3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Ohio State basketball: Late turnover dooms Buckeyes
Stop me if you’ve heard this before; the Ohio State Buckeyes lost on a late last-second play against the number one team in the country. This time, it was the Ohio State basketball team after they held a lead late in the game. They threw the ball away and lost it.
Georgia Football: 5 Reasons Why the Bulldogs Will Beat TCU in the National Championship
A complete breakdown of five reasons why Georgia will beat TCU in college football's 2022-23 national championship game.
Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play
Kirby Smart made an unbelievable coaching decision on a special teams play during Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it turns out it may not have been needed. Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left to play. Buckeyes... The post Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ohio State’s defensive back room is still paying for the recruiting sins of past coaching failures
ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s defense has had one glaring weakness all season, and it seems to keep following it into almost every season since Ryan Day took over the program, even though he did nothing to cause it. Day inherited a team with a defensive back room on the...
fox5atlanta.com
TCU vs. Georgia: Which team each state is rooting for in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game
ATLANTA - Most college football fans in the U.S. appear to be pulling for the TCU Horned Frogs to upset the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Sports gambling website BetOnline created a map of fans' rooting interest based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan...
Top 3 TCU players the Georgia Bulldogs must stop
From the moment the TCU Horned Frogs shocked the Michigan Wolverines to bag their spot in the National Championship game in Los Angeles, Georgia football fans turned their attention to the horned, purple foe that awaits them within Sofi stadium. The underdog tag both suits and befits the Horned Frogs....
dawgnation.com
Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal
The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
Eleven Warriors
Kyle Jones Breaks Down Where Ohio State's Defense Broke Down Versus Georgia in the Peach Bowl
I have good news and I have bad news. The bad news is that Ohio State is not playing for the National Championship next week. The good news? Neither is Michigan!. This week our resident Xs and Os expert Kyle Jones joins the program to break down Ohio State's 1-point loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff. We'll focus quite a lot on the Buckeye defense, with good reason, but also discuss the greatness of C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day's strategy on the ill-fated final drive, and what jumped off the All-22 at Jones from one of the best Playoff games in history.
FOX Sports
Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
Erik Ainge Takes a Serious Shot at Stetson Bennett, Call UGA QB a "Punk"
The Georgia Bulldogs are national title bound for the second year in a row after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl thanks to a masterful come-from-behind performance in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett put on an absolute show during the final quarter of the game as ...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Peach Bowl grows from the pits into major cash crop
New Year’s Eve 1981 was probably the coldest sporting event and evening of my life; in 50-yard line seats in the very top row of Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. My maternal grandmother, a Falcon’s season ticket holder, had given me the tickets, but I can remember very little about that entire evening other than the biting wind, freezing rain and my hot date – not quite charmed by the event or the smuggled bottle of holiday Seagrams. It wasn’t my worst New Year’s Eve, but the game portion – I don’t even remember who was playing – certainly made the bottom 10. My date Nancy tolerated the wind, sleet, and bitter temperatures, but it did not warm her into the New Year’s evening that I was hoping for. The stadium was half-empty, and many in those days thought the Peach Bowl was more the pits and limping along on its last legs.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticizes California over SoFi Stadium no tailgating policy
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized the College Football Playoff and the state of California after news broke fans won’t be able to tailgate at SoFi Stadium for the National Championship on Monday. Tailgating will not be allowed on-site before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU...
Delta dedicates plane that will fly Dawgs to LA in memory of legendary coach Vince Dooley
Georgia football’s national championship last year was the first since Vince Dooley took the undefeated Dawgs to a title in 1980. Sadly, the legendary coach died at the end of October before he could get the chance to see the team finish their title defense this year. Channel 2′s...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Joy Watson Captures National HBCU Queen Title
NEWBURGH – There was something just so “confirming” about the moment for Joy Watson…one that further seemed to symbolize the importance- beauty of her life-altering journey. Watson, representing her Virginia State University campus as the 94th elected Miss VSU, was in Atlanta, Georgia at the prestigious...
Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion
Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
New bishop, the Rev. Robin Dease, to deliver first sermon
The Rev. Robin Dease, the first African-American bishop of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, ...
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta City Council in Uproar Over Lack of Blacks in Leadership Roles
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman came under heavy fire on Tuesday for not appointing Black women councilmembers to leadership roles as he made committee assignments for the 2023 year. He has since reconsidered the assignments under heated criticism for his lapse in judgment and announced moments before the council’s first meeting of the new year, that he was replacing Councilmember Matt Westmoreland with Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet to chair the zoning committee.
Some lawmakers hope to change law allowing guns in public parks, says state is losing money
ATLANTA — Georgia’s gun laws will get another look when the legislature convenes starting next week. Though gun rights have ruled in the legislature – some want to see whether those rights can get pushed back just a little in the name of public parks and moneymaking events.
FanSided
