew” monthly events for 2023 are:. – Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day) – Saturday, May 20. – Saturday, June 24. – Saturday, July 29. – Saturday, Aug. 26. – Saturday, Sept....
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
MAINEVILLE, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County

Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
wnewsj.com

City provides code enforcement reports

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Butler County GOP appoints new auditor Feb. 2

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Republican Party will appoint a new auditor on Feb. 2 to replace Roger Reynolds, who no longer can serve after he was convicted of a felony crime related to his public office. The GOP Party’s Central Committee will make the appointment at Major’s...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Four Flown From Scene of Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash Along US 50 in Ross Co.

Four people were flown from the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision along US 50 in Ross County late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lacee M. Seymour, 39, of Bainbridge, was traveling southwest along US 50 at around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th when her 2015 Chevy Trax collided head-on with a northeast -bound 2008 Ford Escape operated by Levi P. Saltz, 18, of Clarksburg.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Kettering grocery store to close next month

Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia

CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver crashes into the Scioto River

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews are responding to a call of a vehicle that crashed into the Scioto River this morning. The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Route 316 east of Route 104. According to dispatchers, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

