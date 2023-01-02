Read full article on original website
Helen M. Clady
Helen M. Clady, 83, of Bloomville passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born November 4, 1939, in Bellaire, Ohio to the late Ruth (Green) and Leonard Kocher Sr. Helen was a lifelong area resident, graduate of Chatfield High School, Class of 1957 and a graduate of Toledo Academy of Cosmetology. She worked for over 50 years in beauty shops in the Bucyrus area. Helen was a member of the Chatfield Evangelical Pietist Church, New Washington Red Hatters, Chatfield Mothers Club and card club. She enjoyed traveling and cruising with her husband Allan, ceramics, making candy and catering with her mother and always cherished spending time with her family.
Memorial flowers placed near Dollar Tree store
UPPER SANDUSKY—Co-workers and friends of Keris Riebel placed flowers in honor of her around a tree in front of the Dollar Tree Store, where Riebel lost her life on New Year’s Day while working as a cashier. The outpouring of community support continues to grow through written expressions,...
James Charles Kennedy
James Charles Kennedy, 82, of Bucyrus, OH passed away on January 3, 2023. Jim was born October 31, 1940 in Buchanan, Michigan to the late Charles and Jeanette (Flanagan) Kennedy. He was married April 25, 1970 to Janet (Reppart) Kennedy, who survives. Jim is also survived by children James Craig Kennedy of Buchanan, MI; Joseph Charles Kennedy of Chicago, IL; and Laura (Michael) Williams of Bucyrus, OH; and grandchildren Elijah and Michaelee Williams. Other surviving relatives include his Aunt Ruth Kennedy of Fort Myers, FL; cousin, Robert (Linda) Cottrell of Niles, MI, along with many other cousins; brother-in-laws Bruce Reppart, Nancy Reppart, Joseph (Pauline) Reppart, Phil (Cindy) Reppart, John (Rochelle) Reppart, Jay (Judy) Reppart; and several nieces and nephews.
William R. Ross
William R. Ross, 93 of Bucyrus passed away on January 2, 2023 at Magnolia Terrace in Galion. Bill was born March 8, 1929 in Tiffin, OH to the late Richard and Inez (Long) Ross. He was married September 5, 1954 to Esther (Grau) Ross who preceded him in death on October 13, 2016. He was also preceded in death by stillborn infant son Mark and 3 brothers Jim, Robert, and Dale Lambright.
Kimberly B. Roe
Kimberly B. Roe, 64, passed into eternity with her Savior early Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Bucyrus Community Hospital after a few days of poor health. Kim was born in Galion on May 26, 1958 to the late Kenneth W. Pry and Belle M. (Rowland) White. After graduating from Bucyrus High School in 1976, she began working at First Federal Savings and Loan. She started as a receptionist and retired as a Compliance Officer with 43 years of service. She married her high school sweetheart, John A. Roe, on October 14, 1978, sharing 44 blessed years of marriage.
Sharon Sue Wildenthaler
Sharon Sue Wildenthaler, 84, of Galion passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital. She was born June 16, 1938 in Galion and was the daughter of Alva and Susan (Hillis) Sharrock. Sharon was married to Carl Wildenthaler and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2020.
Community Spotlight Podcast: Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary
Mayor O’Leary recaps some of the projects from 2022 and what he would like to see for Galion in 2023. Crawford County Now · Community Spotlight Podcast: Galion Mayor Tom O'Leary.
Sylvia Ovella Lane
Sylvia Ovella Lane went to be with the Lord on Monday January 2, 2023 at 98 years young. She was born March 7, 1924 to her parents Floyd and Daisy Miller who precede her in death. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Samuel Lane, daughter Bonnie Betz, son-in-law Bruce Betz, son Thomas Lane, brother Roland Miller, sister JoAnn Wingo, 3 infant siblings Roberta, David Allen, and Floyd J. Miller, great-grandson Austin Lane, and great-grandson-in-law Adam Burcher.
Crawford County Now invites input from Faith Leaders
BUCYRUS— In the days following the recent murder of our community‘s beloved Keris Riebel, Crawford County Now understands our area communities may be suffering from feelings of loss, fear, depression, and anxiety. In an effort of support, Crawford County Now invites area leaders of all faiths and others...
Bucyrus keglers sweep Fostoria
FOSTORIA — Bucyrus bowlers traveled to Seneca Lanes on Wednesday and came home with a pair of victories in Northern Ohio Bowling League action. The Bucyrus girls edged Fostoria, 1617-1612, withstanding a Fostoria rally in the Baker games. Rylee Powers led Bucyrus (7-1, 6-1 NOBL) with games of 119-177...
Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim
UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
New names added to this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
Bucyrus to host Redmen JV Winter Bowl
BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus bowling teams will host the Redmen JV Winter Bowl Tournament at Suburban Lanes on Saturday. Nine teams will bowl. In addition to Bucyrus, Crestline, Hilliard Bradley, Liberty-Benton, Mansfield Senior, Pleasant, River Valley, Seneca East, and Wynford will participate. Tournament format: Two divisions, boys, and girls....
Area prep basketball roundup Jan. 3
Ontario (2-8): Shots 13-36; 3-pt. shots 1-11 (Adrienne Kearns); Free throws 17-19; Rebounds 36; Turnovers 32. Scoring: Katie Pollock 2 0 4, Adrienne Kearns 1 1 4, Eden Howard 2 2 6, Lauren Sexton 1 0 2, Mash Shaw 3 2 8, Taylor Counts 2 4 8, Olivia Kreger 0 1 1, Lizzie Nagel 2 4 8, Paradise Jeru 0 2 2.
Concerts at the Galion featuring CONNE
GALION—Galion Community Theatre begins its 2023 Concert Series on Friday, January 20th at 7:30 PM. CONNE, a band local to Mansfield, OH, plays its own brand of R&B, jazz, funk, soul, and blues that you don’t want to miss!. Paul Sulser, President of GCT’s Board of Directors says,...
Mansfield Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Hotel shooting
MANSFIELD—Mansfield Police released the following press release today:. On Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, at about 10:45 AM Mansfield Police Officers responded to 500 N. Trimble Rd. in regards to an employee hearing multiple gunshots from inside the hotel. Officers located the victim, Nayshawn Lovett (B/M/16), laying in a staircase and appearing to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
16-year-old found dead inside Mansfield hotel staircase
MANSFIELD—Officers responded to the Quality Inn at 500 N. Trimble Rd. at about 10:45 am. A staff person called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside. Upon searching the facility Mansfield Police Officers located a 16-year-old victim inside a staircase. It appears the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds thus...
Bucyrus pushes undefeated Carey in loss
BUCYRUS — The Carey Blue Devils entered Tuesday night’s game at Bucyrus as the lone unbeaten team in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference. The Devils left Bucyrus still unbeaten but were pushed by the unheralded but improving Redmen. Bucyrus gave the Devils all they could handle for three...
Inside game propels Colonel Crawford past Northmor
NORTH ROBINSON — Non-league opponents have been tough on Colonel Crawford. But an inside presence allowed the Eagles to top Northmor 67-55 at Mac Morrison Gymnasium Tuesday night. The primary force was Jacob Maddy. The 6-5 senior post scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Colonel Crawford (7-3,...
