DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. - On Thursday reports at about 1:15 A.M. alerted Cowskin Fire Department to a commercial structure fire at King Point Resort on Grand Lake. Firefighters responded and battled the blaze for an extended period of time during the early morning. Additional firefighters from Grove, Butler, Hickory Grove, Monkey Island Fireboat and the Seneca-Cayuga Tribal Fire all joined the fight. Units remained on scene until 8:00 A.M. Authorities say there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.

WHEATON, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO