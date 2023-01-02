Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.D.C. Hot NewsWilson, NC
Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.D.C. Hot NewsRoanoke Rapids, NC
Meat printing facility coming to North CarolinaThe Modern TimesWilson, NC
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Sex Offender Last Person To See Teen Before She VanishedStill UnsolvedScotland Neck, NC
cbs17
Police say these 2 swiped a woman’s bank card in Roanoke Rapids. Can you help ID them?
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are trying to find two people they say swiped a woman’s bank card at a store and bought things with it. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department on Thursday released surveillance images of the man and woman they say stole the card and are trying to identify.
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a homicide after responding to a call about a fight and finding a man dead. Police say around 8:22 pm Thursday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers...
WRAL
Rocky Mount woman shot by boyfriend, being treated for serious injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Tuesday around 10 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to a domestic violence shooting after a woman arrived at UNC Nash Hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman and her boyfriend, Jermel Wallace, arrived at the hospital together and reported false information about how the...
Five men arrested in New Year's Day shooting death of 37-year-old Raleigh motorcyclist, arrest warrants show
RALEIGH, N.C. — Arrest warrants show Raleigh police have arrested five men in connection to the New Year's Day shooting death of a 37-year-old man. Martinus Starks, Vidaul Reed, Anthony Cheever, David Stephens and Tyler Grissom are each charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Jonas Padilla, arrest warrants show.
North Carolina motorcyclist death now a homicide investigation, police say
A man who was thrown from a motorcycle in a wreck on New Year's Day has died and police say the investigation has now turned into a homicide.
WITN
Employee accused of stealing gift cards from store
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A gas station employee in Lenoir County is arrested for stealing several gift cards worth over $1,000. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Mickayla Greene was arrested Wednesday after deputies investigated reports of larceny by an employee at the Speedway on 1660 Highway 1155.
WITN
Deputies say man stole $40,000 through apps on smartphone
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars through apps on a smartphone. James Ward, Jr. was arrested last week by Lenoir County deputies. Deputies began investigating the theft of $40,000 in November. The investigation revealed that Ward took the money by using apps on the victim’s phone.
Police searching for man who escaped custody at WakeMed Garner
GARNER, N.C. — A suspect escaped police custody Wednesday morning after he was taken to WakeMed Garner. The suspect, William Silver, 41, was arrested for DWI, speeding, resisting arrest and driving with license revoked. Silva was taken to WakeMed Garner because of breathing issues after running from police. While...
North Carolina deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store
The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Father charged after high-speed chase with 2-year-old in car
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a father is facing child abuse and a slew of other charges after leading them on a high-speed chase with the man’s 2-year-old child in the vehicle. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said that Chiali Bunn, 28, of Rocky Mount, was in...
Armed robber hit 2 stores in about 10 minutes, North Carolina police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed two stores Monday morning. At 06:41 a.m., officers responded to a Kangaroo convenience store at 240 S. Wesleyan Blvd. in reference to a commercial robbery, police said. About 10 minutes later, officers responded to L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road […]
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate two runaway juveniles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating two runaway juveniles last seen at D.H. Conley High School Thursday. Charles Squires is 17 years old, 6′0″, and weighs 120-130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, white shoes and carrying a black/dark blue book bag.
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids cops look for 2 women suspected of swiping wallet from shopping cart
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Roanoke Rapids are still trying to find the women they say stole someone’s wallet from a shopping cart nearly a month ago. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department on Tuesday released a surveillance image of the two women authorities say swiped the wallet while the victim was turned around.
cbs17
Raleigh felon gets 14 years in prison for shooting at girlfriend during an argument
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man will serve 14 years in prison for having a firearm as a convicted felon, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents, Steven Antonio Peterson, 32, had a firearm on Aug. 29,...
cbs17
Arrest warrants out for DWI suspect who escaped from WakeMed Garner hospital: troopers
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect escaped from a hospital in Garner after being pulled over for driving while impaired in Raleigh Tuesday night, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol. At approximately 10:20 p.m., William Earl Silver Jr., 41, of Knightdale was taken into custody by a member of...
Family of man who died inside his home is suing town of Wake Forest, police department and officer for negligence
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. The lawsuit accuses the three of negligence after Jason Meyer – a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and father of four – started experiencing “diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration” on Sept. 4, 2020, inside his home on Fairview Club Drive. He was 49.
jocoreport.com
Video: Driver Leads Troopers On Three County Chase
PRINCETON – An attempt by law enforcement to stop a suspicious vehicle in Princeton began a chase which spanned three counties and came to a crashing halt in Wade late Monday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they tried to stop a BMW displaying a...
WITN
Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville. Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
Fire damages vacant home in Johnston County
GARNER, N.C. — A fire broke out Tuesday at a vacant home near Garner. Before 3:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a home on 2974 North Shilo Road. Crews had to use foam to extinguish the fire, which left extensive damage. It appeared the fire started in the attic. Neighbors...
WITN
Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
