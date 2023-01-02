Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Mercy celebrates the ribbon-cutting and blessing of its newest clinic
JOPLIN, Mo. - Mercy today hosted a ribbon-cutting event for its newest clinic, Mercy 65 Prime+. Officials with Mercy say the clinic focuses primarily on Medicare patients 65 years of age or older. Primary Physician Amanda Lewton says her work at the clinic will be different from geriatrics, essentially bringing...
koamnewsnow.com
Via Christi Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas celebrated its first baby of the new year on Sunday, January 1st. Baby Zion was born at 12:48 am to Kierre Johnson - He was 8lbs 2oz and 20.25 inches. Officials with the hospital say they're thankful for the opportunity to...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri National Guard 294th Engineer Co. Fly out of Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri National Guard 294th Engineer Company deployed from the Joplin Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon, January 5, 2023. A special deployment ceremony was held on Wednesday for families in Carthage at the High School. According to a press release, “The 294th Engineer Co. will deploy...
koamnewsnow.com
Organization offers up to $15,000 for blood drive challenge participants
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks' 56-Day Challenge is here and participants have the opportunity to win up to $15,000. To participate in the 56 Day Challenge, donors must give blood during January at any CBCO donor center or blood drive. Donors in January will receive...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin recovery center gifted $7k for community outreach
JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a big day for Ascent Recovery and the Recovery Outreach Community Center (ROCC). Ascent received a check for $7,000 from the internet and cable provider Sparklight through its Charitable Giving Foundation. “It’s something Sparklight does for each of its communities. We’re very happy to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Veteran opens Joplin’s newest coffee shop
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re a coffee drinker in the Joplin area, there’s a new option for you, but it’s unlike any other shop in the Four States. It’s called Cup O’ Joe and is located near the intersection of 9th and Maiden Lane. The business opened on Monday and is owned and operated by Eldorado Springs native, Dustin Drilling.
fourstateshomepage.com
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
koamnewsnow.com
Local medical school focuses on the importance of CPR
JOPLIN, Mo. - Following the tragic events of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, KCU Medical School in Joplin offered one of their doctors as a resource dealing with cardiac arrest. "I would just encourage everybody to find out where there's a CPR course available and get CPR certified. That way,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin begins taking bids for City's Homelessness Strategic Plan
JOPLIN, Mo. - The City of Joplin says it will begin accepting bid proposals until March 1st to acquire services for the Joplin Homelessness Strategic Plan. Officials say the City of Joplin along with partners intend to better align and leverage resources toward solutions to better address the most vulnerable homeless and at-risk individuals and households, along with associated impacts of homelessness on our community.
fourstateshomepage.com
New Joplin school officially opens
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s newest school officially opened today, combining West Central and Columbia Elementaries. The first day of the spring semester is a big deal on North Main Street. “I really like it,” said Brynn Walters, Joplin Student. The new gymnasium and playground and cafeteria make...
KRMG
GRAND Mental Health opening 24/7 psychiatric urgent recovery center in Jay
JAY, Okla. — On Jan. 5, GRAND Mental Health is opening a new 24-hour psychiatric urgent recovery center in Delaware County. This new clinic, the Jay Urgent Recovery Center (URC), will serve those experiencing mental health emergencies or suffering from substance abuse crises. The URC will join three existing...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fire at the King Point Resort, and the search for an armed robber continues in Wheaton
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. - On Thursday reports at about 1:15 A.M. alerted Cowskin Fire Department to a commercial structure fire at King Point Resort on Grand Lake. Firefighters responded and battled the blaze for an extended period of time during the early morning. Additional firefighters from Grove, Butler, Hickory Grove, Monkey Island Fireboat and the Seneca-Cayuga Tribal Fire all joined the fight. Units remained on scene until 8:00 A.M. Authorities say there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
fourstateshomepage.com
Home Depot to screen short film on 2011 Joplin tornado relief efforts
JOPLIN, Mo. — In one week, Joplin’s Home Depot location will show a documentary-style short film highlighting historic disasters such as the 2011 Joplin tornado, the company said in a release. ‘Hope Builds’ is set to screen at the store on E 20th St. on January 11th, from...
kggfradio.com
Fort Scott Woman Sentenced for Elder Abuse
A Fort Scott woman has been sentenced to prison in an elder abuse case. 65-year-old Kenna G. Smith was sentenced on one count of mistreatment of an elder and ordered to serve 32 months in a Department of Corrections facility and has to pay more than $500,000 in restitution. Smith pleaded no contest to the charge in April 2022.
koamnewsnow.com
Grant funding available for Crawford County Childcare services
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. - The Crawford County Commission is providing a second opportunity for child care or preschool services to receive a one-time grant to support operations. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, grant funding's is available for Crawford County applicants. To be eligible for up to $2,000*, organizations...
mykdkd.com
The Little Apple (1/4)
Please license and register your pet at AC City Hall. The cost is $5.00 per pet and you need proof of current rabies vaccination. The Montrose Booster Club will be serving a Chili & Soup Supper on Saturday, January 7. The menu will include chili or soup (St. Mary’s recipes), hot dog, dessert, and drink. It will be served from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Montrose High School. A freewill donation will be accepted to support the athletic programs. All support is very much appreciated!
koamnewsnow.com
Robert E. Goddard
Bob Goddard, of Loma Linda, passed away on December 28, 2022. He was born January 18, 1947, at Jane Chinn Hospital in Webb City, the third son of Eldon E. “Dick” and Margaret Goddard. He was raised in Webb City, attended First Baptist Church, West Side Elementary and...
koamnewsnow.com
Cowskin Fire battle commercial structure fire with 5 mutual aid departments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Reports about 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning January 5, 2023, alerted Cowskin Fire Dept to a Commercial Structure Fire at King Point Resort on Grand Lake. Firefighters responded and battled fire and extension for an extended period of time through the early morning. They were assisted...
koamnewsnow.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Courtesy Wheaton Police Chief Clint Danforth.
