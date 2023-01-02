ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor

Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Year-end report...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Hunters find skeletal remains of missing man, Sevier Co. sheriff says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Skeletal remains found by hunters in December were identified as a man who was reported missing in September 2021, according to officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were positively identified as Dylan LaFollette, 25, by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, a...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

TN Man arrested for impersonating police officer

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old Tennessee man for impersonating a deputy. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old Tennessee man for impersonating a deputy. Year-end report shows crimes decreasing in Knoxville. Paul Noel has only been police chief in Knoxville for about six months...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Restaurant owner speaks about attempted robbery

Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began. Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Greeneville police identify body found in burned vehicle

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot. The body was identified as Sandra Kay Peterson, 56 of Greeneville. Peterson’s body was discovered after firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive on Dec. 20. The […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

University of Tennessee buildings damaged during frigid temperatures

Over 30 buildings on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus, including Neyland Stadium and two houses in the Sorority Village, were damaged by broken water lines caused by frigid winter weather that swept through the region just in time for Christmas. University of Tennessee buildings damaged during …. Over 30...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

What’s the deal with Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge?

Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge has two locations – one is on Wears Valley Road and the other shopping-focused venue is on the Parkway. Both will invariably start with a simple question: Why?. What is the deal with the goats in Pigeon Forge?. The simple answer is...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pigeon Forge bar opening with reduced hours

Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues. K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Severe damage to Sevier County home

A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department. A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Zoo Knoxville offering cool experience before kids return to school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As students inch closer to starting the spring semester, Zoo Knoxville is offering special animal experiences to help kids enjoy the few remaining days of the holiday break now through Jan. 8. Visitors can expect to see Stevie the chimp on display, experience special feeding...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades-old law

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Pigeon Forge Bar owner said he’s being forced out of business because the city is finally enforcing a law that’s been on the books for decades. A new year brought a new way of business for Roger Vazirani, the owner of the...
PIGEON FORGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy