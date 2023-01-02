Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
MI Secretary of State to receive Presidential Citizens Medal
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden in a White House ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6 for her work in protecting democracy. The medal is the nation’s second-highest civilian award. It will be presented to her and other...
Tudor Dixon responds to Stabenow announcement, won't 'rule out' running
Tudor Dixon, who lost her bid for governor in 2022, calls on the Michigan Republican party to unite behind one candidate to fill Stabenow's seat.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson awarded Presidential Citizens Medal
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is receiving the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden.
WHIO Dayton
Stabenow's retirement scrambles Michigan Senate race in 2024
LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a member of the Democratic leadership, announced Thursday that she will not run for a fifth term in 2024, a surprise decision that sets up a scramble by both parties for an open seat in the key battleground state. "It really was the right time for me," she said.
Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan
Michigan remains center stage in documents released by the now-defunct Jan. 6, 2021, committee. While it had already been reported that Michigan legislators had been approached in December 2020 by the campaign of former president Donald Trump seeking their support for a scheme to put forward alternate electors, documents from the committee this week indicate […] The post Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Debbie Stabenow, Michigan’s First Female U.S. Senator, Will Not Run For Re-Election
Debbie Stabenow, Michigan's first-ever female U.S. senator, has announced that she will not be running for re-election at the conclusion of her current term. Stabenow, 72, has been a part of Michigan politics for years. In 1997, she became a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Michigan's eighth district. She served in that role until 2001.
Gretchen Whitmer's husband, Marc Mallory, retired early from dentistry due to threats
LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her husband retired from his dental practice about eight years earlier than planned, significantly impairing his retirement plans, because of threats arising from her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike her, First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory "didn't have all the state police with him all the time and he was worried about his patients and his staff," Whitmer said in an interview with Democratic strategist David Axelrod, for his podcast, "The...
Ex-Con Resigns as Law Clerk for Michigan Justice Before He Began -- Who is Peter Martel?
After taking office Sunday, The Detroit News reported Justice Kyra Bolden, appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, chose Peter Martel, an ex-convict as her key aide. Just hours after the announcement, The Detroit News reported Peter Martel resigned.
WWMT
Jan. 6 committee says Michigan republicans tried to overturn 2020 election results
LANSING, Mich. — Final reports and hundreds of interview transcripts released by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6th attack, offer more details on how Michigan was tied to a plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including extensive efforts to offer up a fake slate of electors supporting then-President Donald Trump.
Detroit News
Michigan GOP pursues registration fee to fund upcoming conventions
Lansing — The Michigan Republican Party plans to impose a $50 registration fee for delegates at its February convention, a proposal that was detailed in an early Tuesday morning email to GOP insiders and was already stirring controversy. The party has traditionally not charged convention delegates to participate in...
Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio
(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s legislation; 29% of respondents oppose it. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.5%; Michigan has about 8.2 million registered voters. ...
Whitmer teases agenda for second term
(The Center Square) – In her second inaugural address on Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer indicated her administration’s priorities for her upcoming four-year term. Although she said she would provide more details in her upcoming State of the State and budget addresses, Whitmer hinted Sunday she would work on “common sense” gun control measures, advocate for abortion rights and same-sex marriage, and promote climate change measures. “I'll have a lot more...
wtvbam.com
Nessel to launch investigation into actions by Ottawa County Board of Commissioners
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office will investigate the sweeping changes made this week by the new conservative members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners. John Shay was fired as county administrator and replaced by John Gibbs, and administrative health officer Adeline...
themanchestermirror.com
New Michigan House Republican Leader Matt Hall: Democrats need our help
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Rep. Matt Hall had hoped to succeed outgoing Republican Rep. Jason Wentworth as the next Michigan House speaker in 2023. Instead, he’ll lead a slightly slimmed-down caucus after Democrats won the legislative majority in November.
Attorney for Oxford victims blasts governmental immunity for protecting negligent employees
Public officials are largely shielded from lawsuits, making it difficult to hold them accountable
Many fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine waiting for lawsuit decision
Lawsuits against Blue Cross Blue Shield continue to pour in, one year after hundreds of people were fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
southernillinoisnow.com
Michigan AG sounds alarm on domestic terrorism after militia members sentenced in plot to kidnap governor
(LANSING, Mich.) — On the heels of last week’s sentencing of two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says domestic terrorism is “one of the biggest existential threats” facing the United States and urged officials to take action.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Governor approves veterans cemetery in Northern Michigan
Michigan’s first state-owned veterans cemetery is coming up-north. A bill that will both allocate funding and give the state permission to purchase land in either Crawford or Presque Isle counties was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. Her signature marks the end of a two-year legislative...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has One of the Best Cities for Black Families in America
A new study reveals that Michigan has one of the best cities for Black families in America. That’s great news for any Black family looking to make a permanent residence in the Great Lakes State. The study comes from ThatSister.com, which calls itself a site that provides “fun and...
wdet.org
Is Michigan prepared to be a climate refuge?
In a not-so-distant future, it’s possible that places like Houston, Texas could have summers that feel more like Pakistan. It’s part of the way our planet is transforming due to climate change, and some areas will be more affected than others. While the South could be too hot...
Comments / 27