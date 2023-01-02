ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

New Peoria City Council to start Jan. 3

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44WYHr_0k193bW600

New and re-elected members of the Peoria City Council will be sworn in at the first public meeting of the year, 6 p.m., Dec. 3.

The new members will include mayor-elect Jason Beck and Acacia Councilmember-elect Jennifer Crawford, who won competitive elections in the Nov. 8 general election.

Palo Verde District Councilmember Michael Finn and Pine District Councilmember Denette Dunn will also be sworn in after running unopposed.

Once sworn in, the new council will nominate and elect a vice mayor and mayor pro tem, which is done at the begining of each calendar year, according to the city charter.

To kick off the meeting, there will be presentations to outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Vicki Hunt and outgoing Mayor Cathy Carlat.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

I-10 widening fails to get federal aid

CASA GRANDE — Widening of Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler will not be aided by a $360 federal grant as hoped by state and local officials. Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland announced Tuesday night at the end of a City Council meeting that the grant had not been approved because of priority given to “intermodal” projects, including pedestrian access.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Gilbert man eyes mayoral run in 2024

At 51, Shaun Krauser has worn many hats throughout his career – Maricopa County prosecutor, law firm partner, radio talk show host, adjunct professor and public speaker. He now wants to be Gilbert’s mayor. Krauser plans to make a formal announcement Jan. 6. “So this isn’t something where...
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former State Senator Russell Pearce dead at 75, family announces

MESA, AZ — Former Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce has died at age 75, according to his family. Pearce, a Republican from Mesa, reportedly died after falling ill at his Mesa home earlier this week. The family released the following statement on social media to announce his death;. Our...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Russell Pearce, former Arizona state lawmaker, dead at 75

PHOENIX - Russell Pearce, a former Arizona lawmaker who was known for his role in the passage of a controversial bill known as SB 1070, has passed away. According to a statement released by officials with the Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus, Pearce passed away at his home in Mesa on Jan. 5.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

2 new hotels proposed in East Valley town

Between two hotels, 280 more hotel rooms could be coming to Gilbert. On Wednesday evening, Gilbert Planning Commission will consider two separate proposals for a 146-key Hilton Garden Inn and 134-key Marriott Springhill Suites. The Hilton Garden Inn is being brought forward by Ohio-based Manchester United Group and looks to develop the hotel on the northeast corner of Baseline and Higley roads.
GILBERT, AZ
West Valley View

Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Phoenix farm site slated for retail project

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix. The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated...
PHOENIX, AZ
districtadministration.com

Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent

Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Water rate hikes in Gilbert users’ future

Gilbert residents and business owners are likely to pay more for every time they send dirty water down the drain such as from washing dishes and flushing the toilet. The town is looking to bump the monthly flat fee by 32% or $8.02 to transport and treat wastewater and by 59% or $2.51 for environmental compliance due to the increasing cost to maintain operations.
GILBERT, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes are Now Closed

The final days of 2022 brought the end of a chapter for five metro Phoenix food and drink businesses. In Gilbert, two coffee shops and a cider company closed their doors and in Glendale, two restaurants said goodbye. Here are the recent metro Phoenix closures. Bergies Coffee Roast House. Gilbert...
GILBERT, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Talos Holdings Lands $85M for Phoenix-Area Project

Northmarq secured the financing package, which exceeded an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio. Talos Holdings has received $85.1 million in construction financing for The ONE at Mountain Vista, a 345-unit multifamily project in Mesa, Ariz. Northmarq secured the capital stack, which exceeded an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio. The financing includes a...
MESA, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Major restaurant won’t open in Maricopa after all

A high-profile restaurant that announced plans to open in Maricopa is backing out of its deal. Chili’s, which said in December, 2021, it would open at The Wells, has reversed course and will not be coming to the city anytime soon, according to chain owner Brinker International. “The process...
MARICOPA, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy