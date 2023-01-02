ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says

By Associated Press
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4ZRR_0k196oAa00

NEW ORLEANS – An attorney says Louisiana authorities’ use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that 28-year-old Randall Reid was jailed for days in DeKalb County, Georgia.

His attorney says facial recognition tools were used to falsely link him to purse thefts in Jefferson Parish and Baton Rouge.

Reid says he’s never even been to Louisiana. He was released on Dec. 1.

His case brings renewed attention to a technological crime-fighting tool. Critics cite studies showing the technology is more likely to misidentify people of color.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 5

Guest
3d ago

I sure hope they cleared that off that man’s record

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

Three Men Cited For Red Drum Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three Georgia men for alleged red drum violations in Plaquemines Parish on Dec. 29. Agents cited Cole T. Kennedy, 18, Chapman Ward, 18, and Steven Ward, 51, all from Newnan, Georgia, for possessing over the limit of red drum (off water).
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Ars Technica

Black man wrongfully jailed for a week after face recognition error, report says

Police in Louisiana reportedly relied on an incorrect facial recognition match to secure warrants to arrest a Black man for thefts he did not commit. Randal Reid, 28, was in jail for almost a week after the false match led to his arrest, according to a report published Monday on NOLA.com, the website of the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper. Reid told the newspaper that he had never even been to Louisiana:
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
WASHINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

La. State Police trooper fired for failing to report boat crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of molesting 10-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says a 57-year-old Baton Rouge man is in custody after being accused of molesting a 10-year-old. EBRSO has identified the man as Daron Barnett Cain. According to an arrest warrant, detectives say Cain was arrested Thursday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

Are You Guilty Of Breaking This Simple Louisiana Law?

The website for personal injury attorney, Morris Bart, posted a number of Louisiana laws, that a good number of us could be proven guilty for violating. Thank the Lord that most of these are not longer enforced, but it makes you wonder what prompted the state of Louisiana's need for such legislation to begin with.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested During the Alleged Burglary of a Business and Has Been Charged with Trespassing, Theft, and Other Charges

Louisiana Man Arrested During the Alleged Burglary of a Business and Has Been Charged with Trespassing, Theft, and Other Charges. A Louisiana man has been arrested for trespassing on business property, theft, and other charges. He also reportedly attempted to flee and struck deputies when they approached him. The St...
LAPLACE, LA
WAFB

POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WRBL News 3

Email compromise scams cost Georgians most in 2022, FBI says

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) handles several cases including missing children, tax fraud, drug enforcement and cyber crimes. However, a new study shows cybercriminals continue to target Georgians online. More News from WRBL Especially older adults. The FBI said hackers are buying ads to impersonate businesses and trick users to provide login information […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy