Read full article on original website
Related
New Book Claims Prince William Made Sure Prince Harry Didn't Get To Say Goodbye To The Queen
Just off the heels of the intense documentary "Harry and Meghan" Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare" is set to hit the shelves on January 10. It promises to divulge even more startling information about the royal family. Many of the truths that were revealed in the documentary focused a lot...
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Prince Harry Confirms Rumors About Potential Reconciliation With King Charles And Prince William
Ever since he defected from the royal family in January 2020, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship has gone from bad to worse. Likewise, the Duke of Sussex has grown increasingly estranged from his older brother, Prince William, too. As The Independent reported at the time, during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry asserted that both men remain "trapped" in the institution from which he was ultimately able to break free.
Prince Harry Explains Heartbreaking Reason He Visited Location Of Princess Diana's Death
Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" is finally coming out on January 10, but excerpts from the book have been shared by The Guardian, which received an advance copy despite the publisher's "stringent pre-launch security." While the Duke of Sussex reportedly shares numerous revelations about the royal family in the book, his love for his late mother, Princess Diana, is also heavily discussed.
King Charles' Last Hope For His Sons Reportedly Revealed In Spare
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's memoir, "Spare" is just days away from its big debut on January 10. According to The Times, Penguin Random House is providing tight security to guard against spoilers for this highly-anticipated book. However, despite these efforts, the book went on sale in Spain for a...
How To Watch Prince Harry's Upcoming TV Interviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The promo copy for "Spare," the upcoming book by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, describes it as being about "the eternal power of love over grief." Critics are claiming it's more like an eternally-long case of sour grapes. Insiders who have spoken to The U.S. Sun say the memoir will "reveal Harry's bitterness and feelings of unfairness that, by the nature of hierarchy and birthright that he always played second fiddle to older William." Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have already discussed quite a bit about their lives inside and out of the palace, courtesy of their Netflix documentary. However, royals watchers are expecting "Spare" to drop more "truth bombs" that could destroy any hope of the prince's reconciling with King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales.
Prince Harry's Book Claims One Comment Landed Meghan Markle In Hot Water With Kate Middleton
It's no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are caught up in a royal family feud with William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Things were rocky between Meghan Markle and Prince William from the beginning, with William having to issue a statement that he was not against his brother dating the actress when they first went public in 2016 (via Glamour).
Prince Harry Offers Cryptic Answer On Whether He'll Attend King Charles' Coronation
It's no secret that Prince Harry has been on the outs with the rest of the royal family for a while now, to the extent that it remains to be seen whether he and his wife Meghan Markle will even be invited to King Charles III's upcoming coronation. According to a family friend, the newly-crowned monarch is holding off until after the release of "Spare," the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir, in case his youngest son attacks Camilla Parker Bowles.
Prince Harry's Spare Reportedly Accuses Prince William Of Explosive Physical Attack
You can finally read Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," on January 10 but in the lead-up to its release, royal watchers have been speculating about which scores he'll settle in its pages. When the book was initially announced, it was widely believed that the Duke of Sussex would mostly discuss his strained relationship with mother-in-law Camilla Parker Bowles, per Express, which royal expert Katie Nicholl warned won't go down well with King Charles III.
Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter Blasts Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
There were plenty of surprising revelations from Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries to unpack after the debut, and consequently, there's been a wide array of reactions from the public. In the wake of the never-before-seen moments Harry and Meghan shared during "Harry & Meghan," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a new, very different documentary. As much as the subject matter of their new documentary, "Live to Lead," may differ from that of "Harry and Meghan," it's shaping up to be equally controversial. According to Netflix, the royal couple's newest documentary, which debuted on December 31, has seven parts, each of which focuses on one leader who has dedicated their life to making change.
Prince Harry Argues Betrayal Has Fueled His Decision To Speak Out Publicly
It's safe to say that Netflix's docuseries about the famously rebellious royal couple, "Harry & Meghan," has made quite a splash. Not only did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary spark a huge public reaction and political debate, as reported by The Guardian, but it also clearly created some tension on Prince Harry's home turf and within the royal family itself.
Royal Expert Predicts Prince Andrew Will Face Another Wave Of Scandal In 2023
Queen Elizabeth II's disgraced son, Prince Andrew, has spent the last few years attempting to do damage control following his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein coming to light. After Epstein's death, legal documents revealed that he and Andrew were closer than the prince had led on (per The Guardian). Prince Andrew long claimed that the pair were not that close, however, photos that showed them at private parties together as well as on several vacations proved otherwise. It all came to a head when Andrew found himself on the receiving end of a lawsuit from one of his and Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre.
The List
61K+
Followers
42K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0