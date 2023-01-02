Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Scrambling to Find Affordable Eggs? The Worst May Be Over
Many of us are familiar with pandemic related inflation and the decreased supply we experienced in stores the past few years. The newest product affected by inflation? Eggs-- a vital ingredient for breakfast burritos, brunch frittatas, and holiday baked goods. Pandemic related inflation isn't even the greatest cause, though. So what's up with eggs costing nearly as much as the chicken it came from?
Popculture
Pies Recalled, Could Contain Plastic Pieces
You may want to put down the pie as there's been a recall issued. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (the equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) is taking precautionary measures to recall three Asda in-store bakery Extra Special Mince Pies because they may contain pieces of plastic, making them hazardous to eat. The pies recalled are: Extra Special 4 Apple & Pecan Crumble Mince Pies four pack date through Dec.13, Extra Special 4 Extra Indulgent Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 28, and Extra Special 4 Crumble Top Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 13. As a result of the pies being pulled, notices will be displayed in all retail stores that sell the products. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and give directions on what to do if they have them.
Popculture
Rice Recall: What to Know
Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
The wild success of Walmart's generic cream cheese perfectly encapsulates the problems with the American economy right now
Walmart Great Value Cream Cheese was one of the fastest-growing brands of 2022 according to Morning Consult.
Alabama's State Food Is A Cake Made Famous In A Book
There are plenty of foods in literature that have us craving for them in real life — authors often have a way of making even the blandest of things seem appealing. Take Lembas bread, for example, eaten by the Elves in "Lord of the Rings" — there's something magical about the idea of eating food created by elves. And then, of course, there's all the food in the "Harry Potter" universe, many fans would love to go down to their local version of Hogsmeade and grab a Butterbeer or Cauldron Cake.
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Broccoli in Containers
Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, broccoli is one of those vegetables that is nutritious and delicious. Whether you enjoy it added into a stir-fry, roasted in the oven, or with your veggies and dip — growing your own broccoli is rewarding and tasty. If you’re limited on space or just can’t get the right outdoor growing conditions, grow broccoli in containers!
ABC News
Try the coffee cake dubbed recipe of the year by King Arthur Baking
One beloved breakfast treat -- rich and tender yellow cake with layers of spice notes from cinnamon crumbles and streusel -- is ready to soak up the spotlight as the top recipe of the new year. King Arthur Baking Company revealed coffee cake as its Recipe of the Year for...
Budget Bytes’ six principles for saving on food
When Beth Moncel created her free website, Budget Bytes, in 2009, her goal was to help people save money on groceries while still cooking delicious meals.
Tasting Table
What Food Would You Never Store In The Refrigerator? - Exclusive Survey
It feels awful to have to toss a moldy tomato or a stale loaf of bread out because it wasn't stored correctly. As the saying goes, "a place for everything, and everything in its place." Not only is putting, say, a banana in its designated storage spot good for a tidy kitchen, but it also means it's more likely to be eaten before it goes bad.
How to Serve Charcuterie Like a Spaniard
Charcuterie may be a French word, but it’s hard to think of a culture more closely entwined with the cured meat tradition than Spain. From jamón Iberico and chorizo to lomo and salchichón, Spain is well known for the beloved porky delicacy. And these days, no one is making it easier for Americans to source and serve the very best than Mercado Famous co-founders Aaron Luo and Carmen Chen Wu.
thesouthernladycooks.com
BROWN SUGAR BANANA BARS
These Brown Sugar Banana Bars are incredible! This recipe was an experiment that turned out great. I only had one banana and wanted to make something sweet but not a large cake and this hit the spot! The brown sugar cream cheese frosting is the perfect addition to these delicious bars.
Country-style onion gravy
Yummy onion gravy should never be too oily or too watery. The flour should be cooked until it's browned and the gravy should be thick and rich. I prepare my onion gravy in the same manner as making a roux. The only difference here is that I start my onion gravy out by cooking my onions in a skillet with a combination of meat drippings and butter first. A typical roux begins with equal parts of butter, oil, and flour, then the meat drippings, broth, and seasoning are added. If you prefer to prepare your roux separately, then add the remaining ingredients you can. Just make sure that you sauté your onions in a separate pan, too, before adding them to your gravy.
Country-fried round steak
Today, I used beef round steak to prepare my country-fried steak, but I have used deer (venison) steak, tenderized pork steak, and even minute steaks to make this very same recipe. It's truly a southern recipe, and it's absolutely delicious when it's prepared.
Barbecue pork bites
For this recipe, I use two pounds of store-bought pork cubes, and make my homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in. But before I add the sauce to the meat, I sauté an onion with some crushed garlic, then I add the pork cubes, extra spices, and I cook the pork over a medium-high heat inside a Dutch oven before making a homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in.
12tomatoes.com
Forfar Birdies (Scottish Hand Pies)
The concept of a hand pie is popular all around the world, from British pasties to Latin American empanadas to Haitian beef patties. Each one has the same core concept: a filling (often of meat) is wrapped in dough and then baked. In that same vein these Scottish hand pies, called forfar birdies locally, have a filling of beef and onions and a simple, homemade flavor that will have you reaching for a second or even a third pie. The lore of the unusual name isn’t fully known, but they hail from Forfar in Angus, a couple hours north of Edinburgh.
Granny Pod Vs. Mother-In-Law Suite: What's The Difference?
From creating rental income to providing extra living space, ADUs serve different purposes. So, what's the difference between an in-law suite and a granny pod?
fox56news.com
Hoppin’ John and corn coins
1 (12-14 oz package) smoked sausage, diced (I used andouille) 2 14.5-oz cans of black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained. In a medium pot or Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat for a few minutes to render some of the fat. Add the smoked sausage and lightly brown. Add the onion, celery, and bell pepper and cook until vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook for another minute, then add the black-eyed peas, chicken broth, and Cajun seasoning. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 20 minutes. Season to taste with additional Cajun seasoning, if needed, and ladle over hot cooked rice. Top with green onions and serve.
Comments / 0