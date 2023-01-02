Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Arrests made after large police presence on Smith Street in Green Bay
Green Bay Police said an additional arrest has been made in Oconto County of a person of interest believed to be connected to a shooting on Smith Street last month, which is a homicide investigation.
WJFW-TV
Cody Kamrath taken into custody by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE 01/05/22 - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office updated their post saying that Cody Kamrath was located and taken into custody without incident. The Sheriff's Office reports that he was taken into custody when he was reportedly on the library steps. RHINELANDER - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is searching...
Statewide alert issued for snowmobiles stolen from Wisconsin cabin
On 12-28-2022, two (2) snowmobiles were reported stolen from a seasonal cabin/camp in the town of Homestead, Florence County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest of northwoods man
A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
WEAU-TV 13
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions
Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca County Sheriff: Man in custody after claiming he was shot and his family was abducted
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men are in custody after a peculiar incident in Waupaca County where one man said he was shot and his family was abducted even though neither turned out to be true. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on December 31 it received a...
wxpr.org
Deerbrook man killed in Langlade County crash
A Deerbrook man died of injuries suffered in a crash late last week in Langlade County. Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday, The Langlade County Sheriff’s office got word of the crash at County Highway H and Lloyd Creek Road in the Town of Vilas in the eastern part of the county.
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry
Eyewitness News has received reports of a large working structure fire at Waupaca Foundry on Wednesday night.
95.5 FM WIFC
Crimestoppers: Two men shoplift $7,000 from Ulta Beauty
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Thieves ripped off $7,000 worth of perfume and cologne from a Rib Mountain store. It happened at Ulta Beauty on December 19. Investigators have released security camera photos showing the two suspects. This is not the typical retail theft reported by stores said Brad...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Man Dead In Elderon Altercation
ELDERON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — A 22-year-old man was found dead in his car with a gun shot wound to his chest following an altercation at a residence in the town of Elderon the Marathon County. Marathon County Sherrif Chad Billeb said authorities responded to the Elderon residence at...
Wausau area births, Jan. 3
Brandon Parmer and Brandy Poirier announce the birth of their daughter River Elizabeth, born at 10:19 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. River weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Benjamin Grupstra and Nichole Brzezinski announce the birth of their daughter Izabella Jo Jean, born at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. Izabella weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
WBAY Green Bay
Waupaca County residents oppose Iola Car Show mining project
Literacy Green Bay helps people learn the English language and other skills. It’s going to be a damp and dreary day with overcast skies. Around the Fox Cities towards the Lakeshore, fog is also possible. What doctors think might've caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Updated: 19 hours ago. It's...
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking for Help in Locating Bear Dens
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Finding a bear den is like finding a needle in a haystack for Jennifer Price Tack with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio. "It's very difficult. I have 90 acres out near Monico in Oneida County,...
spmetrowire.com
County: We’re short on emergency medics
Portage Co. EMS Coordinator Amber Osowski said a person can become involved in the EMS field as young as 16 years old, but a lack of awareness about the local shortage. “Part of the issue we’re seeing is, we’re losing the care of the community, the care of our elders, the care of everyone around you. I’m not sure what caused us to lose that, but we need to find it.”
Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023
Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
House fire in Stratford
STRATFORD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Stratford Area Fire Department got a call for a house fire just off Legacy Avenue around 6pm Sunday. The fire was coming out of multiple windows in the house, and the flames melted some of the vinyl siding of their neighbor’s house. That neighbor, Karen Viegut, was told to evacuate once authorities arrived. “He said, ‘you people have to get out now.”
