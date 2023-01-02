Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lightsRoger MarshBuckeye, AZ
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
The Vig’s Upcoming Peoria Outpost Opening Pushed to Spring
As is the order of the day, this Valley staple’s sixth location in the Park West shopping center won’t open until at least March due to supply chain issues.
City wants to turn empty South Phoenix land into farmers market
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council has approved an agreement to allow a local company to operate a farmers market in an area of the city that's been designated as a "food desert." During its Wednesday meeting, the council unanimously voted in favor of allowing MAA Wellness Center Inc....
AZFamily
Sun Lakes crochet expert wins Pay It Forward award
SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We paid it forward to Nan Desmarius and her friends, who work hard to keep people warm in Chandler. Her friend Ruth Wick nominated her for the award. “I have known Nan for about eight or nine years, she is very involved with her church and gives back to her community. Always doing things for people, she has helped our Chandler Lions Club at or snack shack,” said Wick.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix farm site slated for retail project
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix. The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
chainstoreage.com
‘Sip and Stroll’ law takes effect at Arizona shopping centers
Arizona is out to make shopping an inebriating experience thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week. Beginning January 12, shopping centers with at least 400,000 sq. ft. of gross leasing area will be able to obtain licenses that allow customers to leave bars and restaurants and explore the properties with pints and Pina Coladas in hand.
Phoenix New Times
These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes are Now Closed
The final days of 2022 brought the end of a chapter for five metro Phoenix food and drink businesses. In Gilbert, two coffee shops and a cider company closed their doors and in Glendale, two restaurants said goodbye. Here are the recent metro Phoenix closures. Bergies Coffee Roast House. Gilbert...
Frontier launches new service from Sky Harbor to five cities
Frontier is launching service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to five cities this week.
Phoenix hotel to be converted into shelter for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — It was a purchase four years in the making. "I have a picture of myself when the notary came to my house," said Lisa Glow, the CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services. CASS officially bought the Phoenix Inn Hotel in December with plans to make it into...
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years
A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.
Radio Ink
Are Stations Driving Their Audience Away?
(By Larry Rosin) On November 4, 2022, at a campaign rally four days before the election that could have made her governor of Arizona, Republican candidate Kari Lake addressed a crowd at a rally in Glendale. “We don’t have any McCain Republicans here, do we?” she said, invoking the name...
12news.com
City of Phoenix continues deep cleaning process at 'The Zone'
Crews with the City of Phoenix are starting the second round of deep cleaning at "The Zone" homeless camp in Phoenix. Trisha Hendricks has more.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
The Countdown is Over in the Rio Verde Foothills: Cooler Heads Didn’t Prevail
The potential consequences of water security in a high growth area that also happens to be in a desert have been looming over the valley for quite some time, and Ground Zero for that looming crisis has been the Rio Verde Foothills on the outskirts of Scottsdale. We have written about this crisis previously, and while the question was up in the air then, that question has been effectively answered: the Rio Verde Foothills will not get any help from Scottsdale.
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AZFamily
West Valley zoo welcomes new baby bird
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park, Ariz. is kicking off the new year by welcoming an exotic 3-month-old bird. The zoo’s head birdkeeper Danielle Hinderliter brought in young Skittles, a scarlet macaw, to the studio. The bird species population is shrinking, Hinderliter says, so they took Skittles in to raise and monitor his growth.
AZFamily
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
AZFamily
Phoenix area could see 70 degrees this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A series of storm systems pummeling California will have a relatively minimal impact across Arizona the next several days. Most of the moisture will be stripped out of the system by the mountains in California. They’re expecting copious amounts of rain and snow and the likelihood of flooding is high. Some of that moisture will make it into northwest and northern Arizona but wouldn’t be nearly as strong by the time it gets to Arizona. We’re also looking at a slow warming trend toward the weekend.
ABC 15 News
Former State Senator Russell Pearce dead at 75, family announces
MESA, AZ — Former Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce has died at age 75, according to his family. Pearce, a Republican from Mesa, reportedly died after falling ill at his Mesa home earlier this week. The family released the following statement on social media to announce his death;. Our...
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes
After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
Comments / 0