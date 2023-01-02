ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Goal Starts A Possible Liverpool Comeback - Brentford v Liverpool

By Damon Carr
 3 days ago

Watch Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain score a header to bring Liverpool back into the game against Brentford after shocking first half.

The first half of the year for Liverpool is one to forget and within 5 minutes of the break, they seem to have forgotten about it already.

Brentford put the ball in the back of the net four times but had two disallowed. They did, however, take a 2-0 lead to half-time with them thanks to an embarrassing defensive display by the visitors.

Jurgen Klopp made three changes at the break, which have already made an impact on the match. Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, and Naby Keita all came on for Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil Van Dijk, and Harvey Elliot respectively.

Liverpool have started brilliantly in the second half, having a disallowed goal themselves for a marginal offside for Darwin Nunez .

They got on the scoresheet through an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain header, finishing off a sublime Trent-Alexander Arnold with his weaker foot.

Can Liverpool complete the comeback or will it be just a consolation?

Early Liverpool Team News

New signing Cody Gakpo could be available if the remaining paperwork in respect of his transfer from PSV can be completed on time.

Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott will face late fitness checks after they both picked up knocks in the victory over the Foxes but Fabinho should return after missing the match for personal reasons.

Jurgen Klopp will also be hopeful of being able to call on Roberto Firmino who has missed the games over the festive period with a calf problem.

Curtis Jones and James Milner should also not be far off a return but whether this game may come too soon for the pair remains to be seen.

Long-term injury casualties Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz are all still missing.

Early Brentford Team News

Ivan Toney is an injury doubt after he was stretchered off with a knee injury in the 2-0 win over West Ham on Friday although reports on Sunday suggested that there is no permanent damage so he could be available.

The Bees will also be without Kristoffer Ajer, Shandon Baptiste, Aaron Hickey, and Frank Onyeka.

