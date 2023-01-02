Read full article on original website
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajCatskill, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Woodstock Invites Entire Town to Chanukah CelebrationBryce GruberWoodstock, NY
‘Premiere’ Hudson Valley Treat Shop Expanding This Winter
As we all know, winter is a time of hibernation and renewal. It allows us to rest and restore during the cooler months. Many of us feel as if we can slow down and be still in the Winter. Some of us may be enjoying the season as we sip...
Major Changes Coming To Site Of Woodstock In Upstate New York?
Major changes could be coming to the site of Woodstock as it's been called a "prime development location." On Wednesday, the Saugerties Town Board approved a list of numerous required studies and reviews to help determine the development potential of Winston Farm. Saugerties, New York Approves Study For Site Of...
Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open
"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
We NEED These for Winter in the Hudson Valley Immediately
Every year we see more and more people moving upstate to the Hudson Valley from New York City. Usually, they come for things that the city can't offer, but a Dutchess County resident recently discovered something in the city that we should have here. "First time I’ve seen this", said...
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
Something Amazing is Vanishing from the Beacon Library
Book buffs, library nerds and cheapskates alike, it's time to celebrate... Howland Public Library in Beacon, NY recently made an announcement that everybody can appreciate. Howland Public Library in Beacon, NY is Now "Fine-Free" The big (and unexpected) news is that the library will now be "fine-free", meaning that there...
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
Popular Barber Shop Closing Hudson Valley Location After 28 Years
A Hudson Valley barbershop is being forced to close its doors after almost three decades and move several towns away. The small-town charm of many Hudson Valley communities has been slowly disappearing. The mom-and-pop shop on the corner, the family-run restaurant and the local barbershop have all fallen victim to higher rents and an influx of new residents unfamiliar with many of the small businesses that have been operating in the Hudson Valley for generations.
Falling Building Chunks Force Northern Westchester Restaurant To Close Temporarily
A restaurant in Northern Westchester was forced to temporarily close after pieces of the building's front facade fell down on the street, causing a safety hazard. Rocco's Downtown, an Italian eatery in Peekskill at 23 South Division St., will close while repairs are conducted on the building's…
Poughkeepsie Mall Announces New Operating Hours
New Year, new hours for the popular mall. Over the last few years, the Poughkeepsie Galleria had to shift its operating hours due to a few circumstances. Obviously the first was the outbreak of COVID and just like many businesses in the Hudson Valley, the Galleria was forced to shorten the shopping day.
Mixed Reviews On Week 1 Of The Hudson Valley’s Latest Traffic Circle
If you felt like 2022 was full of announcements of traffic circles (or rotaries) being constructed across the Hudson Valley, you aren't alone. The talk of the town, er, the Hudson Valley over the past few months has focused a great deal on where they were being built, and then followed up with complaints of people not knowing how to 'properly' use them.
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
New York Grinch Ruins Christmas In Hudson Valley, Can You Help?
Can you help police from the Hudson Valley find this man who is accused of ruining a family's Christmas?. On Monday, Jan. 2. police from Orange County asked the public for help in finding a man who is accused of stealing Christmas decorations on two separate occasion. New York Grinch...
‘The Sopranos’ Cast Coming to The Hudson Valley, How to See Them
The Sopranos was one of the most popular television shows ever made. You have a chance to see three of the biggest stars from the series right here in the Hudson Valley. The Sopranos put HBO on the map. It was one of the first shows that fans could not miss every week. You knew where everyone was on a Sunday night when a season was airing. The show was groundbreaking and still remains to have a huge fan base.
Venomous Widow Spider Found in Hudson Valley Grocery Bag
Here is one tiny reason why you might have to start checking your paper grocery bags when you get home. Almost everyone knows someone with a fear of spiders. Just under 20% of the population has a fear of spiders and I don't think this story is going to help those numbers.
Insanely Popular Sub Shop’s New Route 9 Location Will Open Soon
While it's not hard to find a deli that makes sandwiches, finding one that makes the perfect sub can be difficult. Luckily, that search is now getting easier. When it comes to subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders or whatever you call them, everyone has their own personal taste. For me, it's all about using the right bread, fresh ingredients and just the right proportions of toppings.
Favorite High Falls Restaurant Closes to Move to New Location
If you are a regular at the High Falls Cafe in High Falls then you already know that they have embarked on a new adventure. If you are a fair-weather fan of the cafe then you may not have heard the big news. On December 19th, the High Falls Cafe...
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
2 New York Women Killed On New Year’s Day In Hudson Valley
An early morning New Year's Day crash killed two women in the Hudson Valley. Two women from the Lower Hudson Valley were killed in a car crash just after the ball dropped on New Year's Day. Fatal Accident Under Investigation In Rockland County, New York. On New Year's Day around...
