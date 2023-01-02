Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHIO Dayton
Members at local VFW thankful ceiling collapse was not much worse
BEAVERCREEK — Members at a local VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) are thankful that a terrifying close call in Greene County was not much worse. >>PHOTOS: Members at local VFW thankful ceiling collapse was not much. Two people were injured after the ceiling collapsed at a VFW post in...
2 men accused of breaking into AES Ohio substation; 1 facing charges
XENIA — A Xenia man is facing charges after he and another man allegedly broke into an AES Ohio substation in Greene County. On Wednesday, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received an alarm through AES Ohio about a “terminal area,” Sheriff Scott Anger told News Center 7.
wnewsj.com
Cleaning up the community
Clean-Up Wilmington is gearing up for a third year of community clean-up activities. The scheduled “Clean Up-Wilmington Crew” monthly events for 2023 are:. – Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day) – Saturday, May 20. – Saturday, June 24. – Saturday, July 29. – Saturday, Aug. 26. – Saturday, Sept....
WLWT 5
Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County
Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
wnewsj.com
City provides code enforcement reports
The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
Fox 19
Butler County GOP appoints new auditor Feb. 2
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Republican Party will appoint a new auditor on Feb. 2 to replace Roger Reynolds, who no longer can serve after he was convicted of a felony crime related to his public office. The GOP Party’s Central Committee will make the appointment at Major’s...
iheart.com
Four Flown From Scene of Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash Along US 50 in Ross Co.
Four people were flown from the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision along US 50 in Ross County late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lacee M. Seymour, 39, of Bainbridge, was traveling southwest along US 50 at around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th when her 2015 Chevy Trax collided head-on with a northeast -bound 2008 Ford Escape operated by Levi P. Saltz, 18, of Clarksburg.
South Lebanon temporarily closing road for installation
A portion of a Warren County road will temporarily close for a water system to be installed.
‘A difficult decision’: Landes Meat Market announces store closure
"It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it's ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business."
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
Here is a look at some of the new laws that will take effect in 2023:
LATEST: Springfield police looking for 6-foot-7-inch man accused of causing standoff
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 6:25 p.m.: A 6-foot-7-inch, 200-pound man who is considered dangerous and being sought already on outstanding warrants and parole violations now is wanted by Springfield police on suspicion of causing Thursday’s hourslong SWAT standoff on East McCreight Avenue that forced a school lockdown. “We...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on South Broadway Street in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Broadway Street in Blanchester. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
dayton.com
Kettering grocery store to close next month
Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
Father stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County; Son in custody, deputies say
YELLOW SPRINGS — One man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times by his son Thursday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. >>SWAT standoff in Springfield has ended; Police chief to hold news conference. Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Jackson...
WHIO Dayton
Report exonerates Greene County Animal Control officer in death of dog named ‘Blue’
XENIA — A Greene County Animal Control officer did not do anything to cause the death of a dog named “Blue,” a 100-pound American Bully that died in late October, according to an independent report county administrators commissioned into the animal’s demise. Blue’s owner accused animal...
WHIO Dayton
Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver crashes into the Scioto River
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews are responding to a call of a vehicle that crashed into the Scioto River this morning. The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Route 316 east of Route 104. According to dispatchers, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
