ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah’s most photogenic restaurants in 2022, according to Yelp

By Derick Fox
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coot4_0k192Rfv00

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Utah may not be known for its extraordinary cuisine, but the Salt Lake valley has no shortage of mouth-watering and visually pleasing dishes.

Business and restaurant review website, Yelp , recently released a list of the top five most photographed restaurants in Salt Lake City for 2022. Yelp created the list by ranking the businesses and restaurants in its food category by how often users submitted photos between Jan. 1, 2022, and Oct. 12, 2022.

Salt Lake City ranked in Top 100 cities worldwide for 2023

After all, the camera eats first .

1. Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade

From the humble beginnings of selling fresh mint limeade, Salt Lake’s Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade has grown to three locations in Salt Lake City, Draper, and Spanish Fork. Featuring local ingredients and freshly made biscuits, Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade has a range of tasty biscuit sandwiches, classic sandwiches, salads, and of course, a colorful assortment of limeades. As Salt Lake’s number one most photographed restaurant in 2022, this locally owned restaurant will be a treat for your eyes and your palate.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

2. Miyazaki

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oiyvs_0k192Rfv00
(Image courtesy of Miyazaki)

Tucked into the southwest corner of Fashion Place mall in Murray, Miyazaki has extraordinary eye-popping plates of sushi, tenderloin medallions, and wagyu burgers. According to the restaurant’s website, the photogenic Japanese-inspired hotspot came as two food-loving entrepreneurs and a lifelong restaurateur came together to bring fresh fish and a love of A5 Wagyu to Utah. Now with chefs from Japan, Guatemala, Brazil and the United States, the beautifully displayed dishes are a fusion of flavor and authentic Japanese cuisine.

3. Red Iguana

One of Utah’s heritage must-have restaurants, Red Iguana has been filling Utahn’s bellies since 1985 and now has taken to filling their camera rolls. With a passion for Mexican cuisine, the Cardenas family has been serving the Salt Lake Valley with unique yet traditional Mexican recipes including tantalizing chimichangas, mouth-watering mango enchiladas, and refreshing margaritas. Red Iguana will easily win over your heart as well as the hearts of many on Instagram.

New residential tower proposed at Red Lion Hotel site

4. Slackwater

The unique flavors of artisan pizza and locally crafted beers go hand-in-hand to create stunning photos that are guaranteed to get some stomachs rumbling and mouths drooling. What started in Ogden in 2011 with a relaxing atmosphere that provides the perfect backdrop for the unique pizzas, wings, cheese sticks, and sandwiches Slackwater has to offer. Slackwater has since grown from its beginnings along the Ogden River to two other locations in Sandy and Salt Lake City.

5. White Horse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Bdvf_0k192Rfv00
(Image courtesy of White Horse)

Described as a modern American Brasserie, White Horse’s plates are classically displayed arrangements of oysters, sandwiches, steaks, and more. Along with a collection of spirits and ciders, White Horse dishes give an almost luxurious feel to them. One of the most eye-catching atmospheres in Salt Lake City, White Horse’s wall of spirits provides a background to be amazed by while letting your camera dine on fine wine and more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 66-Bed Pheasant Run in Clinton, Utah

CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Pheasant Run, a memory care community in Clinton, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Built in 2015, the facility consists of 45 units and 66 beds across approximately 32,862 square feet, on three acres...
CLINTON, UT
CBS Denver

Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him

Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.The station says a 75-year-old man died at Park City Mountain Sunday after collapsing and suffering a medical episode while skiing.   Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said that on Monday, a 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utes improve to 5-0 in Pac-12 with 79-60 win over Oregon State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Runnin’ Utes are rolling right now. Backed by a career-high tying 27 points from Branden Carlson along with double-doubles from the big man and Marco Anthony saw the Utah men’s basketball team move to 5-0 in Pac-12 play Thursday night after defeating Oregon State 79-60 at the Huntsman […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City

One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. Jan. 5, 2023 Full Weather Forecast. The full weather forecast for Jan. 5 with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Greystone Arranges $22.5M Refinancing for TREEO South Ogden in Utah

OGDEN, Utah — Greystone has arranged a $22.5 million loan to refinance debt on TREEO South Ogden, a seniors housing community in Ogden, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Tyler Armstrong, managing director at Greystone, placed the bank loan for Leisure Care, which owns the 143-unit independent...
OGDEN, UT
247Sports

Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)

It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand

OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
OGDEN, UT
iheart.com

Just In: This Gym Is Getting Slammed For Denying New Members In January!

Jubal Fresh reports on Equinox gym getting slammed for not accepting new memberships in January. “You are not a New Year's resolution. Your life doesn't start at the beginning of the year. And that's not what being part of Equinox is about,” the club posted to their website on January 1st. You can click here to read more about this story!
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy