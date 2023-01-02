Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Related
thequincysun.com
Richard F. Murphy, 95
Richard F. Murphy, 95, passed peacefully on December 31st, 2022. He was born on December 28th, 1927, in Quincy, Massachusetts, the son of Stephen and Alice (Mullaney) Murphy. Richard graduated from North Quincy High School in 1945 and immediately enlisted in the Navy at the tail end of World War Two. After the war, he went on to graduate with a degree in accounting from Northeastern University and began a long career in the burgeoning field of computers and data analysis with over 35 years of service with Morse Shoe INC of Canton, MA and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. After meeting Maureen Bannerman at church in 1963, they married in 1966 and just celebrated their fifty-sixth wedding anniversary this past June. Richard was a lifelong Quincy resident and was immersed in every aspect of community life within the South Shore through St. Ann’s Parish, the Knights of Columbus, and multiple charitable organizations. His love of traveling, the outdoors, leisure activities, and his love of Boston pro sports teams were passed on to his children and, subsequently, his grandchildren. He was also a talented gardener and turned his hobby into a valued position as landscaper for St. Ann’s Parish for thirty years, thereby combining his love of nature and the church.
thequincysun.com
Patricia E. Smith, 77
Patricia Ellen Smith, 77, of Quincy, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, December 30, 2022, surrounded by family. Patricia was born on March 17, 1945 in Gainesville, FL and raised in Boston, MA. She was one of three children to Evelyn Gore. She was preceded in death by her brothers Paul Clifford and Walter Clifford. She was the beloved wife of the late William O Smith. They married on September 19, 1964. She was the loving mother of five children. Cindy Mastrorilli of Woonsocket, RI, the late Karen Raddatz, William Smith of Dorchester, MA, Stacy Smith of Quincy, MA, and Kimberly Smith of Clarksville, TN. She had twelve grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and three more on the way. They were her pride and joy.
thequincysun.com
Ethel C. Koury, 85
Ethel Claire Koury, 85, of Plymouth, passed away on Dec. 29, 2022 surrounded by family. Ethel was the daughter of the late Ernest and Ethel Cairns, wife of the late Dr. Anthony J. Koury and mother of the late Suzanne Koury Clifford. She is survived by her children, Sharon Koury Racette of Plymouth, Anthony J. Koury of Virginia, and Jennifer Koury McClory of Hanover, as well as seven grandchildren, Patrick Clifford, Lindsey Clifford, Ryan Racette, Eric Racette, Josephine McClory, Michael McClory, and Ella McClory, and one great-granddaughter, Niamh Suzanne O’Mahony.
thequincysun.com
Barbara F. Lee, 91
Barbara Frances (Fitzgerald) Lee passed away on December 30, 2022 at the age of 91, in her Mashpee home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Lester H. Lee with whom she shared 63 wonderful years of marriage prior to his passing December 23, 2015.
thequincysun.com
Joanne Aarons
Joanne Aarons was a long-time resident of Boston, MA. who was born on June 11, 1950, in Wabasso, Florida. Joanne was one of six children born to the late Ned Smith and Juanita Aarons. Joanne received her wings and transitioned to be with the Lord with her family and close friends by her side. In her youth, Joanne attended Indian River High School located in Wabasso Florida. She was an entrepreneur who started a home day care which served as the first workplace for several family members. She excelled at motherhood and was the foundation of our family, through and through.
thequincysun.com
Four Injured In West Quincy Crash
Four people were taken to area hospitals after they were thrown out of the vehicle they were traveling in during a rollover crash just before 6 a.m. on Monday in West Quincy. Two of those individuals were taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, Quincy police said, and the other two were taken to South Shore Hospital. Sgt. Karyn Barkas on Tuesday said the individuals taken to Boston Medical Center remained hospitalized while those taken to South Shore Hospital were both discharged on Monday.
thequincysun.com
Ward 4 Candidates’ Forum Set For Jan. 11
To help voters in South and West Quincy make an informed choice in the upcoming special election for Ward 4 councillor, Quincy Votes! and Quincy Access Television will co-host a candidates’ night on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. The event will be broadcast live on QATV.org, as well...
Comments / 0