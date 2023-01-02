Portage Co. EMS Coordinator Amber Osowski said a person can become involved in the EMS field as young as 16 years old, but a lack of awareness about the local shortage. “Part of the issue we’re seeing is, we’re losing the care of the community, the care of our elders, the care of everyone around you. I’m not sure what caused us to lose that, but we need to find it.”

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO