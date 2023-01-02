ETSU launches new Masters in Public Health concentration: registration deadline in February

Ballad Health and Watauga Orthopaedics exchanged statements on social media Wednesday about a policy change to physician access to patients at Johnson City Medical Center. In a statement posted to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, Watauga Orthopaedics said Ballad is removing all independent orthopedic groups from providing on-call coverage at JCMC on Feb. 1. Watauga Orthopaedics said they “do not support this decision and strongly believe in a patient’s right to choose their health care provider” and called the change a “blatant attempt to prevent us from treating our valued and loyal patients.”

