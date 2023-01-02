ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Fox 19

Butler County GOP appoints new auditor Feb. 2

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Republican Party will appoint a new auditor on Feb. 2 to replace Roger Reynolds, who no longer can serve after he was convicted of a felony crime related to his public office. The GOP Party’s Central Committee will make the appointment at Major’s...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Campbell County GOP censures county clerk, seeks removal of BOE member

The Campbell County Republican Party issued a censure of County Clerk Jim Luersen in December. It also sought to remove its Board of Elections member, Jim Schroer, through a resolution passed at a Dec. 15 meeting. Censures are symbolic, and the county party can request the state party to remove...
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

City provides code enforcement reports

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police close U.S. Highway 68 in Clinton County due to a crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — U.S. Highway 68 is closed in both directions in Liberty Township after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The road has been closed since 8:26 a.m. according to the Ohio Department of Transportation....
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Flooding on the roadway in Adams County closes section of OH-41

BENTONVILLE, Ohio — All lanes are closed on northbound OH-41 in Bentonville due to flooding on the roadway, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Heavy rains have caused localized flooding, leading to Adams County deputies to close OH-41 between...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County Sheriff Department Investigates Overdoses in Jail

ROSS COUNTY – Muliple units were called to the RCSO Jail on 1/01/22 for overdoses behind the walls of the prison around 9:23 pm. According to the Ross County sheriffs office, they responded to an illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse, when several inmates overdosed on an illicit substance.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
10TV

Pike County man killed in 2-vehicle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County man was killed in a crash where his vehicle caught fire Tuesday night. Just after 10:50 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Volvo Backhoe and a Chevrolet Silverado were heading west on state Route 32. The Silverado struck the Backhoe...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
falmouthoutlook.com

Falmouth Police jump ship as new Administration takes effect

By the time Falmouth Mayor Sebastian Ernst was sworn in Friday, December 30, at 5:15 p.m., Falmouth had received the resignations of all but one of its dedicated police staff. Officer Ruey Couch came to the swearing in to see the new council and mayor seated and to meet them as the only member of the department as 2023 was at the doorstep.
FALMOUTH, KY
vincennespbs.org

Greene County facing charges for attempted murder charges

A Greene County man is facing attempted murder charges. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Matthew J. York. It stems from a situation that happened the day after Christmas when a woman contacted the sheriff’s office. She told deputies York was trying to kill her current boyfriend.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Police Department reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 42-year-old Blanchester...
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested

The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man, 2 children dead in Jefferson Twp. head-on collision ID’d

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The three people who died in a head-on crash in Jefferson Township on New Year’s Day have been identified. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1 just after 7 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

