Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 93 years old. Despite a life that was cut short by racism, his actions, words and ideas live on today. In this current time, these words are even more important as some of our social community norms are breaking down with increased racial attacks. We truly need to lift each other up, encourage community and what we can do for others and how we all live together with respect for each other. There will be events celebrating his birthday on the 16th in Modesto and a special Modesto Rotary presentation and speech by Wendy Byrd, our local NAACP leader on Tuesday January 17 and noon at the Doubletree.

MODESTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO