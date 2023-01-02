Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Buncombe County gets $7.9 million to offer emergency rental assistance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Economic Services is poised to reboot the Emergency Rental Assistance program with more than $7 million in funding. The Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment Tuesday accepting funding from the state's federal allocation of NC Pro Emergency Rental Assistance 2 in the amount of $7,980,669.
WLOS.com
Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
tribpapers.com
Exchange Between Council & School Superintendent Refreshing
Buncombe County – Last week, Dr. Rob Jackson, the new Buncombe County School Superintendent, made appearances at the Weaverville and Woodfin Town Council meetings. Jackson’s story is an interesting one. According to information on his background printed in the Weaverville Council agenda, Jackson, “a native of Buncombe County…[he] grew up and attended school in Swannanoa. After serving in the United States Navy, he began his career in education as a student data manager and summer custodian. He worked his way through Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College and Western Carolina University to earn his degree to become a teacher.
biltmorebeacon.com
Shiloh Landmark Gets its National Recognition
Formal recognition has finally been realized for one of Asheville’s oldest, most historic and storied structures. Shiloh A.M.E. Zion Church was recently selected to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places, a designation that recognizes its architecture, historic standing, especially in Asheville’s Black community, and its eternal link to George Vanderbilt.
WLOS.com
Surprise! Ruafika Cobb named Western Region 2023 Principal of the Year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For Ira B Jones Elementary school principal Ruafika Cobb, Tuesday was a day like any other. Heading back to work after the New Year quickly turned into something much more special. Principal Cobb was met with cheers, chants and hugs as she made her way...
asheville.com
Warren Wilson College Announces Courses for Lifelong Learners
Warren Wilson College is pleased to announce the launch of Mountain Term, a program for lifelong learners from the Asheville region and beyond. Mountain Term will run from May to June, and will include week-long courses on our beautiful campus in Asheville as well as a traveling worldwide course to Scotland.
WLOS.com
Many Buncombe County residents surprised by increase in property value, taxes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Buncombe County property owners received an unexpected change in the value of their property that could result in higher property taxes. For some, the increase in valuation was as much as 25%. For homeowners, like 86-year-old Gale Elkins who lives in a 35-year-old mobile home, the increase was a surprise.
avlwatchdog.org
Grove Park Inn parking fees unfair? Year-round now?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I am the head of a small local nonprofit. I’ve run into a thing that feels odd to me. In looking for fundraising opportunities, I ran into publicity about the holiday parking program at the Omni Grove Park Inn. This is the one where they charge an exorbitant amount of money to park and view the gingerbread houses as a “community fundraiser.” Part of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofits (they don’t say how big a part). There doesn’t seem to be any kind of application for this for area nonprofits. When I contacted the person in charge, I was told it was full this year, and I was asked to give a bit of information about my organization to keep on file. Of course the Omni is a private organization and can give money to whoever they please. I just feel like if you are using it as an advertising point and publishing testimonials from recipients, a bit of transparency as far as how recipients are decided on is called for. Benefiting local nonprofits by application process sounds different than benefiting friends of employees or of executives who have meetings on site. So which is it? How does this system work? How are nonprofits chosen? Do they change every year? What are the details on how the money is split up?
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Sheriff’s Department Begins Community Drug Awareness Program
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department has begun a new Community Drug Awareness program to address the drug problems in our area. Fentanyl is killing Americans at a record rate. 295 people a day die from an overdose and the majority of these overdoses are from fentanyl. Unfortunately many people who died from an overdose didn’t even know they were taking the deadliest drug our nation has ever seen. They didn’t know that Percocet, adderol and other drugs like marijuana, heroin and meth are being laced with fentanyl. They didn’t know that just one pill can kill. Anyone who uses drugs, even occasionally, is now at risk of an overdose. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office Community Drug Awareness program is for community groups, churches, or any interested organizations. Topics covered at the presentations include:
WLOS.com
12 Buncombe County schools remain under a Boil Water Advisory
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County schools are back in session, but 12 schools are still under a Boil Water Advisory. According to Buncombe County Schools officials, restrooms will function normally, hand sanitizer will be used for handwashing, and bottled water will be provided for students and staff. School...
19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville
A new development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower.
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes
After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
nctripping.com
Black Mountain Restaurants (17 of the Best!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Of all the lovely small towns in Western North Carolina, we consistently rank Black Mountain among our favorites. The town is one of our favorite I-40...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirms a death investigation is underway in the Newfound community of Canton. In a social media post by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, officials said there is no danger to the public and that the suspects have been arrested.
onekindesign.com
See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place
This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
Let’s Eat at The Fountain at Smith’s Drugs in Forest City
Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C.
FOX Carolina
Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
country1037fm.com
Powerball’s First Millionaire Of The Year Comes From North Carolina
Charlie and I spent New Year’s Eve like many of you. We attended a party with friends and reminisced about the year behind and what was to come. We left in time to make it to our overnight destination and watch the Times Square ball drop. I’ll admit we started visiting and realized we missed the midnight countdown. However, we did see Ryan Seacrest announce Powerball’s first millionaire of the year. The grand prize went to Gary Krigbaum of Spindale, North Carolina. The prize winner did not travel to New York for the award. But, his daughter, Sarah, accepted the hefty sum on his behalf. Krigbaum was one of eight from North Carolina selected by a second chance drawing as part of the promotion. According to WCNC, his name went into the million-dollar drawing with four others. We watched as the ball with the “NC” label popped up on the screen. Krigbaum’s daughter said, “I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.” During three previous years, Powerball’s first millionaire drawing partnered with the New Year’s Eve broadcast.
FOX Carolina
NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December. According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded...
WYFF4.com
Activist wants Greenville County to have the ability to punish some landlords
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate activist Bruce Wilson wants Greenville County to punish landlords who put tenants through unsafe conditions. Wilson, founder and CEO of Fighting Injustice Together (FIT), announced his proposal for an ordinance Monday morning in Greenville. He made the announcement at the Parker at Cone apartments, where...
