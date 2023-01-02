ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochran County, TX

KCBD

Midland 14-year-old involved in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 14-year-old girl from Midland involved in a pedestrian crash on New Year’s Day died at a Lubbock hospital. Just before 6:30 p.m., Midland police officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane. Investigators say...
MIDLAND, TX
fox34.com

Northbound traffic on University diverted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD units surrounding a vehicle in the middle of the street. According to PD, the officers were conducting a routine traffic stop. No further information is available at this time. Motorists should...
LUBBOCK, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Lubbock Auto Chase and Crash

A stolen vehicle auto crash led to the arrest of a fourteen-year-old-boy crash in Lubbock, early Wednesday morning. At 1:30 a.m. police got a report of a stolen car at 1st and Akron Avenue. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and the chase was on. The car was being driven...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wanted man from Grayson County believed to be in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the Dallas-Fort Worth...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

everythinglubbock.com

5 injured in crash following LPD pursuit early Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a traffic collision early Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of 19th Street and University Avenue. According to LPD, the incident occurred following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock man indicted, accused of assaulting US Marshal with vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is back in jail accused of assaulting a US Marshal with a motor vehicle. 45-year-old Gerardo Avila was one of 12 sex offenders arrested in August after a months-long operation by the Lubbock Police Department. According to court records filed Tuesday, Avila was...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

60th Street structure fire: no injuries reported, cause undetermined

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. The involved structure was a one-story, single-family residence that was unsecured and vacant at the time of the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man arrested in connection with New Year’s Day shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. — A Littlefield, Texas man was arrested following a shooting that left another man seriously injured on New Year’s Day (Sunday) in Clovis, New Mexico. According to a press release from Clovis Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northglen Drive.
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Juveniles lead LPD on chase, crash vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five juveniles in a stolen vehicle were injured and arrested after a police chase led to a crash. Just after 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle near 1st Street and Akron Avenue, according to a release. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle drove away, leading to a police chase. The officer chased the vehicle to 19th Street and University Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

yournewsnm.com

SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING INCIDENT VICTIM IDENTIFIED

The Clovis Police department has sent out an updated press release regarding the shooting incident on Sunday evening. It states, shortly before 9:30 P.M. on January 1st, 2023; the Clovis Police Department, Dispatch Center received a call reporting 4–5 gunshots in the area of Wilmington and Northglen Streets in Clovis New Mexico.
CLOVIS, NM
KCBD

Quiet, warm today and tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are expecting quiet and mild weather in the coming days. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s. After a mostly sunny day, we are expecting mostly cloudy skies tonight keeping us on the warmer side of low temperatures. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph throughout the night.
LUBBOCK, TX

