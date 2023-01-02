Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Related
247Sports
Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)
It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
A second Utah running back reportedly enters the transfer portal in as many days
Ricky Parks was a 4-star prospect in the Utes’ 2021 recruiting class but never played a down in Utah.
kslsports.com
Utah Wide Receiver Coach Chad Bumphis Thanks Utah, Announces He’s Leaving
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah wide receiver coach Chad Bumphis announced Wednesday morning he is leaving Utah after two seasons. Bumphis has yet to say where he is headed but going back to his alma mater at Mississippi State seems to make the most sense and was first reported by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
Look: Utah Cheerleader Went Viral During Rose Bowl
On Monday afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions faced off against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. With both teams looking to end the season a high note, it was a very competitive game. Well, at least until Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising left the game with a knee injury.
saltlakemagazine.com
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
890kdxu.com
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
KSLTV
Community holding benefit concert for UVU student seriously injured in tubing accident
OREM, Utah — A Utah County woman is recovering in the hospital after a life-altering tubing accident. Mckyliee Young is bruised with several broken bones following an incident that occurred Dec. 16 on a sledding hill at Rock Canyon Park in Provo. “She was actually on a tube, and...
ABC 4
Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack
The full weather forecast for Jan. 5 with Alana Brophy. Salt Lake City International Airport Ranked Top in …. The SLC International Airport was ranked number 1 in the U.S. and third in the world. Speaker Battle Continues, McCarthy Refuses to Back …. The longest election battle in over 160...
Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him
Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.The station says a 75-year-old man died at Park City Mountain Sunday after collapsing and suffering a medical episode while skiing. Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said that on Monday, a 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut...
Former Nu Skin exec identified as victim of Provo plane crash
One person died and three others were injured after a small plane crashed Monday afternoon at the Provo Airport.
HAPPENING NOW: University of Utah police searching for suspects in forcible entry
University of Utah police are reportedly searching for suspects involved in an alleged forcible entry at the University Student Apartments.
ABC 4
Alta High School evacuated after finding suspicious bag left behind
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Police have determined that the contents of the suspicious bag left at Alta High School did not contain an explosive device. Officers are currently investigating the former student who brought the bag on campus to see if any criminal acts were committed. ORIGINAL STORY:. Jan...
KSLTV
Top Nu Skin distributor killed in plane crash at Provo Airport
PROVO, Utah — Friends have identified the victim of a fatal plane crash on Monday at Provo Airport as Nathan Ricks, a Utah entrepreneur and businessman. Ricks is said to be the largest distributor in the history of Nu Skin Enterprises. Ricks was identified by friends in several social...
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
Victim of Provo Airport plane crash identified
The man who was killed in a small plane crash at the Provo Municipal Airport on Monday, Jan. 2, was identified by Provo Airport officials on Tuesday.
kuer.org
Utah’s population is shifting away from kids and schools will need to adjust
Utah’s school-age population is projected to be the slowest growing age group in the state, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. This means some school districts will likely have to figure out how to respond to declining enrollment numbers, a challenge some districts already face. A research...
KSLTV
Hundreds of passengers scramble to find a way home after deadly plane crash at Provo Airport
PROVO, Utah — Hundreds of people had their travel plans interrupted Monday after a small plane crashed, forcing the closure of the Provo Municipal Airport. One person died in the crash and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while two others walked away with minor injuries.
kslnewsradio.com
Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
Comments / 0