Richard F. Murphy, 95, passed peacefully on December 31st, 2022. He was born on December 28th, 1927, in Quincy, Massachusetts, the son of Stephen and Alice (Mullaney) Murphy. Richard graduated from North Quincy High School in 1945 and immediately enlisted in the Navy at the tail end of World War Two. After the war, he went on to graduate with a degree in accounting from Northeastern University and began a long career in the burgeoning field of computers and data analysis with over 35 years of service with Morse Shoe INC of Canton, MA and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. After meeting Maureen Bannerman at church in 1963, they married in 1966 and just celebrated their fifty-sixth wedding anniversary this past June. Richard was a lifelong Quincy resident and was immersed in every aspect of community life within the South Shore through St. Ann’s Parish, the Knights of Columbus, and multiple charitable organizations. His love of traveling, the outdoors, leisure activities, and his love of Boston pro sports teams were passed on to his children and, subsequently, his grandchildren. He was also a talented gardener and turned his hobby into a valued position as landscaper for St. Ann’s Parish for thirty years, thereby combining his love of nature and the church.

