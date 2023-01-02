Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
Midland 14-year-old involved in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 14-year-old girl from Midland involved in a pedestrian crash on New Year’s Day died at a Lubbock hospital. Just before 6:30 p.m., Midland police officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane. Investigators say...
fox34.com
Northbound traffic on University diverted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD units surrounding a vehicle in the middle of the street. According to PD, the officers were conducting a routine traffic stop. No further information is available at this time. Motorists should...
2-year-old dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Midland County
According to a DPS crash report, the 2-year-old child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
KCBD
Lubbock man facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after early morning shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Camron Carl, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested following reports of an early morning shooting in late November. PREVIOUS STORY: 1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock. According to the police report, around 2:40 a.m. on...
kgncnewsnow.com
Lubbock Auto Chase and Crash
A stolen vehicle auto crash led to the arrest of a fourteen-year-old-boy crash in Lubbock, early Wednesday morning. At 1:30 a.m. police got a report of a stolen car at 1st and Akron Avenue. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and the chase was on. The car was being driven...
KCBD
Wanted man from Grayson County believed to be in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the Dallas-Fort Worth...
KCBD
Wanted man from East Texas believed to be in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charged of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the DFW area....
everythinglubbock.com
9 South Plains counties among Texas counties with shortest life expectancy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine of 24 counties in the South Plains are among Texas counties with the shortest life expectancy, according to a study by Stacker. The list highlighted 46 Texas counties. Those in the South Plains region were ranked as follows:. #46 – Hale. #41 – Hockley...
everythinglubbock.com
Murder suspect taken to Lubbock; witness says he was shot by ‘accident’ by another suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas — A suspect wanted for murder in Midland that occurred in December was taken to a Lubbock hospital with a gunshot wound, according to an affidavit obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday. According to official records, Anjaya L. Saddler, 20, and Decamren Sims, 22, were shot and killed...
everythinglubbock.com
5 injured in crash following LPD pursuit early Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a traffic collision early Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of 19th Street and University Avenue. According to LPD, the incident occurred following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
KCBD
Lubbock man indicted, accused of assaulting US Marshal with vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is back in jail accused of assaulting a US Marshal with a motor vehicle. 45-year-old Gerardo Avila was one of 12 sex offenders arrested in August after a months-long operation by the Lubbock Police Department. According to court records filed Tuesday, Avila was...
everythinglubbock.com
5 juveniles arrested following pursuit, crash in Central Lubbock early Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Five juveniles were arrested following a vehicle pursuit and crash early Monday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were dispatched to area of 1st Street and Akron Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. for reports of a stolen vehicle. An officer located the...
KCBD
60th Street structure fire: no injuries reported, cause undetermined
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. The involved structure was a one-story, single-family residence that was unsecured and vacant at the time of the fire.
everythinglubbock.com
Man arrested in connection with New Year’s Day shooting in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. — A Littlefield, Texas man was arrested following a shooting that left another man seriously injured on New Year’s Day (Sunday) in Clovis, New Mexico. According to a press release from Clovis Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northglen Drive.
KFDA
Juveniles lead LPD on chase, crash vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five juveniles in a stolen vehicle were injured and arrested after a police chase led to a crash. Just after 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle near 1st Street and Akron Avenue, according to a release. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle drove away, leading to a police chase. The officer chased the vehicle to 19th Street and University Avenue.
KCBD
UPDATED: LFR responding to structure fire on 60th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. No injuries have been reported. LFR confirms the Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.
yournewsnm.com
SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING INCIDENT VICTIM IDENTIFIED
The Clovis Police department has sent out an updated press release regarding the shooting incident on Sunday evening. It states, shortly before 9:30 P.M. on January 1st, 2023; the Clovis Police Department, Dispatch Center received a call reporting 4–5 gunshots in the area of Wilmington and Northglen Streets in Clovis New Mexico.
Lubbock boy with autism gifted special needs tricycle after it was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas – Several weeks ago, 11-year-old Jude Porras had his special needs tricycle stolen. It was the only bike he felt comfortable to ride, leaving him devastated when it was gone. “He went looking for it, he went looking behind the driveway, he went looking behind the tree like it broke my heart because […]
KCBD
Quiet, warm today and tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are expecting quiet and mild weather in the coming days. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s. After a mostly sunny day, we are expecting mostly cloudy skies tonight keeping us on the warmer side of low temperatures. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph throughout the night.
Lubbock Woman Shocked After Breaking New Year’s Resolution For 8th Year Straight
"How did I let it happen again? I really thought this was going to be my year." She was only 3 days into her New Year's journey toward peace and self-love when she went off the deep end and did everything she said she wouldn't do this year. "Why does...
Comments / 0