Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
regionnewssource.org
Intoxicated Hit & Run Driver Crashes Into Gas Pump In Portage Injuring One
On Monday, January 1, 2023 around 11:30 AM Portage Police responded to a hit & run at Hwy 6 & Augusta involving a possible blue Ford Taurus, according to police report. The victim of the hit and run crash attempted to follow the suspect vehicle while on the phone with 911. While officers were enroute to this incident another call came into dispatch for a second crash with a vehicle driving into a gas pump and catching fire at Family Express located at 5901 US Hwy 6.
Woman faces Reckless Homicide charges for running over toddler in Indiana
Charges are being filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a car in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30 was arrested on reckless homicide.
regionnewssource.org
Hammond Man Killed In Crete Township Shooting
A Hammond man was identified by the Will County Illinois Coroner after a Crete Township Shooting earlier this week. On 12/30/2022, at approximately 9:05 PM, Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 1100 block of E. 263rd Street in Unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting. Deputies were advised that a twenty-five-year-old male had been struck by gunfire. Deputies were further advised that the male appeared to be deceased.
Wyoming man allegedly drunk during deadly New Year’s Day crash in Indiana
An Indiana State Trooper said he could smell alcohol on Morrissey’s breath and noted there was evidence of “recent drug use” inside his car.
WWMTCw
Wyoming teen arrested in deadly New Year's crash
LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager from Wyoming, Mich. is facing multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, after a fatal crash Sunday. Kalamazoo: Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police. Jordan M. Morrissey, 19, was driving on a curve of I-94...
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 6, dies days after Christmas Eve crash in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A young girl died in a rollover crash on Christmas Eve in Gary, Indiana. Alyssa Martin, 6, was riding with her mother and her 5-month-old brother around 6:41 p.m. on Dunes Highway when their car ran off the road and rolled over near Utah Street, according to Gary police.
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County. The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man crashed into Uber, squad cars while fleeing police, spit on officer: authorities
GARY, Ind. - A Cook County man is accused of crashing into an Uber driver and squad car while fleeing from police in Gary, Indiana Tuesday night. At about 11:30 p.m., a police officer with the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV near 44th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, authorities said.
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
95.3 MNC
Chesterton man pleads guilty to April 2021 car theft-related charge
It’s 18 months to 5 years behind bars for a Chesterton man who pleaded guilty to a car theft-related charge. It was April of 2021, when prosecutors say Charles W. Curry II, 45, drove off, without permission, in a vehicle that didn’t belong to him in Niles Township. It’s just one instance of many from Curry’s criminal record which includes nearly two dozen and 14 misdemeanors, many related to property crimes and auto theft, according to Leader Publications.
Family of Pastor Killed in Fatal Crash Questions Why Suspect Was Only Given Speeding Ticket
A family is asking a valid question in Illinois. After a driver killed a family member on the Lincoln Highway back in May, the suspect has only been charged with speeding and has not been implicated in his death. According to NBC Chicago, Pastor Neely Dotson, 87 years old at...
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
Woman with ties to Lake County located safe after being missing for months in Chicago area
A 39-year-old woman, who is originally from Lake County, has been located safe after her family said she had been missing for three months from the Chicago area. Jess Porter, also known as Jess Porter-Sypniewski and Jess Quatraro, was last heard from in September. Her last known location was near...
panoramanow.com
Lake County Boat Show – Crown Point Indiana
Are you yearning for summer fun? Get in on the action at the Lake County Boat Show. Find the newest and latest info on Pontoons, Personal Watercraft, Jet skis, Inboards, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, Canoes, Kayaks, and more!. The Lake County Fairgrounds, under the jurisdiction of Lake County Commissioners, offers an...
3 people shot — 1 critically — in South Side Walmart parking lot
CHICAGO — Three people were shot Wednesday evening in a Walmart parking lot on the South Side of Chicago. According to police, the shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue when a dark colored sedan pulled up and occupants inside opened fire, hitting three people who were loading […]
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
fox32chicago.com
Woman dead after being found on road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries; police seek video surveillance
WHEATON, Ill. - A woman is dead after being found on the road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries Monday night. At about 8:15 p.m., Wheaton police responded to the 900 Block of West Roosevelt Road for a woman lying in the roadway. According to police, a motorist observed the...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
McDermott defends Hessville overpass plans during Mayor's Night Out event
Plans are moving forward to build a railroad overpass through a stretch of open land in Hessville, despite environmental concerns. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. defended the proposal during a contentious Mayor's Night Out event Wednesday. He said the number one complaint he gets from Hessville residents is trains. "Over...
