On Monday, January 1, 2023 around 11:30 AM Portage Police responded to a hit & run at Hwy 6 & Augusta involving a possible blue Ford Taurus, according to police report. The victim of the hit and run crash attempted to follow the suspect vehicle while on the phone with 911. While officers were enroute to this incident another call came into dispatch for a second crash with a vehicle driving into a gas pump and catching fire at Family Express located at 5901 US Hwy 6.

PORTAGE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO