New Year’s Eve 1981 was probably the coldest sporting event and evening of my life; in 50-yard line seats in the very top row of Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. My maternal grandmother, a Falcon’s season ticket holder, had given me the tickets, but I can remember very little about that entire evening other than the biting wind, freezing rain and my hot date – not quite charmed by the event or the smuggled bottle of holiday Seagrams. It wasn’t my worst New Year’s Eve, but the game portion – I don’t even remember who was playing – certainly made the bottom 10. My date Nancy tolerated the wind, sleet, and bitter temperatures, but it did not warm her into the New Year’s evening that I was hoping for. The stadium was half-empty, and many in those days thought the Peach Bowl was more the pits and limping along on its last legs.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO