Rocky Mount, NC

Comments / 0

 

WITN

Rocky Mount police investigate homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a homicide after responding to a call about a fight and finding a man dead. Police say around 8:22 pm Thursday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Five men arrested in New Year's Day shooting death of 37-year-old Raleigh motorcyclist, arrest warrants show

RALEIGH, N.C. — Arrest warrants show Raleigh police have arrested five men in connection to the New Year's Day shooting death of a 37-year-old man. Martinus Starks, Vidaul Reed, Anthony Cheever, David Stephens and Tyler Grissom are each charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Jonas Padilla, arrest warrants show.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Employee accused of stealing gift cards from store

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A gas station employee in Lenoir County is arrested for stealing several gift cards worth over $1,000. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Mickayla Greene was arrested Wednesday after deputies investigated reports of larceny by an employee at the Speedway on 1660 Highway 1155.
WITN

Deputies say man stole $40,000 through apps on smartphone

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars through apps on a smartphone. James Ward, Jr. was arrested last week by Lenoir County deputies. Deputies began investigating the theft of $40,000 in November. The investigation revealed that Ward took the money by using apps on the victim’s phone.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Police searching for man who escaped custody at WakeMed Garner

GARNER, N.C. — A suspect escaped police custody Wednesday morning after he was taken to WakeMed Garner. The suspect, William Silver, 41, was arrested for DWI, speeding, resisting arrest and driving with license revoked. Silva was taken to WakeMed Garner because of breathing issues after running from police. While...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate two runaway juveniles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating two runaway juveniles last seen at D.H. Conley High School Thursday. Charles Squires is 17 years old, 6′0″, and weighs 120-130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, white shoes and carrying a black/dark blue book bag.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Family of man who died inside his home is suing town of Wake Forest, police department and officer for negligence

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. The lawsuit accuses the three of negligence after Jason Meyer – a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and father of four – started experiencing “diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration” on Sept. 4, 2020, inside his home on Fairview Club Drive. He was 49.
WAKE FOREST, NC
jocoreport.com

Video: Driver Leads Troopers On Three County Chase

PRINCETON – An attempt by law enforcement to stop a suspicious vehicle in Princeton began a chase which spanned three counties and came to a crashing halt in Wade late Monday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they tried to stop a BMW displaying a...
PRINCETON, NC
WITN

Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville. Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Fire damages vacant home in Johnston County

GARNER, N.C. — A fire broke out Tuesday at a vacant home near Garner. Before 3:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a home on 2974 North Shilo Road. Crews had to use foam to extinguish the fire, which left extensive damage. It appeared the fire started in the attic. Neighbors...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
AURORA, NC

