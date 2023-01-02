ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Top Weekend Events: Jan. 5 – Jan. 8

There are always great things to do in the Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Also, listen to 103.7 The Buzz every Friday morning for Morning Mayhem to learn more about what’s going on during the weekend and more, featuring our AY About You President and Publisher, Heather Baker.
ARKANSAS STATE
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Saline County Court Filings January 3rd

The Saline County Courts were closed on Monday, January 2nd in recognition of the New Years Holiday. Check back tomorrow for more Saline County Court Filings or click the link below for previous dates.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Law enforcement escort children of slain Stuttgart officer back to class after break

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Area law enforcement agencies helped escort the children of fallen Stuttgart police Sgt. Donald Scoby as they returned to school on Wednesday. In a post on Facebook, Stuttgart High School shared a photo of more than six law enforcement vehicles lit up to honor the life of Scoby and welcome his children Dylan and Hailey back to campus.
STUTTGART, AR
Breckenridge Regal Theater closing permanently

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Regal Breckenridge movie theater will be closing its doors for the last time on January 5. Hank Kelley, project manager for Breckenridge Village, with Kelley Commercial Partners, confirmed on Wednesday that tomorrow will be the theater's last day of operation. According to reports, this...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Debt and Divorce in Tuesday’s Saline County Court Filings 01042023

63aw-23-1 State V Gregory L Midkiff, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. 63cv-23-16 In The Matter Of Dallas Rose Bryant, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-23-17 Bank Of America Na V Richard Harris, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Arkansas doctors not surprised by life expectancy drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new report from the CDC shows life expectancy in the U.S. is continuing to drop. According to final mortality data released last week, life expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Searcy woman: 'It was scary to come home to this'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The community of Searcy is on high alert after police responded to multiple shootings Tuesday night, one of which was fatal. The Searcy Police Department responded to a shooting at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., which is where two men were shooting at one another.
SEARCY, AR
The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes

The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

