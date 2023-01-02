ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

Isanti County Board approves 2023 levy and commissioner’s salary

By Nikki Hallman
County News Review
County News Review
 3 days ago

The Isanti County commissioners adopted the final budget and levy for the county at their Dec. 20 board meeting.

The final overall budget for the county was set and approved at $55.6 million. There was no change from the preliminary budget to the final approved budget.

The preliminary levy had been set at $27.2 million; the final net levy, which affects taxpayers, was set and approved at $27 million.

“Thank you to the budget committee and staff for putting in the hours and hours and hours that went into putting this together, and the board for their input and support,” Board Chair Terry Turnquist said.

Commissioner salary

During the meeting, the board of commissioners also approved the 2023 commissioner salary. Prior to the approval, Cambridge resident Gary Lantz gave his opinions on it.

“During last week’s discussion about commissioners’ salary for 2023, I was horrified by the derogatory comments and spiteful suggestion that the incumbents should be given a more than $10,000 a year decrease,” Lantz said, adding that the change is unfair for the future.

“Even setting your salary back to the 2022 salary minus the per diem, instead of going ahead with the 2023 COLA (cost of living adjustment) as scheduled, is unfair,” he said. “You are fine with approving COLA increases for others, and I wonder if you would have been fine taking that COLA for yourselves.”

Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg recommended approval for a $30,574 commissioner salary along with an “in county” per diem at $60 per meeting, and an “out of county” per diem at $75 per meeting.

Commissioner Mike Warring asked if the 2.5% difference in COLA would be included in the salary.

“There’s no COLA for 2023 included in this amount,” Lakeberg said.

Commissioner Greg Anderson went on to confirm if Warring wanted to include the 2.5% increase to the 2023 commissioner salary.

“Well, we’ve done it for the past two-three years, and now we’re shifting back to having the per diem, which is fine. That was calculated when we had a higher salary, so that would balance, but I think the 2.5 should be included,” Warring said.

Turnquist wanted to add a comment in reference to prior discussion of a salary decrease for new commissioners.

“It was never my intention for those folks to get any less than we are currently getting,” he said.

As Turnquist made the motion, and commissioner Susan Morris already had seconded, they agreed to move forward with an amended motion.

“I don’t mind amending my second to allow the 2.5 (percent) COLA to be put on top,” Turnquist said.

Warring is the only returning commissioner next year.

The 2023 commissioner salary was increased 2.5 percent, coming to $31,338. The board approved the salary unanimously with the adjusted increase.

Comments / 1

Related
kduz.com

Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified

Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County

Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid

(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police chase vehicle with suspects who allegedly stole mail

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — Several people suspected of "attempting to steal mail from various mailboxes" were arrested Tuesday morning following a police chase, according to a Facebook post from the North Branch Police Department. Officers were sent to the area of 382nd Drive and Falcon Avenue in North Branch...
NORTH BRANCH, MN
kmrskkok.com

Four Area Athletes Named 9-Man All-State In Football

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced the 2022 9-Man All-State Team on Tuesday and four area athletes were selected along with two honorable mentions. On the offensive side of the ball Hancock Owls senior wideout Jackson Koehl was selected along with Wheaton/Herman-Norcross senior lineman Nathan Johnson and senior kicker Clint Determan. Defensively Warriors senior Bryant Callenius was picked as a linebacker.
MINNESOTA STATE
newyorkbeacon.com

Ex-Minneapolis Cop Who Kicked, Kneed Black Veteran In the Face During George Floyd Protest Leaving Him with a Fractured Eye Charged with Assault [Video]

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has charged a former Minneapolis police officer with violating a Black man’s civil rights during the 2020 summer of civil unrest. The state’s top attorney, Attorney General Keith Ellison, alleges the cop used unnecessary and excessive force when detaining a suspect, even though the man surrendered to them after he shot at other officers in self-defense during a riot following George Floyd‘s murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Police: Guns pulled during fight at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a fight at the Burlington in Northtown Mall lead to guns being pulled by two people who were licensed to carry. The incident Monday afternoon drew a large police response to the mall, which remained open during the incident. Blaine police say they...
BLAINE, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
776
Followers
756
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy