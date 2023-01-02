Read full article on original website
Varying Shades Of Blue Accent This Greyscale Nike Air Max 95
While the silhouette remains a few years removed from its next hallmark anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 is being employed at a rate matching that of an celebratory year, now introducing a greyscale proposition featuring hits of varying blue shades. Coating its mudguard in a smooth “Cool Grey” leather,...
“University Blue” Flair Animates This Clean Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Currently celebrating its 25th birthday, the Tuned Air pioneer recently emerged in a compelling white, light blue, and yellow color combination. Reminiscent of the model’s debut color palette, the newly-surfaced trio of...
This Vans Slip-On ‘Year of the Rabbit’ Collection Is Only Releasing In One Location
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vans is celebrating 2023’s Year of the Rabbit by joining forces with Billy’s in Tokyo for a special Slip-On collection designed under its Vault by Vans imprint. The Japanese sneaker and apparel boutique announced on Instagram this week of its latest Vault by Vans Slip-On “Year of the Rabbit” collection that’s releasing exclusively at its stores. The three-shoe capsule will be available in a trio of distinct colorways: black, red, and green. The Billy’s-exclusive Vault By Vans Slip-Ons feature a remixed...
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
Nike Air Max 90 Appears In “Wolf Grey” And “Burgundy Crush” Colors
While no longer in a milestone anniversary year, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to form part of sneaker rotations everywhere. To kick off the new year’s first full week, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a mix of fall-friendly tones. The majority of the unreleased pair’s...
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Stylists reveal 8 shoe trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out slouchy boots and round-toe shoes for new takes on ballet flats and kitten heels in their 2023 wardrobe.
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
Leni Klum Gets Party-Ready in Festive Blue Dress & Glossy Black Pumps at Marc Jacobs Event
Leni Klum partied with Marc Jacobs at his Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York on Dec. 7. The social media personality and daughter of Heidi Klum made a stylish appearance clad in a vibrant blue sequin dress and quintessential black pumps. Klum’s dress was made from of sequined fabric in a bodycon fit, featuring a black tulle trim and embellishments creating a floral design. Overtop the sparkling little number, Klum layered over a boxy blazer jacket in black which she kept open to spotlight her dress. Sticking to the classics, Klum wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps to...
5 Fashion Trends Every Short Gal Should Try in 2023￼
Not all 2023 fashion is created equal, and trends for short women include sheer elements, cropped puffers and, surprisingly, long skirts. Here’s how to style and where to shop the looks.
Gwen Stefani Rings in the New Year Dress in Checkerboard Sweater Dress and White Leather Cowboy Boots
Gwen Stefani geared up to ring in the new year in a video posted to Instagram today. Set to her song “Crash,” the video saw Stefani dressed in black and white down to her feet, promoting her Las Vegas New Years Eve performance at The Venetian tonight. The former No Doubt lead singer styled a black and white checkerboard sweater dress with a boxy fit. The graphic knitted garment featured a mock neck and long sleeves. Stefani layered on black fishnet tights, offering her extra coverage, and accessorized with a gold chain necklace fitted with a bedazzled pendant. On her feet, Stefani...
Kate Hudson Sipped Coffee in a Floor-Length Skirt and the Boot Style Everyone in Hollywood Owns
Her winter-ready combat boots featured an unexpected twist, and we found similar styles starting at $34 Kate Hudson has been enjoying a snow-filled holiday this year. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress recently jetted to Aspen, Colorado with fiancé Danny Fujiwaka — and she's been bundling up in the chicest outfits to stay warm. In a new Instagram post, Hudson looked cozy in a royal blue sweater, a floor-length patterned skirt, and fuzzy black hat while she sipped on a cup of coffee. She paired her...
Patterns Cover Every Part Of This Women’s Nike Air Max 1
Having recently delivered an “Ugly Duckling” inspired nod to CO.JP, the Nike Air Max 1 certainly ended 2022 on quite the high note. And now that 2023 is officially underway, the Swoosh is beginning to reveal some of the year’s upcoming colorways, such as this newly-revealed, women’s exclusive.
Janet Jackson Shares Lighthearted Moment With Team in Oversized Puffer & Platform Combat Boots
Janet Jackson was all smiles in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the world-renowned pop icon uploaded a video of herself and her crew in an elevator as they each enjoyed a good hearty laugh and made jokes with each other. The video received immediate attention from fans calling the moment bittersweet and an example of pure happiness. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) Jackson continued her monochromatic style streak for the occasion, wearing an all-black ensemble. To stay warm during the chilly winter temperatures, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore an oversized black puffy coat that...
The New Balance 550 Sharpens This Women’s Exclusive Colorway With A Squeeze Of Lime
Due in part to Aime Leon Dore’s influence, the New Balance 550 has had a chokehold on sneaker culture for quite a while. And while 2022 saw many swap out their NBs in favor of several other styles of footwear — ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14s, OUR LEGACY Camion Boots, G.H. Bass Penny Loafers, etc. — the basketball oxford has not yet lost its relevance. 2023 will see even more colorways hit the shelves, from USA-inspired offerings to women’s exclusives the likes of this Sandstone-dressed pair.
Adidas is suing luxury designer Thom Browne over his use of stripes — and Browne showed up to court in a shorts suit and one striped sock
Thom Browne's collegiate-inspired clothes often include four parallel stripes, which Adidas says can confuse consumers.
The Best Women’s Bohemian Pants - 2022
DWYM is focused on helping you make the best purchasing decision. Our team of experts spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing, and researching products so you don't have to.Learn more. Look for the DWYM seal for products that are the best in a category. Our Picks For The Top Women's...
Vibrant Orange Accents Interrupt The Nike Air Max Plus
Every so often The Swoosh will attribute its recently revolutionized Nike Air Max Plus with a secondary securing system through bungee cord fasteners. Having set down on a duo of darkened efforts over the latter few months, the latest reinforced proposition indulges in a near-clad white offering with seldom titular accents.
