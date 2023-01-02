ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, MA

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

BRTA, Great Barrington Receives Community Transit Grant Program Funds

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Town of Great Barrington was awarded $32,000 to fund the purchase of operational software for on-demand ride scheduling and dispatch to support a new microtransit pilot program in Great Barrington, Egremont, and Stockbridge. The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA) was awarded $8,414 from the grant...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Public Comments Sought on Human Service Needs in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield, through its Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC), is asking the public to comment on the human service needs in Pittsfield. The Human Services Advisory Council is an 11-member advisory committee that provides funding recommendations to the mayor on how the city should allocate its human services funding. One of the considerations that the council uses to make those recommendations is to consider the input of Pittsfield residents and others.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Receives Grant for Wastewater Improvements

BOSTON — The City of Pittsfield will receive a Gap Energy Grant Program to implement a clean energy Combined Heat and Power (CHP) generation project that is expected. The project is expected to save the city over $500,000 annually while reducing electric utility bills by 35 percent Wastewater Treatment Plant.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Shuttered Berkshire General Store Bought by Property Managers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire General Store closed its doors for good at the end of 2022 but there may be hope for a similar venture in its space. On Wednesday, the Board of Health voted to transfer a tobacco permit from the store to Cavalier Management, which has purchased the business.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Great Barrington Receives Grant for Sidewalks

BOSTON — Great Barrington received $303,970.00 in Complete Streets funding for the construction of new sidewalks on West Avenue and Lewis Avenue. The project will also improve six bus stops, including new ADA-compliant waiting areas and lighting. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), on behalf of the Baker-Polito Administration,...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WSBS

Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

History professor explains possible changes to come with Healey as governor

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - With a new governor in office for the first time in eight years, we’re getting answers on the changes we might expect in the Bay State. “I think the next couple of months are going to be a period of significant shake up in the way we do things in the state,” said Western New England University history professor John Baick.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Adams Filing Injunctions Against Two Businesses for Incomplete License Work

ADAMS, Mass. — The town is in the process of filing injunctions against two businesses that have not completed its licensing process. The Board of Selectmen met on Wednesday to review a few final licenses, ultimately voting unanimously to begin the injunction process for Mount Royal Inn and McDonalds. The board is still waiting on a final inspection for Mount Royal Inn, which it discussed extensively at its last meeting and are also waiting on renewal paperwork and payment of taxes from McDonald's.
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts

Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Shugrue, Bowler Pledge 'Better, Safer' Berkshire Community

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — New District Attorney Timothy Shugrue pledged on Wednesday to make Berkshire County a safer and better community and be responsive to stakeholders. His first act was to create an Office of Community Engagement within the prosecutor's office. "I will express my thanks to you via the...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Charlie Baker Wraps Up Leadership of a 'Very Special Place'

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker bid farewell to the people of the commonwealth virtually on Tuesday after eight years in office. He and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito did not seek re-election and will be replaced by Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll, who are being inaugurated on Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts

For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nshoremag.com

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy