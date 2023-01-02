Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder
Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday
On Thursday, the New York Knicks sent Obi Toppin down to the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League and they recalled him later on the same day.
BREAKING: Star Player Ruled Out For Celtics-Thunder Game
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBC Sports
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
Pelicans Head Coach Gives Update On Brandon Ingram's Injury
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green gave an update on Brandon Ingram’s status on Tuesday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Six Warriors among All-Star voting leaders in first fan returns
The defending-champion Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting so far, as evidenced in the first fan returns released Thursday. With 2,715,520 votes, Golden State star Steph Curry leads the league's guards and is fourth among all NBA vote-getters behind the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
76ers: Doc Rivers Calls Zion Williamson 'Fast Shaq'
Doc Rivers had high praise for Pelicans star Zion Williamson on Monday night.
NBC Sports
Is shooting Wizards' biggest trade deadline need?
The Wizards' front office has likely already been deliberating over what to add at the Feb. 9 trade deadline for quite some time, but now that the calendar has turned to January, it is just over a month away. These next few weeks will be a crucial evaluation period for what the Wizards will do at the last mile marker to make significant additions to their roster.
Brooklyn Nets Make Roster Move Before Wednesday’s Game
The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Day'Ron Sharpe to the G League.
NBC Sports
Harden getting accustomed to Embiid's 'Paul Pierce moments'
Joel Embiid added another injury scare late in the fourth quarter Monday night. James Harden apparently wasn’t at all terrified, though. Seconds after sinking a mid-range jumper and giving the Sixers a nine-point lead over the Pelicans, Embiid sprinted back and tried to block a Jaxson Hayes layup from behind. It didn’t go well. Tobias Harris fouled Hayes and Embiid landed awkwardly, then let out two screams in quick succession. He got helped up to his feet, but Embiid bent down and took one unsteady step before putting his large left arm around Harden.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics trading Noah Vonleh, cash considerations to Spurs
The Boston Celtics have officially kicked off NBA trade season. The Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space for Vonleh, per Charania. Vonleh played sparingly for Boston this...
Spurs, Celtics Complete Trade Involving Noah Vonleh
The San Antonio Spurs are acquiring Noah Vonleh in a trade from the Boston Celtics.
Kyrie Irving's Shoes are Half-Price on Nike Website
Nike is selling Kyrie Irving's shoes for half-price online.
SB Nation
Ja Morant ran 20 seconds off the clock by not touching the ball with an NBA loophole
The Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets are two young teams on opposite ends of the NBA’s contention hierarchy. Memphis has a real shot to go to the 2023 NBA Finals with young co-stars and legitimate depth around the supernova that is Ja Morant. Charlotte is currently tied for the fewest wins in basketball, and will spend the rest of this season psyching itself up for the Victor Wembanyama derby in the lottery.
Donovan Mitchell Goes Off in Spider-Man Adidas Shoes
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell wore Spider-man-themed Adidas shoes during 71-point game.
NBC Sports
Bruins unveil special centennial logo, plans for team's 100th NHL season
The Boston Bruins will celebrate a very special milestone during the 2023-24 NHL season when they mark the 100th anniversary of the team's founding in 1924. The B's are one of the Original Six franchises and were the first American team to join the NHL. The league didn't expand beyond the Original Six until 1967.
76ers' Doc Rivers Compares Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey
Doc Rivers touched on the similarities between Tyrese Maxey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Julius Randle’s Resurgence Is Lifting Knicks After Down Year
He is having a bounce-back year after reaching a low point in New York last season.
NBC Sports
Captain Klay drops great movie reference to boating through storm
Klay Thompson loves to be on his boat. However, there are some instances where "Captain Klay" would rather play it safe. Following the Warriors' 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center, the 32-year-old was asked if he could navigate his boat through the storm the Bay Area currently is experiencing.
NBC Sports
Could these Maine Celtics standouts earn spot on Boston roster?
The Maine Celtics' 2022-23 season is off to a strong start. Boston's G League affiliate has won its first four regular-season games, including a 132-102 victory over the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons affiliate) on Thursday night. They went 11-7 before falling in the semifinals of the Showcase Cup. Maine's...
