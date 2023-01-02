By the time Falmouth Mayor Sebastian Ernst was sworn in Friday, December 30, at 5:15 p.m., Falmouth had received the resignations of all but one of its dedicated police staff. Officer Ruey Couch came to the swearing in to see the new council and mayor seated and to meet them as the only member of the department as 2023 was at the doorstep.

FALMOUTH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO