Kailua, HI

247Sports

Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)

It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People

When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC 4

Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack

The full weather forecast for Jan. 5 with Alana Brophy. Salt Lake City International Airport Ranked Top in …. The SLC International Airport was ranked number 1 in the U.S. and third in the world. Speaker Battle Continues, McCarthy Refuses to Back …. The longest election battle in over 160...
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him

Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.The station says a 75-year-old man died at Park City Mountain Sunday after collapsing and suffering a medical episode while skiing.   Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said that on Monday, a 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Alta High School evacuated after finding suspicious bag left behind

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Police have determined that the contents of the suspicious bag left at Alta High School did not contain an explosive device. Officers are currently investigating the former student who brought the bag on campus to see if any criminal acts were committed. ORIGINAL STORY:. Jan...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Top Nu Skin distributor killed in plane crash at Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah — Friends have identified the victim of a fatal plane crash on Monday at Provo Airport as Nathan Ricks, a Utah entrepreneur and businessman. Ricks is said to be the largest distributor in the history of Nu Skin Enterprises. Ricks was identified by friends in several social...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT

