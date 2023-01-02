ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

The Holland House Restaurant to close

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime popular restaurant will close its doors at the end of the month. The Holland House on East 68th Street announced on its Facebook page it would be closing that current location at the end of January. The restaurant, which was packed during its lunch...
SAVANNAH, GA
hiltonheadsun.com

Three doors open, while four legends shift to next chapters

Winter in the Lowcountry typically sees a lull in the new business calendar, but that was back in the days when brick and mortar ruled the roost. We have plenty to discuss, both new businesses and some fond farewells. Welcome, welcome!. Parker’s Kitchen, 5 Oliver Court, Bluffton, 843-901-2280, parkerskitchen.com: You’ve...
BLUFFTON, SC
southmag.com

Dr. Barbara Davies / Savannah Plastic Surgery

Dr. Barbara Davies helps uphold a foundation built on trust and helping patients achieve their ultimate aesthetic goals at the penultimate center for cosmetic surgery, medical-grade skincare and life-enhancing services. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. I was following the flow at Penn State (undergrad) taking generic liberal arts courses, and about...
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery

Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hate Ends Now: Cattle car exhibit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holocaust Remembrance Day is coming up later this month, but starting Wednesday, you can take a journey back to that time. The Hate Ends Now Tour will be in Savannah for the next several days and give visitors an immersive exhibit back in time. Here is...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Glass recycling returning to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than five years without, glass recycling is returning to Savannah. Last year, Savannah City Council approved an agreement to bring the program back to the city. “I’m excited to share that this program is officially online,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in his weekly press conference. The details of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

December food inspections: Tossed meatloaf, remains on ‘clean dishes,’ unsafe temperatures, perfect scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year tens of millions of people are getting sick, and thousands are dying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause? Foodborne illness. Foodborne illness is caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods, so there are many different […]
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

Drs. Daniel Osimani, Akinniran A. Abisogun, Sidney J. Bolch, Roy D. Flood, Jr., Jonathan A. Lanham & Geoffrey Peters / SouthCoast Health Cardiology

Drs. Daniel Osimani, Akinniran A. Abisogun, Sidney J. Bolch, Roy D. Flood, Jr., Jonathan A. Lanham & Geoffrey Peters / SouthCoast Health Cardiology. State-of-the-art care combined with the latest technology provides the most advanced treatment available. In a country where heart disease is the leading cause of death among adults,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Animal shelters overwhelmed after the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With the start of the new year, dozens of surrender requests have come into Renegade Paws Rescue.   Volunteers say people giving pets as gifts during the holiday season is a big factor in the high turnover rate and shelters in our area are feeling the strain.  “As a rescue ourselves, we’ve […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Lodging

Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District Opens

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels continued its expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District—the brand’s new downtown location and the first Cambria to open in Georgia. The new six-story, 101-room Cambria hotel positions guests in the city’s National Historic Landmark District and provides travelers...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

Dave & Buster's coming to Pooler?

Is a Dave & Buster's location coming to Pooler? According to a social media post by Pooler City Councilwoman Karen L. Williams, the popular entertainment and dining franchise will petition the council to open a location at the Tanger Outlets at I-95 and Pooler Parkway. In the post, Williams stated...
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah construction company gets shout out from HGTV celebrity for renovating his home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, American TV host Ty Pennington shared a video of areas of his home that were recently renovated by Heritage Construction Savannah, Inc. a local construction company. In the post, which included a video, Pennington said, “Huge shout-out to @heritage_construction_savannah for always making the impossible happen #bestteam.”   “When you work for […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Car crashes into house on E 37th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a house at E. 37th and Drayton streets Thursday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, the car jumped the curb and struck the home, causing what appeared to be structural damage to a column supporting a balcony. To safely remove the […]
SAVANNAH, GA

