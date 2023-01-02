Read full article on original website
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retentionEdy ZooStockton, CA
California witness hanging Christmas lights spots triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereStockton, CA
California witness photographs teardrop-shaped hovering objectRoger MarshModesto, CA
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
BargainView – Welcome 2023
Happy New Year! From my home to yours I send the best wishes to you all for 2023. Ms. M finds herself enjoying a glass of kombucha this afternoon thinking upon what the New Year will bring. Every year people hope to bring change to their lives with resolutions. Here are few everyday things to try out, if you haven’t yet, and most won’t put a pinch in your budget.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Merced, CA
The city of Merced is the seat of Merced County, located in Central California. Also known as the “Gateway to Yosemite,” Merced is less than two hours from the renowned park, making it an ideal stopover for those going to and from the national park. Besides its convenient...
PerformingView – January means Action!
2023 is starting off fast! Live entertainment is the best thing you can enjoy. The dialog, the interaction and the audience reaction to great performances brings it to life. There are so many events in January, you need to get your calendar out now and start crossing days off. This is going to be a great season, so you should check out what the season tix possibilities are.
InterView – Modesto Cruisers Council Pushes to Bring Cruising Back
Modesto USA is the home of American Graffiti. People all over the world know this. Cruising is part of our history, part of our culture and part of our character. Since 1993, it has been illegal. It is pretty embarrassing to have people visit and see the “Cruising Prohibited” signs. Over the last 20 years, Modesto has rediscovered its Graffiti heritage and the cultural and tourism opportunity that goes along with it. One thing I know for sure, is our community is richer when we embrace all of our cultures and make our community inclusive.
ZenView – New Ideas
There’s something hopeful about the beginning of a new year. Maybe it’s having had a little time out over the holidays that allowed us to dream and reflect on how we like life to be in 2023. What can we improve at work, at home, in our relationships,...
Lunar New Year at Chinn’s International
Something cool is happening in downtown Modesto. At 1205 J Street (formerly Concetta) a new experience is happening and there will be some Lunar / Chinese New Year surprises on Jan 22. But beyond that, this is a little sneak peak about what you can expect at this new eatery, that will bring Mexican and Chinese cuisine together with wonderful fresh treats. Patrick Chinn and Sandra Rios have teamed up to bring their already famous recipes to J Street. What is new are the regular menu items you can get daily. We got a teaser of their fresh Chow Mein, their Wings with a special Mexi-chino sauce and, get ready, pan fried dumplings.
John McCutheon Coming Jan 10
Six-time Grammy nominated folk musician John McCutcheon performs in his 20th benefit concert for the Modesto Peace/Life Center on January 10. Johnny Cash called him “the most impressive instrumentalist I’ve ever heard.” John is a master of the guitar, banjo, hammer dulcimer, piano, autoharp and fiddle. His socially and politically conscious songs inspire us, his songs about family and every-day life move us and his wicked sense of humor entertains us. John’s latest, and 43rd, album is Leap!. Tickets available at Intrinsic Elements (1214 J St., Modesto 209–409-8510) by cash or check for $25, or at the door for $28.
Record rainfall in December for Stockton and Modesto
(KTXL) — Stockton and Modesto recorded their wettest-ever December with help from the atmospheric river that drenched California in the last days of 2022, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. Modesto recorded 6.94 inches of rain and Stockton recorded 8.5 inches of rain in the final month of 2022, according to NWS On […]
RockabillyView – Remembering Roddy Jackson
2023 is a new year to open your eyes and ears to some of the most amazing music ever. The roots of Rock and Roll start here in Modesto in 1938, when the Maddox Brothers & Rose music hit the airwaves of KTRB. This bass-slappin’ Hillbilly Boogie would be the foundation of the music we love today.
Welcome 2023
Happy New Year! From my home to yours I send my best wishes to you all for 2023. Ms. M finds herself enjoying a glass of kombucha this afternoon thinking about what the New Year will bring. Every year people hope to bring change to their lives with resolutions. Here are a few everyday things to try out, if you haven’t yet, and most won’t put a pinch in your budget.
Northern California Storm | Where sandbag stations can be found
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sandbag stations are available in cities across Northern California in the coming days as local officials prepare residents for potential flooding. In El Dorado County, officials are advising residents to bring their own shovels for free sandbags in the following locations Tuesday:. Fire Station 89, 3200...
MLK Day Celebrations
Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 93 years old. Despite a life that was cut short by racism, his actions, words and ideas live on today. In this current time, these words are even more important as some of our social community norms are breaking down with increased racial attacks. We truly need to lift each other up, encourage community and what we can do for others and how we all live together with respect for each other. There will be events celebrating his birthday on the 16th in Modesto and a special Modesto Rotary presentation and speech by Wendy Byrd, our local NAACP leader on Tuesday January 17 and noon at the Doubletree.
goldrushcam.com
Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
All San Joaquin County parks close ahead of winter storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — All Stockton and San Joaquin County parks are being closed to the public due to tree hazards and flooding, according to officials. Rain and wind surfaced tree roots and branches were weakened by years of drought conditions in Stockton. Recent and upcoming storms softened the ground and many trees and other branches are falling, according to city officials.
Bird Fever
Reports are in of a new bug circulating around Modesto as the new year begins: CORVID-23, more commonly known as “bird fever.” Not to be confused with the dreaded bird flu…..or that other thing…..CORVID-23 is a social contagion characterized by an irresistible craving for fresh and unique live music events, specifically those involving the Corvidae family of birds which includes crows and ravens. The telltale symptom of bird fever is a flareup of moderate to severe FOMO (fear of missing out). If you are experiencing the telltale symptom of bird fever, treatment centers will be in operation at the following locations and dates.
'It's not our fault' | Frustrated homeowners on a Stockton cul-de-sac want relief from flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. — For several months now, Sesilie Robledo has had to stare at two unusable bedrooms severely damaged by flood waters from recent storms. "It's very frustrating. I have a baby on the way, so there is no way for us to even have room for a baby. Right now, we're sharing with our room and my son's room that I already have," said Robledo.
andnowuknow.com
J. Marchini Farms' Joe Marchini Passes Away at 84
LE GRAND, CA - Leaving behind a longstanding legacy and a decorated farming career, it was recently brought to our attention that Joe (Giuseppe) Marchini passed away at the age of 84 on December 28, 2022. The Founder of California-based J. Marchini Farms had a passion for produce that went back all the way to age 13.
Thousands of San Joaquin County residents still without power
STOCKTON, Calif. — The series of historic, atmospheric river storms that relentlessly pounded Northern California are still wreaking havoc for thousands of San Joaquin County residents. Inside the Stockton home of Linda Pate, power is out and food in her freezer and refrigerator is going to waste. "We stayed...
Calaveras Enterprise
At least 50 homes flooded in Valley Springs
The latest winter storm has brought significant flooding to lower elevations, trapping many in their homes over New Year's Eve. As of 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services proclaimed a state of emergency due to widespread flooding.
Doctors Medical Center announces its first births of 2023
(KTXL) — Doctors Medical Center announced its first births of 2023 at two of its facilities in Modesto and Manteca. The hospital system said that a baby boy was born Jan. 1 just 18 minutes after the start of the new year at its Modesto location. The baby weighed 8 lbs. and 2 oz. and […]
