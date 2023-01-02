ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Asheville Citizen-Times

Answer Man: Will pothole-filled road in Asheville see repairs? How are roads prioritized?

Today's burning question asks whether a particular road will see repairs anytime soon. Have a question for Answer Man or Answer Woman? Email Interim Executive Editor Karen Chávez at KChavez@citizentimes.com and your question could appear in an upcoming column. Question: Orchard Road between Albemarle Road and Cherokee Road has been in poor condition for...
ASHEVILLE, NC

