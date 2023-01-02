ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons practice squad WR faces 5 charges after allegedly fighting with cop, fleeing during DUI stop

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
Atlanta Falcons practice squad receiver Cameron Batson has been charged with five crimes following a DUI stop that devolved into a fight and a police chase in Atlanta on early Saturday morning.

Via ESPN, the 27-year-old Batson has been charged with assault, battery, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, removal of weapon from public official and driving-fleeing to elude a police officer.

The whole incident began with an Atlanta Police officer pulling Batson over on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to the police report, Batson had allegedly been speeding and drifting into adjacent lanes. He then reportedly failed the field sobriety test, and when the officer tried to take him into custody, Batson allegedly fought him. The officer fired his weapon during the fight, which didn't hit anyone, but no details were provided to clarify why he chose to fire his weapon.

Batson allegedly managed to escape the officer, get back into his car, and drive away. However, the police report says he didn't make it far, crashing a short distance away and exiting his car to flee on foot. The cops eventually found him hiding somewhere in the area and arrested him. Both Batson and the officer he allegedly fought with were brought to the hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation.

The charges Batson faces carry a combined 20 years in prison if he's found guilty. As of now, he's still employed by the Falcons, who released a statement about the incident on Saturday and haven't said anything since.

