ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons practice squad WR faces 5 charges after allegedly fighting with cop, fleeing during DUI stop

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKc82_0k195kft00

Atlanta Falcons practice squad receiver Cameron Batson has been charged with five crimes following a DUI stop that devolved into a fight and a police chase in Atlanta on early Saturday morning.

Via ESPN, the 27-year-old Batson has been charged with assault, battery, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, removal of weapon from public official and driving-fleeing to elude a police officer.

The whole incident began with an Atlanta Police officer pulling Batson over on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to the police report, Batson had allegedly been speeding and drifting into adjacent lanes. He then reportedly failed the field sobriety test, and when the officer tried to take him into custody, Batson allegedly fought him. The officer fired his weapon during the fight, which didn't hit anyone, but no details were provided to clarify why he chose to fire his weapon.

Batson allegedly managed to escape the officer, get back into his car, and drive away. However, the police report says he didn't make it far, crashing a short distance away and exiting his car to flee on foot. The cops eventually found him hiding somewhere in the area and arrested him. Both Batson and the officer he allegedly fought with were brought to the hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation.

The charges Batson faces carry a combined 20 years in prison if he's found guilty. As of now, he's still employed by the Falcons, who released a statement about the incident on Saturday and haven't said anything since.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report

After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Gunman shot dead after killing police chief and wounding another officer in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania police chief is dead and another officer is injured, after a lengthy police chase and shootout through the Pittsburgh area with an armed individual.Police had been pursuing suspect Aaron Lamont Swan since Sunday, on weapons-related parole violations. The 28-year-old allegedly fled a traffic spot.Officers in Brackenridge, just outside of Pittsburgh, encountered Swan the following day, where the man allegedly fired on officers, killing Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire and wounding another officer, who was shot in the leg and is now in stable condition.Procession taking place in #Brackenridge for Police Chief Justin McIntire who was killed today while...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died

A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
People

Beloved Md. Mom of 3 Is Fatally Shot, and Husband Who Requested Welfare Check at Home Is Suspect

Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, is accused of murdering his wife, 32-year-old Shawnda Wood A beloved Maryland mother of three was fatally shot, and her husband, who authorities say requested a welfare check at their home, is now suspected of killing her. Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, of Waldorf, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, along with assault and firearm offenses in connection with the Dec. 9 shooting death of his wife, 32-year-old Shawnda Wood, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Cops were called to the...
WALDORF, MD
The Independent

Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor

An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Police release third person arrested in connection with Elle Edwards’ murder

Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards have released the third person arrested in connection with her shooting.Beautician Ms Edwards, 26, was killed at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.She was shot in the head as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital.On Saturday, Merseyside Police said it had released on bail a 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.It comes after Ms Edwards’ family described her as “the most beautiful and bright star” during a press conference on Friday.A statement from her father...
New York Post

Tennessee mom used her 5-year-old child as shield in armed carjackings: police

A Tennessee woman is accused of multiple armed carjackings including one in which she used her 5-year-old child as a shield after firing a gun, according to police. Bethany Wilson, 24, went on an alleged auto theft spree that ended with her crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an Interstate Thursday, local ABC affiliate WZTV reported. Wilson, of Goodlettsville, reportedly stole at least three cars over a period of only a few hours before she was arrested Thursday night, Clarksville police told the station. She first allegedly took a 51-year-old woman’s Nissan Juke at a gas station around 4:42 p.m....
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
TheDailyBeast

California Dad Accused of Fatally Throwing His 1-Year-Old Daughter Off Bridge

A young California father has been charged with murder after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. Jayveyon Louis Burley, 22, had reportedly picked up his two children from their mother’s house Sunday evening, but when he returned to the house he shared with his mother, he only had one. Burley’s mother called police to alert them the 1-year-old child, Leilani Dream Burley, was missing, and they eventually found her dead body in the river. The child’s mother, Lynisha Hull, told KABC that Burley “was angry” when he came to pick up the kids, but she didn’t think it was out of the norm. She accused Burley of throwing the child off of a bridge, killing her. “He threw her off the bridge,” Hull told KABC. “I don’t understand. Why would he do this to my daughter? I don’t understand. How can a father do this to their own child?” Burley had previously been arrested in 2018 after he and two others allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza, holding workers at gunpoint. He’s been charged with one count of murder and one count of child endangerment for the death of his daughter.Read it at Law & Crime
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Shooting: 9-year-old boy fatally shot on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was fatally shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side, police say. The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street around 6:30 p.m., and there were multiple children and adults in the home, according to Commander Sean Joyce of the 22nd District. Police said the victim was with his extended family. The child, who has been identified as Jarvis Watts, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Joyce said it is unclear how many gunshot wounds the boy suffered or who fired the shots. Detectives were still conducting interviews as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday. No gun had yet been recovered. "It's too early to tell about negligence involved," Joyce said. Area Two detectives are investigating the incident. A family member told CBS 2 the shooting was accidental.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Sheriff: WVa deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia fatally struck a child with his patrol car, police said. The girl was struck Friday night by a Cabell County sheriff’s deputy who was driving near an intersection in the east end of Huntington, city Police Chief Karl Colder said in a statement. Colder said West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident. Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the deputy, who has been placed on administrative leave, was traveling to refuel the vehicle.
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy