Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barbara Guynn
Barbara Guynn, 101, of Oswego, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of Charles and Maude (Simmons) Andrews.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mark L. Kennedy
Mark L. Kennedy, 52, of Fulton, passed on Jan. 2, 2023. Friends and family are invited to call from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 7, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. There will be a celebration of life after the service at a location to be announced. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Donald David Baptista Sr.
Donald David Baptista Sr., 86, of Oswego, passed away Tuesday morning surrounded by his family. He was born in Peabody, MA, and was the son of the late George M. Baptista and Marie DeJesus.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Joyce S. Holly
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce S. Holly, 94, who died peacefully at Syracuse Home at McHarrie Place on Jan. 3, 2023. She was born on Aug. 7, 1928, in Brockport, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Leon and Frieda (Clough) Salisbury and had attended Rochester schools.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Ronald C. Lamb
Ronald C. Lamb, 85, of Oswego and Sandy Pond, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023, after a beautiful, well-lived life. He was born in Oswego on Sept. 24, 1937, to the late Clifton Edward and Maybelle Noel Lamb. Ron was married to his beloved Adele (nee Pryor) for 58 years before her passing in 2017.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Eileen R. Yager
Eileen R. Yager, 92, with her American flag flying high with pride on its pole outside her windows, birds at their bird feeders, the deer stood feeding in its near field and friends and family nearby, silently slipped away on Jan. 2, 2023, at her home in Mexico, NY, the place she loved, which was her grandfather’s farm after a long illness.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Michael M. ‘Animal’ Rollis
Michael M. “Animal” Rollis, 79, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego. Michael was born in Syracuse, NY, to the late Methodi Stephen and Maria (Garcia DE ‘Angelo) Rollis. He grew up in East Syracuse and graduated in 1961 from East Syracuse Minoa High School. He has been a resident of Hannibal, NY, for most of his life. Michael was a United States Veteran having served in the Navy on the USS Gainard (DD 706) during the Vietnam War from 1962-1966. Mr. Rollis enjoyed hard work and he retired from Chrysler Corp/New Process Gear, East Syracuse, after 36 years of service. He then worked as a Security Guard for the State Office Building, Bank of NY and Turning Stone Casino. Mr. Rollis was a faithful member of the Hannibal American Legion Post 1552 for 32 years. He enjoyed fishing, attending the NYS Fair, and look forward to his daily meals and visiting with his wife. Mr. Rollis also loved his furry animals, watching football and his favorite player Tom Brady. He liked celebrating Veterans Day with a special meal. Mr. Rollis never refused to work from any of his employers and he additionally loved to cut wood. Michael was always focused on what he felt he needed to do to provide for his family and not afraid to work hard to accomplish this task. He is survived by his wife of 60 years: June (Miller) Rollis of Hannibal; their sons: Michael M. Rollis of Verona Beach, NY, and Gary S. Rollis of Hannibal, NY; their grandchildren: Jack Rollis of NYC, NY, Gary Rollis of Hannibal, NY, and Amanda Marie (Joey Stonecipher) Rollis of Chittenango, NY; and their great-grandchildren: Zella Stonecipher and Remi Stonecipher; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a private service at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held privately in Hannibal Cemetery, Hannibal, NY. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Shirley A. (Sawyer) Bogart
Shirley A. (Sawyer) Bogart, 86, of Mexico, NY, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke’s nursing homer after a short illness. She was born in Oswego, Daughter of the late Lucian and Julia Pittsley Sawyer. She attended Oswego Schools. She was a life resident of Mexico where she met the love of her life Morris R. Bogart in 1954. She was a wife, mother and homemaker. Throughout her life she had various careers including working at Mimi’s and Becks Hotel as a cook. She worked as a home healthcare aid. In her later years she provided Daycare for her grandchildren and other neighborhood children. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, gardening, reading and spending time with her family.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Broadwell named head of Oswego-Fulton Chamber
SYRACUSE — County resident Sara Broadwell has been named the executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, replacing Oswego’s Katie Toomey, who has been promoted by CenterState CEO to vice president of member engagement. The promotions were announced Thursday.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
It’s official: SUNY Oswego now recognized as a university
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego is now formally recognized as a university. The university will continue to be known as SUNY Oswego, but its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Oswego” to “State University of New York at Oswego.”
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego schools to pay $141,000 for Minetto playground
OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is set to vote on a budget transfer that would fund the Minetto Elementary School inclusive playground, a project that a parents group has diligently fundraised for in the past few years. The budget transfer would cover $141,000 and would pay for...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego opts for continuity in leadership positions By EDDIE VELAZQUEZ
OSWEGO — Oswego City Councilmembers Rob Corradino and Kevin Hill were reappointed Tuesday to leadership positions atop the common council, reflecting consistency in the city’s legislative chamber. Corradino, R-7th Ward, was unanimously voted council president, a role he has filled since 2018. Hill, R-3rd Ward, had served as...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Good Guys Barbershop Mite team falls to tough Auburn squad
OSWEGO — The Good Guys Barbershop Mite team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association had a tough game against Auburn on Saturday, falling 10-5. Auburn got off to a quick start, scoring three unanswered goals before Tucker Pryor got the Bucs’ first goal of the game.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Fulton boys wrestling wins league title
Fulton 42, JD/CBA 29: Behind five pins, the Fulton boys wrestling team defeated Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy, 42-29, on Wednesday, securing the league title for the Red Raiders. Brady Niver (118 pounds) kicked things off with an 11-5 decision over Matthew Dougherty, and then Collen Austin (126 pounds) won by fall...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Roker returning to ‘Today’ on Friday
SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker is returning to the “Today” show’s Studio 1A Friday after recovering from a string of health issues and hospital stays, NBC announced Tuesday. The longtime weather anchor has been off the air since mid-November when he was hospitalized in New York City...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Broderick sees ‘significant improvement’ in Fulton boys basketball’s win over ESM
FULTON — In just 20 days' time, Fulton boys basketball coach Sean Broderick saw improvement from all of his players. Twenty days ago, the Red Raiders — while they won in the end — got down early against East Syracuse-Minoa, 14-0, and then 22-6. The Spartans led by seven points with about four minutes to go. But Sam Cotton and Aidan Baldwin scored on a layup and a pair of free throws to secure the 54-50 win.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
2 cars, 2 divisions
OSWEGO — Since the switch to GM Performance 602 crate engines in 2019, Oswego Speedway’s Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers division has been growing as fast as ever. Eleven rookie drivers entered points events at the speedway in 2022, including 17-year-old quarter midget graduate Tony DeStevens.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton chooses veteran lawmaker as its new council president
FULTON — Councilor Daniel Farfaglia was elected president of the Fulton Common Council at its organizational meeting Tuesday night. Farfaglia, who represents the 1st Ward, received the vote of every councilor, including Councilor Audrey Avery, the outgoing council president.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Writer’s new play focuses on 982 Holocaust refugees who came to Oswego during World War II
When writer Michael Lederer set out to create a play based on the story of 982 mostly Jewish Holocaust refugees who were brought to a shelter at Fort Ontario during World War II, it was far more than a simple creative exercise. Lederer’s father, aunt and grandparents were among the...
Comments / 0