Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Sun Lakes crochet expert wins Pay It Forward award

SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We paid it forward to Nan Desmarius and her friends, who work hard to keep people warm in Chandler. Her friend Ruth Wick nominated her for the award. “I have known Nan for about eight or nine years, she is very involved with her church and gives back to her community. Always doing things for people, she has helped our Chandler Lions Club at or snack shack,” said Wick.
CHANDLER, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Phoenix farm site slated for retail project

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix. The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated...
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
chainstoreage.com

‘Sip and Stroll’ law takes effect at Arizona shopping centers

Arizona is out to make shopping an inebriating experience thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week. Beginning January 12, shopping centers with at least 400,000 sq. ft. of gross leasing area will be able to obtain licenses that allow customers to leave bars and restaurants and explore the properties with pints and Pina Coladas in hand.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes are Now Closed

The final days of 2022 brought the end of a chapter for five metro Phoenix food and drink businesses. In Gilbert, two coffee shops and a cider company closed their doors and in Glendale, two restaurants said goodbye. Here are the recent metro Phoenix closures. Bergies Coffee Roast House. Gilbert...
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years

A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ
Radio Ink

Are Stations Driving Their Audience Away?

(By Larry Rosin) On November 4, 2022, at a campaign rally four days before the election that could have made her governor of Arizona, Republican candidate Kari Lake addressed a crowd at a rally in Glendale. “We don’t have any McCain Republicans here, do we?” she said, invoking the name...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonaprogressgazette.com

The Countdown is Over in the Rio Verde Foothills: Cooler Heads Didn’t Prevail

The potential consequences of water security in a high growth area that also happens to be in a desert have been looming over the valley for quite some time, and Ground Zero for that looming crisis has been the Rio Verde Foothills on the outskirts of Scottsdale. We have written about this crisis previously, and while the question was up in the air then, that question has been effectively answered: the Rio Verde Foothills will not get any help from Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

West Valley zoo welcomes new baby bird

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park, Ariz. is kicking off the new year by welcoming an exotic 3-month-old bird. The zoo’s head birdkeeper Danielle Hinderliter brought in young Skittles, a scarlet macaw, to the studio. The bird species population is shrinking, Hinderliter says, so they took Skittles in to raise and monitor his growth.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix area could see 70 degrees this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A series of storm systems pummeling California will have a relatively minimal impact across Arizona the next several days. Most of the moisture will be stripped out of the system by the mountains in California. They’re expecting copious amounts of rain and snow and the likelihood of flooding is high. Some of that moisture will make it into northwest and northern Arizona but wouldn’t be nearly as strong by the time it gets to Arizona. We’re also looking at a slow warming trend toward the weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former State Senator Russell Pearce dead at 75, family announces

MESA, AZ — Former Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce has died at age 75, according to his family. Pearce, a Republican from Mesa, reportedly died after falling ill at his Mesa home earlier this week. The family released the following statement on social media to announce his death;. Our...
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes

After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
PHOENIX, AZ

