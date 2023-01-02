Read full article on original website
Related
aymag.com
Top Weekend Events: Jan. 5 – Jan. 8
There are always great things to do in the Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Also, listen to 103.7 The Buzz every Friday morning for Morning Mayhem to learn more about what’s going on during the weekend and more, featuring our AY About You President and Publisher, Heather Baker.
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders names Daryl Bassett for Secretary of Department of Labor and Licensing
Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday her intention to reappoint Daryl Bassett as Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing.
Arkansas is 44th in U.S. for life expectancy, 41st in ER wait times according to study
According to a recent study, those wishing to live to a ripe old age and not wait in line at the emergency room may want to consider a state other than Arkansas.
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
Developments continue on Breckenridge Village Shopping Center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Out with the old, and in with the new— is an age-old saying and a perfect way, to sum up, what's happening at the Breckenridge Village Shopping Center in Little Rock. Anthony Valinoti explained that he's in the latter category— part of the "new."...
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, according to city officials.
Benton family hitting the road to travel continental US
A central Arkansas family has been hitting the road – and will continue to do so until they complete their “MK and TJ - 50 States Tour”.
mysaline.com
Saline County Court Filings January 3rd
The Saline County Courts were closed on Monday, January 2nd in recognition of the New Years Holiday. Check back tomorrow for more Saline County Court Filings or click the link below for previous dates.
KATV
Law enforcement escort children of slain Stuttgart officer back to class after break
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Area law enforcement agencies helped escort the children of fallen Stuttgart police Sgt. Donald Scoby as they returned to school on Wednesday. In a post on Facebook, Stuttgart High School shared a photo of more than six law enforcement vehicles lit up to honor the life of Scoby and welcome his children Dylan and Hailey back to campus.
Breckenridge Regal Theater closing permanently
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Regal Breckenridge movie theater will be closing its doors for the last time on January 5. Hank Kelley, project manager for Breckenridge Village, with Kelley Commercial Partners, confirmed on Wednesday that tomorrow will be the theater's last day of operation. According to reports, this...
mysaline.com
Debt and Divorce in Tuesday’s Saline County Court Filings 01042023
63aw-23-1 State V Gregory L Midkiff, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. 63cv-23-16 In The Matter Of Dallas Rose Bryant, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-23-17 Bank Of America Na V Richard Harris, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd...
nwahomepage.com
Versatile 2024 5-star prospect Amier Ali plans to visit Arkansas “very soon”
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff has not shied away from recruiting 5-star talent from all parts of the country, and the mutal interest runs high for the Hoop Hogs and top-shelf 2024 prospect Amier Ali. Ali (6-8 guard/wing, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., via Dallas-Forth Worth,...
KYTV
Arkansas doctors not surprised by life expectancy drop
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new report from the CDC shows life expectancy in the U.S. is continuing to drop. According to final mortality data released last week, life expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996. The...
Former UA Little Rock coach Chris Beard fired at Texas after domestic violence charge
Former basketball coach of the UA Little Rock Trojans Chris Beard was fired from his position at the University of Texas for domestic violence charges he was arrested for in December.
Jessieville community hit Monday by severe weather
A series of storms passing through Arkansas Monday left major damage in the town of Jessieville.
Searcy woman: 'It was scary to come home to this'
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The community of Searcy is on high alert after police responded to multiple shootings Tuesday night, one of which was fatal. The Searcy Police Department responded to a shooting at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., which is where two men were shooting at one another.
aymag.com
The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes
The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
Atkins police arrest child accused of making threat at Atkins High School
Atkins police said that they have arrested a child accused of making a threat at Atkins High School Wednesday afternoon.
News On 6
Suspect Wanted For Murder In Tulsa Believed To Be Hiding In Arkansas, Police Say
A suspect wanted for homicide in Tulsa is believed to be hiding out in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to police. Jayveon Washington is wanted for the first degree murder of Isaac Walker in October of 2022, police said.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 3rd
No new obituaries were available for update today, January 3rd. Check back tomorrow for updates or for previous obituaries click the link below.
