Rhinebeck, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Something Amazing is Vanishing from the Beacon Library

Book buffs, library nerds and cheapskates alike, it's time to celebrate... Howland Public Library in Beacon, NY recently made an announcement that everybody can appreciate. Howland Public Library in Beacon, NY is Now "Fine-Free" The big (and unexpected) news is that the library will now be "fine-free", meaning that there...
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Barber Shop Closing Hudson Valley Location After 28 Years

A Hudson Valley barbershop is being forced to close its doors after almost three decades and move several towns away. The small-town charm of many Hudson Valley communities has been slowly disappearing. The mom-and-pop shop on the corner, the family-run restaurant and the local barbershop have all fallen victim to higher rents and an influx of new residents unfamiliar with many of the small businesses that have been operating in the Hudson Valley for generations.
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie Mall Announces New Operating Hours

New Year, new hours for the popular mall. Over the last few years, the Poughkeepsie Galleria had to shift its operating hours due to a few circumstances. Obviously the first was the outbreak of COVID and just like many businesses in the Hudson Valley, the Galleria was forced to shorten the shopping day.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘The Sopranos’ Cast Coming to The Hudson Valley, How to See Them

The Sopranos was one of the most popular television shows ever made. You have a chance to see three of the biggest stars from the series right here in the Hudson Valley. The Sopranos put HBO on the map. It was one of the first shows that fans could not miss every week. You knew where everyone was on a Sunday night when a season was airing. The show was groundbreaking and still remains to have a huge fan base.
PEEKSKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Insanely Popular Sub Shop’s New Route 9 Location Will Open Soon

While it's not hard to find a deli that makes sandwiches, finding one that makes the perfect sub can be difficult. Luckily, that search is now getting easier. When it comes to subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders or whatever you call them, everyone has their own personal taste. For me, it's all about using the right bread, fresh ingredients and just the right proportions of toppings.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

