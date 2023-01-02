Helen M. Clady, 83, of Bloomville passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born November 4, 1939, in Bellaire, Ohio to the late Ruth (Green) and Leonard Kocher Sr. Helen was a lifelong area resident, graduate of Chatfield High School, Class of 1957 and a graduate of Toledo Academy of Cosmetology. She worked for over 50 years in beauty shops in the Bucyrus area. Helen was a member of the Chatfield Evangelical Pietist Church, New Washington Red Hatters, Chatfield Mothers Club and card club. She enjoyed traveling and cruising with her husband Allan, ceramics, making candy and catering with her mother and always cherished spending time with her family.

