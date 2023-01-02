Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Butler County GOP appoints new auditor Feb. 2
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Republican Party will appoint a new auditor on Feb. 2 to replace Roger Reynolds, who no longer can serve after he was convicted of a felony crime related to his public office. The GOP Party’s Central Committee will make the appointment at Major’s...
linknky.com
Campbell County GOP censures county clerk, seeks removal of BOE member
The Campbell County Republican Party issued a censure of County Clerk Jim Luersen in December. It also sought to remove its Board of Elections member, Jim Schroer, through a resolution passed at a Dec. 15 meeting. Censures are symbolic, and the county party can request the state party to remove...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wnewsj.com
City provides code enforcement reports
The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
WLWT 5
Police close U.S. Highway 68 in Clinton County due to a crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — U.S. Highway 68 is closed in both directions in Liberty Township after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The road has been closed since 8:26 a.m. according to the Ohio Department of Transportation....
Former chief deputy sues Sheriff McGuffey alleging she fired him in retaliation
A former Hamilton County chief deputy is suing Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey for allegedly firing him in retaliation for his past criticism of her.
Ohio man charged after officials were looking for man that escaped
An Ohio man has officially been charged after he was arrested when he has wanted after escaping from officials. Leroy James Coleman, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability as well as two counts of tampering with evidence. Coleman was arrested after a report […]
Rain causes flooding and road closures for Adams County
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender “The rains came down, and the floods
WLWT 5
Flooding on the roadway in Adams County closes section of OH-41
BENTONVILLE, Ohio — All lanes are closed on northbound OH-41 in Bentonville due to flooding on the roadway, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Heavy rains have caused localized flooding, leading to Adams County deputies to close OH-41 between...
sciotopost.com
Ross County Sheriff Department Investigates Overdoses in Jail
ROSS COUNTY – Muliple units were called to the RCSO Jail on 1/01/22 for overdoses behind the walls of the prison around 9:23 pm. According to the Ross County sheriffs office, they responded to an illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse, when several inmates overdosed on an illicit substance.
Pike County man killed in 2-vehicle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County man was killed in a crash where his vehicle caught fire Tuesday night. Just after 10:50 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Volvo Backhoe and a Chevrolet Silverado were heading west on state Route 32. The Silverado struck the Backhoe...
falmouthoutlook.com
Falmouth Police jump ship as new Administration takes effect
By the time Falmouth Mayor Sebastian Ernst was sworn in Friday, December 30, at 5:15 p.m., Falmouth had received the resignations of all but one of its dedicated police staff. Officer Ruey Couch came to the swearing in to see the new council and mayor seated and to meet them as the only member of the department as 2023 was at the doorstep.
vincennespbs.org
Greene County facing charges for attempted murder charges
A Greene County man is facing attempted murder charges. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Matthew J. York. It stems from a situation that happened the day after Christmas when a woman contacted the sheriff’s office. She told deputies York was trying to kill her current boyfriend.
Body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
YAHOO!
Prosecutors drop all charges against man at heart of controversial Eaton police arrest
A dramatic police arrest that riled a small Delaware County town and raised red flags among legal experts has taken a major turn. Prosecutors have decided to drop all charges against Lanzell Williams, who was arrested in July 2020 after Eaton police forced entry into his family's apartment without a warrant and without announcing themselves.
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
Here is a look at some of the new laws that will take effect in 2023:
WHIO Dayton
2 taken to hospital after crash on Old US-35 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Old U.S. 35 in Greene County Tuesday. Around 5:40 p.m. crews were called to Old U.S. 35 near Xenia to reports of a two car crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Two people were...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Department reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 42-year-old Blanchester...
Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested
The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
Man, 2 children dead in Jefferson Twp. head-on collision ID’d
JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The three people who died in a head-on crash in Jefferson Township on New Year’s Day have been identified. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1 just after 7 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
