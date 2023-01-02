WASHINGTON (KDKA) - After three rounds of voting yesterday, there is still not a Speaker of the House as Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy of California failed to win a majority. This has not happened in 100 years and now lawmakers will meet again at noon and continue voting. Of course, Rep. McCarthy is hoping to gain more support. Due to the GOP's razor-thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, he could only afford to lose four Republican votes but ultimately saw 19 Republicans vote against him in the first two rounds. Then, in the third round of voting, 20 GOP members voted against...

