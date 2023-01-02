Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina mom admitted to leaving girls in hot car while gambling; autopsy reveals death by hyperthermia with decaying present
Both Amora and Trinity were reported in the autopsy to have “no body temperature” reading when found and had “mild [body] decomposition”.
North Carolina off-duty officer involved in deadly domestic dispute charged with murder
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty officer who was involved in a deadly New Year’s domestic dispute has been charged with murder by the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office, Ranlo Police confirmed Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday on New Year’s Day on Burlington Ave. […]
Court documents: NC businessman subject of new fraud investigation
CHARLOTTE — Newly unsealed federal court documents show prosecutors are mounting a new investigation into a North Carolina businessman who was once convicted in a political bribery scheme. Documents filed in Charlotte accuse Greg E. Lindberg, his chief investment officer and another employee of illegally moving millions of dollars...
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
North Carolina kidnapping suspect found ‘severely beaten’ in South Carolina, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies. Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a person behind […]
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say
Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
wpde.com
Openly transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday, first in US
MISSOURI (KRCG) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he will not stop the execution of transgender inmate Amber McLaughlin. McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law," said Parson in a press release. "McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal. Ms. Guenther's family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
North Carolina man wins $2 million lottery prize after buying $20 scratch-off at gas station
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Carmelo Canepa, of Fuquay Varina, a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news relase. Canepa bought his Platinum ticket from the Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When Canepa arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he could choose to […]
Check your tickets! Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball drawing
One North Carolina resident is $1 million richer after matching the five white balls on Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.
WXII 12
A place to call home: "Having someone that's there," 13 year old girl in foster care dreams of forever family
N.C. — A young girl in foster care is in need of a permanent family to support and love her. Thirteen-year-old, Malinah is wise well beyond her teenage years. She is using her difficult upbringing in foster care and turning it into a positive with a dream of becoming a mentor one day to young girls.
kiss951.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Practical Insights on Early-Stage Eminent Domain Cases
When I started with the Attorney General’s office representing the NCDOT (NC Department of Transportation) in eminent domain cases, I had nearly a decade of litigation experience, but it felt like a whole new world. Eminent domain cases proceed unlike any other kind of litigation, and attorneys are often confused by the process and unsure how to counsel their clients. Here, I offer three practical insights related to the early stages of an eminent domain taking, which might help attorneys encountering these issues for the first time.
Jon Hardister makes it official: He wants his face in North Carolina’s elevators
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) – Jon Hardister has decided to leave the upward mobility of a Republican in the North Carolina General Assembly to try to get his name into every elevator in the state. Hardister confirmed Wednesday that he would seek the Republican nomination for state labor commissioner in 2024 and not seek re-election to […]
13newsnow.com
North Carolinians can get a free bike helmet. Here's how
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina organizations can apply for free helmets and it's all part of an annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to encourage more children to wear helmets. The N.C. Department of Transportation will give free protective headwear to organizations across the state to distribute to youth cyclists. Organizations...
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
WMUR.com
Two people from New Hampshire charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in Maine
WATERBORO, Maine — Two people from New Hampshire are accused of drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Maine. The York County Sherriff's Office in Maine said around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop in Waterboro for erratic operation. As the vehicle was pulling over,...
WSOC Charlotte
Man loses thousands through Cash App after thief steals phone
CHARLOTTE — A man from North Carolina learned the importance of locking a phone after losing thousands of dollars through Cash App. Todd Whidbee says he left his phone in a car and someone stole it. They then changed the password so Whidbee couldn’t access it. Once Whidbee was locked out of his own phone and accounts, the thief sent over $2,200 to an unknown account through Cash App.
Comments / 0