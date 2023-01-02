ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Game Haus

Sam Howell will Start for Commanders in Week 18

After being eliminated from playoff contention, the Washington Commanders are going to see what they have in their rookie quarterback. Sam Howell is getting the starting nod against the Cowboys. It was originally announced that both Taylor Heinicke and Howell would see time. PFF’s Ari Meirov reported the news via...
WASHINGTON, DC
C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Robert Quinn Return from IR

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting two difference-making players back from injured reserve for their Week 18 matchup. Defensive end Robert Quinn and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson have both been activated from IR. PFF’s Ari Meirov reported the news via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. Quinn was traded to the Eagles for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Week 18 Picks Against the Spread

NFL Week 18 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 18 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last week: 10-5, 116-131-8 Saturday Games. Kansas City Chiefs (-9) at...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cincinnati, OH
