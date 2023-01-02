Read full article on original website
The Holland House Restaurant to close
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime popular restaurant will close its doors at the end of the month. The Holland House on East 68th Street announced on its Facebook page it would be closing that current location at the end of January. The restaurant, which was packed during its lunch...
Three doors open, while four legends shift to next chapters
Winter in the Lowcountry typically sees a lull in the new business calendar, but that was back in the days when brick and mortar ruled the roost. We have plenty to discuss, both new businesses and some fond farewells. Welcome, welcome!. Parker’s Kitchen, 5 Oliver Court, Bluffton, 843-901-2280, parkerskitchen.com: You’ve...
Dr. Barbara Davies / Savannah Plastic Surgery
Dr. Barbara Davies helps uphold a foundation built on trust and helping patients achieve their ultimate aesthetic goals at the penultimate center for cosmetic surgery, medical-grade skincare and life-enhancing services. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. I was following the flow at Penn State (undergrad) taking generic liberal arts courses, and about...
Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
Hate Ends Now: Cattle car exhibit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holocaust Remembrance Day is coming up later this month, but starting Wednesday, you can take a journey back to that time. The Hate Ends Now Tour will be in Savannah for the next several days and give visitors an immersive exhibit back in time. Here is...
Hilton Head Island locals and tourists mourn loss of celebrity canine Maverick
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In this week's Lowcountry Living, I’m showing you how a Hilton Head icon is being remembered for the love and joy he spread to everyone. Hilton Head is known for its beautiful beaches, golf courses, tennis, fishing and seafood. But for many tourists,...
Glass recycling returning to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than five years without, glass recycling is returning to Savannah. Last year, Savannah City Council approved an agreement to bring the program back to the city. “I’m excited to share that this program is officially online,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in his weekly press conference. The details of […]
December food inspections: Tossed meatloaf, remains on ‘clean dishes,’ unsafe temperatures, perfect scores
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year tens of millions of people are getting sick, and thousands are dying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause? Foodborne illness. Foodborne illness is caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods, so there are many different […]
Drs. Daniel Osimani, Akinniran A. Abisogun, Sidney J. Bolch, Roy D. Flood, Jr., Jonathan A. Lanham & Geoffrey Peters / SouthCoast Health Cardiology
Drs. Daniel Osimani, Akinniran A. Abisogun, Sidney J. Bolch, Roy D. Flood, Jr., Jonathan A. Lanham & Geoffrey Peters / SouthCoast Health Cardiology. State-of-the-art care combined with the latest technology provides the most advanced treatment available. In a country where heart disease is the leading cause of death among adults,...
Animal shelters overwhelmed after the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With the start of the new year, dozens of surrender requests have come into Renegade Paws Rescue. Volunteers say people giving pets as gifts during the holiday season is a big factor in the high turnover rate and shelters in our area are feeling the strain. “As a rescue ourselves, we’ve […]
Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District Opens
ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels continued its expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District—the brand’s new downtown location and the first Cambria to open in Georgia. The new six-story, 101-room Cambria hotel positions guests in the city’s National Historic Landmark District and provides travelers...
Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
‘This is gonna be a thoughtful process:’ Historic Savannah continues work on restoring Virginia Jackson Kiah House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Preservation efforts are underway for the Virginia Jackson Kiah House. Her home served as an art museum during segregation and Historic Savannah has plans to restore it after the home fell into disrepair. What’s it going to be? That’s a question many people have been asking....
Bryan Co. Megasite will be one of the most transformative projects in Savannah, CEO of SEDA says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Economic Development Authority held its annual yearly meeting to discuss the accomplishments of 2022. The partnership with the Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at the Bryan County Megasite was at the top of the list. The president and CEO of SEDA says this project will be...
Dave & Buster's coming to Pooler?
Is a Dave & Buster's location coming to Pooler? According to a social media post by Pooler City Councilwoman Karen L. Williams, the popular entertainment and dining franchise will petition the council to open a location at the Tanger Outlets at I-95 and Pooler Parkway. In the post, Williams stated...
Savannah construction company gets shout out from HGTV celebrity for renovating his home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, American TV host Ty Pennington shared a video of areas of his home that were recently renovated by Heritage Construction Savannah, Inc. a local construction company. In the post, which included a video, Pennington said, “Huge shout-out to @heritage_construction_savannah for always making the impossible happen #bestteam.” “When you work for […]
Georgia woman arrested in retirement community murders of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Authorities investigating the New Year’s Eve murders of an elderly Florida couple have identified their alleged killer, who was arrested in Georgia while driving the victims’ car. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, was arrested Monday in Savannah, according to authorities. Williams, who is awaiting...
You're invited: Swearing in ceremony announced for new Savannah Police Department chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. — You're invited: Savannah's new police chief, Lenny Gunther, is set to be officially sworn into office next Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center and will be open to the public. Gunther's appointment comes following a...
Car crashes into house on E 37th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a house at E. 37th and Drayton streets Thursday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, the car jumped the curb and struck the home, causing what appeared to be structural damage to a column supporting a balcony. To safely remove the […]
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
