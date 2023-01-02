New Peoria City Council to start Jan. 3

New and re-elected members of the Peoria City Council will be sworn in at the first public meeting of the year, 6 p.m., Dec. 3.

The new members will include mayor-elect Jason Beck and Acacia Councilmember-elect Jennifer Crawford, who won competitive elections in the Nov. 8 general election.

Palo Verde District Councilmember Michael Finn and Pine District Councilmember Denette Dunn will also be sworn in after running unopposed.

Once sworn in, the new council will nominate and elect a vice mayor and mayor pro tem, which is done at the begining of each calendar year, according to the city charter.

To kick off the meeting, there will be presentations to outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Vicki Hunt and outgoing Mayor Cathy Carlat.