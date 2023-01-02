ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tesla says it sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pj3pA_0k190VHF00

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Tesla said Monday that sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year, but the number fell short of CEO Elon Musk's pledge to grow the company's sales by 50% nearly every year.

The 2022 figure topped the prior record of 936,000 vehicles delivered in 2021, but it was shy of the 1.4 million needed to reach the company's 50% growth target. Sales grew 40% year over year, while production climbed 47% to 1.37 million.

The shortfall came despite a major year-end sales push that included rare $7,500 discounts in the U.S. on the Models Y and 3, the company's top-selling models.

Tesla Inc., which is based in Austin, Texas, also had to deal with rising cases of the novel coronavirus in China, which cut into production at its Shanghai factory.

With the extra U.S. push, Tesla delivered more than 405,000 vehicles worldwide in the fourth quarter. But that missed Wall Street projections. Analysts polled by data provider FactSet expected 427,000 deliveries from October through December and 1.33 million for the full year.

“Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2022 in light of significant COVID and supply chain related challenges throughout the year,” the electric vehicle and solar panel company said Monday.

Tesla didn't roll out any new models last year, and it's facing increasing competition from legacy automakers and startups such as Lucid and Rivian, which are continually introducing new electric vehicles.

But Musk has promised to start producing the long-awaited Cybertruck electric pickup this year. The company also has started delivering its electric semis.

The discounts, offered during the last two weeks of the year, raised questions about whether demand was softening for Tesla products as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to combat inflation.

That, coupled with Musk's behavior after his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, helped to push Tesla shares down more than 65% last year, bumping Musk out of the top spot for the world's wealthiest person, according to Forbes.

The company's stock decline for the year, its worst ever, was more than triple the drop in the S&P 500, which was down 19.4%.

Musk wrote on Twitter Dec. 30 that the company’s long-term fundamentals are strong, but “short-term market madness” is unpredictable.

Some investors are worried that Twitter has distracted Musk from the car company. Musk said last month that he plans to remain as Twitter’s CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mercedes-Benz plans to build electric vehicle charging network in North America

LAS VEGAS — Mercedes-Benz said Thursday that it would install a network of 2,500 high-powered chargers in North America by 2027 to compete with Tesla. The German luxury automaker said at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas that it will begin to build the North American network this year at a total cost of just over $1.05 billion, The New York Times reported. When completed, the network will have 400 charging stations with more than 2,500 high-power plugs, according to The Wall Street Journal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EXPLAINER: Is China sharing enough COVID-19 information?

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — As COVID-19 rips through China, other countries and the World Health Organization are calling on its government to share more comprehensive data on the outbreak. Some even say many of the numbers it's reporting are meaningless. Without basic data like the number of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
128K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy