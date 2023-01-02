ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Oklahoma State -3

4-star play on West Virginia covering: Bob Huggins has lost a lot of confidence in his team, but I think they respond tonight with an outright win over the Cowboys in Stillwater. Oklahoma State is also coming off a heartbreaking loss, maybe an even bigger one as they nearly pulled off the upset of Kansas. That one is going to linger for a while. I'll take the Mountaineers to cover and win. Sprinkle some on the West Virginia moneyline.

Over/Under: 139

1-star play on the under: Shocker, but Vegas is spot on with this total. I was hoping it would come in around 141 or higher but they have it one point higher than my projected total of 138. Considering WVU shot the ball poorly at the free-throw line just two days ago and shot just 22% from three-point range, I still like the under play. I'm just not as strong on it as I would have been if the total were a notch or two higher.

My picks

ATS record: 9-4 (69%)

O/U record: 9-4 (69%)

Overall: 18-8 (69%)

