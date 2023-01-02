Read full article on original website
Biden signs bill to remove bust of chief justice who authored Dred Scott decision
President Biden signed legislation that removes a bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney from the U.S. Capitol building. Taney was the author of the infamous Dred Scott v. Sanford decision.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
Democrats’ lead in U.S. Senate ends as Arizona lawmaker registers as independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
Pa.’s John Fetterman sworn in to U.S. Senate: photos
The U.S. Senate swore in seven new members on Tuesday, five Republicans and two Democrats – including Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman. Fetterman, a Democrat, is the only new senator who flipped party control of his seat, having won an open seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. The other six new senators are all replacing retiring members of the same party.
Congress approves removing statue of Supreme Court chief justice who wrote Dred Scott decision
The House passed a bill Wednesday that would remove from public display at the U.S. Capitol a statue of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision, which defended slavery and denied the citizenship of Black Americans. The legislation, which the House passed by voice...
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manchin says he’s ‘tickled to death’ about new 51-49 Democratic majority
For the past two years, Senator Joe Manchin’s word has been as good as law. The thin Democratic majority in the House and the 50-50 margin in the Senate meant that Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no choice but to do everything they could to keep the conservative Democratic Senator happy.It was his opposition that killed Build Back Better, the Democrats’ social spending bill, and his subsequent negotiations with Mr Schumer that resurrected it in the form of the Inflation Reduction Act – the largest investment in combating climate change in US...
Column: Feinstein won't step down early. But when she does, these contenders have the best shot at her seat
Feinstein recently said she is still deliberating over whether to run for a sixth full term in 2024 and will decide 'probably by spring,' but no one expects her to run, columnist George Skelton says.
John Fetterman’s top aide repeatedly attacked Democrats Manchin, Sinema, Feinstein on Twitter
Adam Jentleson, Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff, has repeatedly publicly criticized moderate Democrats for their opposition to abolishing the filibuster.
What the final Jan. 6 committee report says about Utah Sen. Mike Lee
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee comes up in the Jan. 6 committee’s final report. The panel says Lee encouraged the idea of having state legislatures endorse competing electors for Donald Trump. The reports says Lee soured on the effort and tactics used by Trump and his lawyers.
Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, adding drama to tight U.S. Senate margin
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent, she said on Friday, just days after Democrats won a Senate race in Georgia and secured 51 seats in the 100-member chamber riven by deep political divisions.
Ducey appoints 6 judges to appeals court; abortions legal up to 15 weeks; Barbara Walters dies
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, in his final days in office, appoints 6 judges to fill the expanded Arizona Court of Appeals. Abortions legal: Arizona appeals court judges on Friday ruled that abortions performed...
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard blasts ‘incompetent’ Congress over failing border security in omnibus bill
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted Democrats and Republicans in Congress as "incompetent" for side-stepping border security as they worked to pass the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill.
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
Incoming Democratic lawmaker to be sworn in on first-edition ‘Superman’ No. 1 comic
The swearing-in of new members for the 118th Congress was delayed on Tuesday after no candidate for House Speaker earned a majority of votes.
U.S. House of Representatives to reconvene today to continue votes for speaker
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - After three rounds of voting yesterday, there is still not a Speaker of the House as Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy of California failed to win a majority. This has not happened in 100 years and now lawmakers will meet again at noon and continue voting. Of course, Rep. McCarthy is hoping to gain more support. Due to the GOP's razor-thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, he could only afford to lose four Republican votes but ultimately saw 19 Republicans vote against him in the first two rounds. Then, in the third round of voting, 20 GOP members voted against...
These 24 Alabama towns no longer count as urban areas, according to U.S. Census
Already one of the most rural states in the nation, Alabama’s rural population just expanded. Thanks to a federal rule change, two dozen Alabama towns that were once considered urban suddenly aren’t anymore. The change affected towns all across the state, from Grand Bay in the far south end of Mobile County to Hazel Green just north of Huntsville near the Tennessee border.
2 years after Jan. 6, speaker scrap paralyzes Congress again
WASHINGTON (AP) — Such are the fractures in the country, between the political parties and inside the Republican Party itself, that one time-honored specialty of Washington — memorializing and coming together over national trauma — isn’t what it used to be. Friday’s moment of silence at...
A New Member Of Congress Explained Why He’ll Swear His Oath Of Office On The US Constitution With A First-Edition Superman Comic
“I learned to read and write English reading comics as a kid. Never stopped reading,” Rep.-elect Robert Garcia told BuzzFeed News.
Albany pastor honored by Sen. Ossoff on Capitol Hill
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany pastor is receiving lifetime honors from Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff. Pastor Dr. Daniel Simmons of Mount Zion Baptist Church is receiving a lifetime public service award for his more than 30 years of service to the church, Ossoff’s team announced. Ossoff’s statement on...
Top Democrat Announces Retirement
Top Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow has announced that she will not pursue reelection in 2024, marking an early blow to Democrats' bid to try and retain the U.S. Senate through the 2024 election.
