Man dies from injuries at Sevierville quarry
A man died at a quarry in Sevier County on Wednesday, Mine Safety and Health Administration records show.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor
Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice.
Hunters find skeletal remains of missing man, Sevier Co. sheriff says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Skeletal remains found by hunters in December were identified as a man who was reported missing in September 2021, according to officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were positively identified as Dylan LaFollette, 25, by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, a...
Sevierville worker killed Wednesday after incident while working on mining equipment
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A quarry worker in Sevierville died Wednesday after an incident involving a large piece of mining equipment, according to a statement from the Vulcan Materials Company. They said John Ogle was performing maintenance on a jaw crusher machine when the incident happened. They said that he...
TN Man arrested for impersonating police officer
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old Tennessee man for impersonating a deputy.
Dirty kitchen, no date marking system found at Knoxville bar
A casual dining and craft beer place has the lowest health inspection grade of the week. The inspector found several critical health violations in his report from a dirty kitchen to food stored without lids.
Union County-based nonprofit voicing concerns of potential environmental impacts of pharmaceutical egg farm in Sharps Chapel
Nonprofit Norris Lake Protection Alliance is aiming to bring awareness to community leaders, residents, and policymakers of an upcoming pharmaceutical egg farm at a property purchased by Mexico-based Alpes Sanfer, Inc. in Sharps Chapel, Tenn.
Restaurant owner speaks about attempted robbery
Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
Greeneville police identify body found in burned vehicle
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot. The body was identified as Sandra Kay Peterson, 56 of Greeneville. Peterson’s body was discovered after firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive on Dec. 20. The […]
Buc-ee’s Sevierville sets opening month, mass hiring event planned
While an opening date has not been officially set, a corporate spokesperson for Buc-ee's said that the new location in the Kodak and Sevierville area is planning to open in just a few months.
Fallout from Pigeon Forge fire continues to impact residents
More than 100 people continue to deal with the fallout of a fire that broke out at the Cold Creek Resort in Pigeon Forge on Tuesday night.
Crews ask public to keep away from fire in Powell
Crews are currently working on a fire in an abandoned home Wednesday night, according to Public Information Officer for Rural Metro Fire - Knox County Larry Wilder.
University of Tennessee buildings damaged during frigid temperatures
Over 30 buildings on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus, including Neyland Stadium and two houses in the Sorority Village, were damaged by broken water lines caused by frigid winter weather that swept through the region just in time for Christmas.
What’s the deal with Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge?
Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge has two locations – one is on Wears Valley Road and the other shopping-focused venue is on the Parkway. Both will invariably start with a simple question: Why?. What is the deal with the goats in Pigeon Forge?. The simple answer is...
Separate Pigeon Forge fires burn resort, home overnight
First responders in Sevier County worked back-to-back structure fires Tuesday night.
Pigeon Forge bar opening with reduced hours
K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff's Office officials have asked for prayers. All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort
Severe damage to Sevier County home
A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department.
Zoo Knoxville offering cool experience before kids return to school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As students inch closer to starting the spring semester, Zoo Knoxville is offering special animal experiences to help kids enjoy the few remaining days of the holiday break now through Jan. 8. Visitors can expect to see Stevie the chimp on display, experience special feeding...
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades-old law
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Pigeon Forge Bar owner said he’s being forced out of business because the city is finally enforcing a law that’s been on the books for decades. A new year brought a new way of business for Roger Vazirani, the owner of the...
