ETSU launches new Masters in Public Health concentration: registration deadline in February

ETSU: Complete financial aid documents as New Year begins
As the New Year begins, officials at East Tennessee State University urge current and potential college students to make sure they are putting themselves in the running for financial aid opportunities. “We know the financial aid process can seem intimidating,” said Catherine Morgan, director of the Office of Financial Aid...
Parents seek amendment of third grade reading level law
KINGSPORT — A group of Kingsport City Schools elementary student parents is seeking a Tennessee law changed on third graders' reading test performance. The group plans a community meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Elementary School. The group, including 24 who signed a letter outlining concerns, wants the Republican-controlled...
You're invited: Jonesborough students unveil new school mascot
As Jonesborough Elementary and Jonesborough Middle School prepare to merge into one K-8 school after the completion of the new building, the Student Advisory Council at the current middle school asked to update the school logo and mascot. Students at both schools voted on the presented entries, and the winner...
Ballad, Watauga Orthopedics at odds over policy change at JCMC
Ballad Health and Watauga Orthopaedics exchanged statements on social media Wednesday about a policy change to physician access to patients at Johnson City Medical Center. In a statement posted to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, Watauga Orthopaedics said Ballad is removing all independent orthopedic groups from providing on-call coverage at JCMC on Feb. 1. Watauga Orthopaedics said they “do not support this decision and strongly believe in a patient’s right to choose their health care provider” and called the change a “blatant attempt to prevent us from treating our valued and loyal patients.”
Washington County officials to codify goals of meat processing project
Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a resolution later this month outlining the details of a commitment they made last year to provide funding for the creation of a meat processing center in Telford. On Thursday, the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee approved a memorandum of understanding...
ETSU’s University Chorale announces tour of East Tennessee
The award-winning East Tennessee State University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Alan Stevens, is touring much of the region in early January. The Chorale is the premier auditioned choral ensemble in the ETSU Department of Music. The ensemble has a long tradition of excellence, including tours both within the United States and abroad. In the summer of 2022, they won the Grand Prix Championship of the Bratislava International Music Agency Competition.
Hawkins County Schools receive $64,000 grant from Utrust
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County school system has received a $64,000 grant from Utrust to fund specific requests from teachers and administrators. Utrust is an organization that supports schools in Tennessee.
Researchers discover ‘horned’ turtle at ETSU’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site, overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at East Tennessee State University, preserves a 5-million-year-old ecosystem once home to rhinos, mastodons, red pandas and many more extinct species. Among the most common fossil animals found at the site are turtles. Researchers have now...
Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport exceeds Red Kettle goal
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is counting its blessings as the new year dons. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Kingsport corps’ 2022 Red Kettle Campaign ended on a high note — exceeding the goal by more than $60,000. “We set a...
Workforce development and economic growth top goals for Washington County
Attracting new businesses to the county and addressing growth, workforce and infrastructure needs are among the issues Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy says he will be tackling in the new year. Grandy, who was re-elected to a second four-year term in August, said he was proud to have been associated...
Kingsport library hosting Comfy Crafts through January
The Kingsport Public Library will be holding "Comfy Crafts" every Thursday through December, according to a city press release. The first Comfy Craft session will be noon Thursday in the library's auditorium. Participants will make a crochet critter, the release said.
What's Cooking: The Fisherman’s Dock prides itself on offering fresh food
KINGSPORT — The Fisherman’s Dock, a local seafood restaurant, provides quality food at good prices. The Fisherman’s Dock, which has been a part of the community since 1997, is owned by Tim Grammatikis, a native of Greece.
Elizabethton Planning Commission approves Snap-on plant expansion
ELIZABETHTON — During its first meeting of the new year on Thursday, the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission gave final site plan approval to an expansion of the Snap-on factory at 2195 State Line Road. The approval was unanimous and was given after Elizabethton Director of Planning Logan Engle told...
Steve Bashor
JONESBOROUGH - Paul Stephen Bashor, 71, Jonesborough, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness. Steve was a native of Johnson City, and a son of the late Anderson Paul and Genevieve Adams Bashor.
Chattanooga withstands ETSU women's rally in SoCon opener
The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team rallied from 13 points down with less than eight minutes to play to have a chance to take the lead from Chattanooga in the final seconds of Thursday’s game at Brooks Gym. The Bucs weren’t able to get it done in...
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 3
Jan. 3, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville Banner reported, “Governor Taylor claims to have a never failing remedy for a cold. At least he claims that it has never failed to cure him. He is just back from a visit in East Tennessee, where he tried it out and declared today that it worked like a charm.”
Wise County Jail demolition starts Wednesday
WISE – A change to Wise’s Main Street begins Wednesday when crews start demolishing the former Wise County Jail. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that Dillener, Pennsylvania contractor SAFECO Services has brought equipment to the jail site – next to the county courthouse – before starting work.
William “Bill” Edward Stanley
JOHNSON CITY - William “Bill” Edward Stanley, 64, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Johnson City, he was the son of the late Norman and JoAnn Smith Stanley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Margaret Denton.
Harry E. Harman
Harry E. Harman, 81, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022. Harry was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Harry Estel and Joyce Smith Harman.
