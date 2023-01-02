Isanti County Board approves 2023 levy and commissioner’s salary

The Isanti County commissioners adopted the final budget and levy for the county at their Dec. 20 board meeting.

The final overall budget for the county was set and approved at $55.6 million. There was no change from the preliminary budget to the final approved budget.

The preliminary levy had been set at $27.2 million; the final net levy, which affects taxpayers, was set and approved at $27 million.

“Thank you to the budget committee and staff for putting in the hours and hours and hours that went into putting this together, and the board for their input and support,” Board Chair Terry Turnquist said.

Commissioner salary

During the meeting, the board of commissioners also approved the 2023 commissioner salary. Prior to the approval, Cambridge resident Gary Lantz gave his opinions on it.

“During last week’s discussion about commissioners’ salary for 2023, I was horrified by the derogatory comments and spiteful suggestion that the incumbents should be given a more than $10,000 a year decrease,” Lantz said, adding that the change is unfair for the future.

“Even setting your salary back to the 2022 salary minus the per diem, instead of going ahead with the 2023 COLA (cost of living adjustment) as scheduled, is unfair,” he said. “You are fine with approving COLA increases for others, and I wonder if you would have been fine taking that COLA for yourselves.”

Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg recommended approval for a $30,574 commissioner salary along with an “in county” per diem at $60 per meeting, and an “out of county” per diem at $75 per meeting.

Commissioner Mike Warring asked if the 2.5% difference in COLA would be included in the salary.

“There’s no COLA for 2023 included in this amount,” Lakeberg said.

Commissioner Greg Anderson went on to confirm if Warring wanted to include the 2.5% increase to the 2023 commissioner salary.

“Well, we’ve done it for the past two-three years, and now we’re shifting back to having the per diem, which is fine. That was calculated when we had a higher salary, so that would balance, but I think the 2.5 should be included,” Warring said.

Turnquist wanted to add a comment in reference to prior discussion of a salary decrease for new commissioners.

“It was never my intention for those folks to get any less than we are currently getting,” he said.

As Turnquist made the motion, and commissioner Susan Morris already had seconded, they agreed to move forward with an amended motion.

“I don’t mind amending my second to allow the 2.5 (percent) COLA to be put on top,” Turnquist said.

Warring is the only returning commissioner next year.

The 2023 commissioner salary was increased 2.5 percent, coming to $31,338. The board approved the salary unanimously with the adjusted increase.