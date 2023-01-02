Read full article on original website
GSP reports 18 dead from NYE weekend crashes
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol reports that 18 people lost their lives in crashes across the state in only 78 hours. Between December 30th and January 2nd, State Troopers and local law enforcement agencies worked 16 fatal crashes that resulted in 18 deaths across Clayton County, Dekalb County, Glynn County, Gwinnett County, Monroe County, and Hampton, Ga.
Wednesday storm rips roof off Dura-Line plant in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — 75 employees were inside the Dura-Line plant in Sandersville when a storm ripped through the building, according to manager Russell Sims. Sims says the storm came through between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The plant produces polyethylene pipes. Warning sirens went off about five minutes before...
'5-10 seconds before we had to react': Manager details moment wind gusts damaged Sandersville factory roof
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Wednesday's morning wind gusts hit many spots in Washington County. One of the places hit hardest was the Dura-Line Plant in Sandersville. The plant creates plastic pipes, but their production is now on hold. The morning started as a normal for folks at the plant near...
'I wasn't sure what it was': Washington County neighbors picking up after storm leaves damage
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — After strong winds and rain swept through Central Georgia Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, people are having to deal with the damage left by the storms. Powerful and angry winds pummeled a small portion of Washington County just after 8:30 a.m. The storm stayed...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man found dead on Merriwood Drive Tuesday night
wgxa.tv
Excessive rain washes out Monroe County road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Too much rain has washed out a road in Monroe County. According to Monroe County's Road Department, Wadley Road has been washed out by the rain and is closed until further notice. Wadley Road intersects with Highway 41. It's unclear what portion of Wadley Road is washed out.
wgxa.tv
One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Tuesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
41nbc.com
Coroner: Man found dead on Haywood Road
wgxa.tv
River flooding forces closure of Amerson River Park, Ocmulgee Heritage Trail
wgxa.tv
Washington County Tornado Confirmed
Severe storms moved through Middle Georgia Tuesday, January 3rd and Wednesday, January 4th. Some of the worst damage happened in Sandersville, Ga. The National Weather Service surveyed the damage on Thursday, January 5th and confirmed that the damage done was from an EF-1 Tornado. The damage path was 3.8 miles long and 400 yards wide with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph.
wfxg.com
Washington County deputies find suspect dead while serving search warrant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Washington County deputies say they found a man dead Wednesday as they attempted to serve a warrant. Washington County says it was asked to assist deputies with Forsyth County, located just outside of Atlanta, in serving multiple felony arrest warrants to 36-year-old Reginald Henderson. Police say Henderson lived in Alpharetta, Georgia, but used to live in Harrison.
Parts of Amerson River Park and Ocmulgee Trail closed due to river level rising
41nbc.com
Person shot in Warner Robins street fight
WMAZ
Man found shot alongside road in east Macon, Bibb Sheriff's Office determined as a suicide
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man found shot to death along road in Macon killed himself
41nbc.com
Man shot during fight in Warner Robins
wgxa.tv
Atlanta man sits in Monroe County Jail after traffic stop leads to multiple charges
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A routine traffic stop in Monroe County ended up with a man facing several charges. Monroe County Deputies pulled over a silver Toyota Camry inside a northbound weigh station on Highway 401. During the stop, deputies say they learned that the driver, 23-year-old Quentin Williams of Atlanta, had an active warrant in Baldwin County for smuggling contraband into a correctional facility.
wgxa.tv
New ordinance in effect for parking commercial vehicles in residential areas
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning put a new ordinance into effect disallowing commercial vehicles from being parked on residential properties, however, there are a few exceptions. In a public notice put out by P&Z, as of January 1st, commercial vehicles of all types, including travel, boat, camping,...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
wgxa.tv
The City of Perry welcomes new Police Chief
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The formerly interim Police Chief has officially been named Chief by the City of Perry's Mayor and Council. During a council meeting on Tuesday, Alan Everidge was officially named Chief after serving in the interim since July. Chief Everidge joined the Perry Police Department in 2021,...
