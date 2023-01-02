ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Pa.’s John Fetterman sworn in to U.S. Senate: photos

The U.S. Senate swore in seven new members on Tuesday, five Republicans and two Democrats – including Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman. Fetterman, a Democrat, is the only new senator who flipped party control of his seat, having won an open seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. The other six new senators are all replacing retiring members of the same party.
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manchin says he’s ‘tickled to death’ about new 51-49 Democratic majority

For the past two years, Senator Joe Manchin’s word has been as good as law. The thin Democratic majority in the House and the 50-50 margin in the Senate meant that Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no choice but to do everything they could to keep the conservative Democratic Senator happy.It was his opposition that killed Build Back Better, the Democrats’ social spending bill, and his subsequent negotiations with Mr Schumer that resurrected it in the form of the Inflation Reduction Act – the largest investment in combating climate change in US...
U.S. House of Representatives to reconvene today to continue votes for speaker

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - After three rounds of voting yesterday, there is still not a Speaker of the House as Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy of California failed to win a majority. This has not happened in 100 years and now lawmakers will meet again at noon and continue voting. Of course, Rep. McCarthy is hoping to gain more support. Due to the GOP's razor-thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, he could only afford to lose four Republican votes but ultimately saw 19 Republicans vote against him in the first two rounds. Then, in the third round of voting, 20 GOP members voted against...
These 24 Alabama towns no longer count as urban areas, according to U.S. Census

Already one of the most rural states in the nation, Alabama’s rural population just expanded. Thanks to a federal rule change, two dozen Alabama towns that were once considered urban suddenly aren’t anymore. The change affected towns all across the state, from Grand Bay in the far south end of Mobile County to Hazel Green just north of Huntsville near the Tennessee border.
Albany pastor honored by Sen. Ossoff on Capitol Hill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany pastor is receiving lifetime honors from Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff. Pastor Dr. Daniel Simmons of Mount Zion Baptist Church is receiving a lifetime public service award for his more than 30 years of service to the church, Ossoff’s team announced. Ossoff’s statement on...
