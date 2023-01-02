After making the decision to cancel the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game due to the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin on the field of play, the NFL is in the process of looking at different ways to proceed once the playoffs begin. According to a statement from the league, there are three scenarios affecting the […] The post AFC Championship potentially on neutral site in aftermath of nixing Bills-Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO