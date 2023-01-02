Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Missing Eureka Man Located Safe
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Robert Samek has been located safe in the City of Eureka. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community and the Eureka Police Department for their assistance with this investigation. Earlier: HCSO Asks for Public’s Assistance Locating...
kymkemp.com
Covelo Woman and McKinleyville Man Arrested With Car Stolen out of Crescent City, According to UPD
This is a press release from the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate reader (LPR)...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:50 p.m.] Standoff on Hillsdale in Eureka
Eureka Police are at the scene of a standoff with an individual at a residence on Hillsdale in Eureka and have been since before 4 p.m. The subject at one point could be heard saying that he wanted to kill himself in the background of the scanner, but at 4:18 p.m., an officer on scene relayed to dispatch that the subject was “throwing the knife over the fence.”
kymkemp.com
CHP Officers Turn Cattle Wranglers in the Name of Public Safety
CHP officers stationed out of the Garberville office got to try their hand at cattle wrangling along Highway 101 near Tan Oak Park today, January 3, around 11:25 a.m. Officers responded to a cow traveling northbound in the northbound lanes, however, the ambling bovine was unable to keep up with the flow of traffic causing a traffic hazard. With the assistance of the officers, the cow was moved to the side of the road. Without branding or tags, the cow was unable to provide any useful identification to the officers.
kymkemp.com
Evelyn Griffith-Natt: Grammy Bugs
Evelyn Griffith Natt, affectionately embraced as “Grammy Bugs,” passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022 at the age of 82, surrounded by her immediate family and dearest of loved ones. Just as in life, Grammy Bugs departed in her own way, on her own time, and with the utmost grace and dignity. A proud member of the Yurok Tribe and descendant of the Karuk Tribe, and an especially cherished tribal elder and life-long resident of Humboldt County-Pecwan, Hoopa Valley, and Westhaven-Trinidad.
kymkemp.com
CHP Release Information on Pedestrian vs. Vehicle Collision in Hayfork
On January 3, 2023, at approximately 1845 hours, the CHP Trinity River Area was advised of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on SR-3 at/near Brady Road in Hayfork. Prior to CHP arrival, the pedestrian was already transported from the scene via Trinity County Life Support Ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Redding for suspected major injuries.
kymkemp.com
Telephone Scam Threatening Arrest is Circulating Trinity County
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. Telephone scams have been circulating around the Trinity County area. The scammers are using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) computer networks, to make it appear as if they are calling from Neutral Tandem. The scammers tell their intended victims that the...
kymkemp.com
Richard (Dick) Marlin Jackson: ‘A kind and generous spirit’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Our dad Richard (Dick) Marlin Jackson joined his ancestors on the other side...
kymkemp.com
Structure Fire in Eureka Yesterday Morning Caused $200,000 Damage
At 0647 Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, Humboldt Bay Fire units including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a structure fire in a residential structure at 2135 California Street in Eureka. The first arriving unit was quickly on scene and reported a working fire...
kymkemp.com
EPD Seeks Citizens Who Came to Officer’s Aid
Eureka Police are looking for community members who assisted an officer. On May 30th, 2021, several citizens assisted and officer with the Eureka Police Department in detaining a subject who was actively resisting arrest. We are interested in identifying and recognizing those that came to the officer’s aid. If you recognize or know any details or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Katie Hill at 707-441-4095. We are trying to identify three of the four male citizens seen below; one in the plaid shirt and the other two in black t-shirts.
kymkemp.com
Fatal Traffic Accident on 299 as Resources are Strained Due to Storm Impacts
The Humboldt Division of CHP is reminding residents to stay home if possible due to storm conditions and a strained emergency response team that has been responding to multiple life-safety hazards as well as traffic hazards across the North Coast. Paul Craft, Public Information Officer for the Humboldt area CHP,...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Struck Pedestrian at V and 6th in Eureka
A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the north end of Eureka at the intersection of V and 6th. One man was left lying on the roadway injured. An ambulance responded to the scene. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
informedinfrastructure.com
Humboldt Quake: Damage Investigation Underway
FERNDALE, CALIFORNIA – Miyamoto International teamed up with local and state authorities to assess the damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake woke up the north coast of California early Tuesday morning. Miyamoto experts began a survey of the damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the coastal area of...
kymkemp.com
Arcata House Partnership’s (AHP) Extreme Weather Shelter Is Up, Protecting Unhoused Individuals
Article courtesy of the Mad River Union. As major rainstorms batter the breadth of California this week, Arcata House Partnership’s (AHP) Extreme Weather Shelter is up, running and protecting unhoused individuals. Located at The Grove, AHP’s new, 60-bed, permanent supportive housing complex in Valley West, the shelter housed 31...
kymkemp.com
Fortuna School Seen Being Shaken With Showers of Sparks in New Video From 6.4 Quake on December 20
View from Fortuna Middle School surveillance camera during the 6.4 quake in Humboldt County. [Image submitted by Fortuna Elementary School District]. We know that the December 20 6.4 earthquake is over two weeks ago…but, this video, with sparks flying and Christmas tree rocking captures the sense of that wild ride better than any other video we’ve seen–and, we’ve seen some crazy ones.
kymkemp.com
Rio Dell Classrooms Get the All-Clear; Families and Staff Still Reeling After Quakes
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Rio Dell School District (RDSD), a TK-8 district with 338 students in two schools – Eagle Prairie Elementary and Monument Middle School – was heavily impacted by earthquakes on December 20th and January 1st. As a result, schools were closed on December 20th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd due to the damages sustained.
kymkemp.com
Redwood Capital Bank Sponsored Arts Alive Events for January
This exhibition showcases Katie Pasquini Masopust’s art quilt/textile work over the past forty years. She draws from everyday inspirations, including nature, architecture, and her own paintings – to create distinctive art quilts. Katie combines the textures and colors of cloth to create intricate compositions focusing on abstraction, creating a plethora of visual delights and intrigue. She has always worked in series – choosing one idea and then exploring the many ways to express that idea – while keeping each piece new and exciting.
bohemian.com
‘Murder Mountain’ Makes Killer Pinot Noir
Humboldt County landmark inspires Netflix and winemaking. When most people think of Humboldt County, it’s not for vineyards. Adrian Manspeaker, founder and winemaker at Joseph Jewell Wines, is hoping to change that. Having grown up in Benbow in southern Humboldt County, Manspeaker attended the College of the Redwoods in...
kymkemp.com
Tree Falls on Arcata Home During Storm, Injures at Least One
A tree fell on a home in the 800 block of Diamond Drive in Arcata about 11 a.m. today. Two people were trapped in the upstairs of the home. An ambulance responded to the scene and left with at least one patient. Over this morning, we have heard at least...
kymkemp.com
Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged
The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
