iBerkshires.com
BRTA, Great Barrington Receives Community Transit Grant Program Funds
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Town of Great Barrington was awarded $32,000 to fund the purchase of operational software for on-demand ride scheduling and dispatch to support a new microtransit pilot program in Great Barrington, Egremont, and Stockbridge. The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA) was awarded $8,414 from the grant...
iBerkshires.com
Public Comments Sought on Human Service Needs in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield, through its Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC), is asking the public to comment on the human service needs in Pittsfield. The Human Services Advisory Council is an 11-member advisory committee that provides funding recommendations to the mayor on how the city should allocate its human services funding. One of the considerations that the council uses to make those recommendations is to consider the input of Pittsfield residents and others.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Receives Grant for Wastewater Improvements
BOSTON — The City of Pittsfield will receive a Gap Energy Grant Program to implement a clean energy Combined Heat and Power (CHP) generation project that is expected. The project is expected to save the city over $500,000 annually while reducing electric utility bills by 35 percent Wastewater Treatment Plant.
iBerkshires.com
Shuttered Berkshire General Store Bought by Property Managers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire General Store closed its doors for good at the end of 2022 but there may be hope for a similar venture in its space. On Wednesday, the Board of Health voted to transfer a tobacco permit from the store to Cavalier Management, which has purchased the business.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
Baker grants money to senior citizen mobility
Senior citizens throughout Western Massachusetts are applauding Governor Charlie Baker's going away gift, in the form of a sizable grant generating more transportation for the elderly.
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Receives Grant for Sidewalks
BOSTON — Great Barrington received $303,970.00 in Complete Streets funding for the construction of new sidewalks on West Avenue and Lewis Avenue. The project will also improve six bus stops, including new ADA-compliant waiting areas and lighting. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), on behalf of the Baker-Polito Administration,...
utilitydive.com
Connecticut, Massachusetts regulators call on Eversource to defend sharply higher rate
Connecticut and Massachusetts regulators on Tuesday called on Eversource Energy to defend the doubling of its its standard offer supply rate, to 24.2 cents/kWh that took effect Jan. 1. The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority scheduled the technical meeting in response to a request by Connecticut Senate Democrats who criticized...
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
westernmassnews.com
History professor explains possible changes to come with Healey as governor
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - With a new governor in office for the first time in eight years, we’re getting answers on the changes we might expect in the Bay State. “I think the next couple of months are going to be a period of significant shake up in the way we do things in the state,” said Western New England University history professor John Baick.
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
Governor Baker says thank you to Massachusetts residents
Governor Charlie Baker made one of his final announcement to the public Tuesday, thanking all Massachusetts residents as he reaches the end of his term this week.
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Filing Injunctions Against Two Businesses for Incomplete License Work
ADAMS, Mass. — The town is in the process of filing injunctions against two businesses that have not completed its licensing process. The Board of Selectmen met on Wednesday to review a few final licenses, ultimately voting unanimously to begin the injunction process for Mount Royal Inn and McDonalds. The board is still waiting on a final inspection for Mount Royal Inn, which it discussed extensively at its last meeting and are also waiting on renewal paperwork and payment of taxes from McDonald's.
What experts have to say about Massachusetts’ 4 percent surtax on high-earning households
The new voted-on 4% surtax on the portion of income that exceeds $1 million has started in Massachusetts, but what does this mean for high-earning households?
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts
Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
iBerkshires.com
Shugrue, Bowler Pledge 'Better, Safer' Berkshire Community
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — New District Attorney Timothy Shugrue pledged on Wednesday to make Berkshire County a safer and better community and be responsive to stakeholders. His first act was to create an Office of Community Engagement within the prosecutor's office. "I will express my thanks to you via the...
iBerkshires.com
Charlie Baker Wraps Up Leadership of a 'Very Special Place'
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker bid farewell to the people of the commonwealth virtually on Tuesday after eight years in office. He and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito did not seek re-election and will be replaced by Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll, who are being inaugurated on Thursday.
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
