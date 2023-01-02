ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Station, IN

FOX59

Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
JASPER COUNTY, IN
regionnewssource.org

Intoxicated Hit & Run Driver Crashes Into Gas Pump In Portage Injuring One

On Monday, January 1, 2023 around 11:30 AM Portage Police responded to a hit & run at Hwy 6 & Augusta involving a possible blue Ford Taurus, according to police report. The victim of the hit and run crash attempted to follow the suspect vehicle while on the phone with 911. While officers were enroute to this incident another call came into dispatch for a second crash with a vehicle driving into a gas pump and catching fire at Family Express located at 5901 US Hwy 6.
PORTAGE, IN
regionnewssource.org

Hammond Man Killed In Crete Township Shooting

A Hammond man was identified by the Will County Illinois Coroner after a Crete Township Shooting earlier this week. On 12/30/2022, at approximately 9:05 PM, Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 1100 block of E. 263rd Street in Unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting. Deputies were advised that a twenty-five-year-old male had been struck by gunfire. Deputies were further advised that the male appeared to be deceased.
HAMMOND, IN
WWMTCw

Wyoming teen arrested in deadly New Year's crash

LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager from Wyoming, Mich. is facing multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, after a fatal crash Sunday. Kalamazoo: Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police. Jordan M. Morrissey, 19, was driving on a curve of I-94...
WYOMING, MI
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 6, dies days after Christmas Eve crash in Gary

GARY, Ind. - A young girl died in a rollover crash on Christmas Eve in Gary, Indiana. Alyssa Martin, 6, was riding with her mother and her 5-month-old brother around 6:41 p.m. on Dunes Highway when their car ran off the road and rolled over near Utah Street, according to Gary police.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County. The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
CHICAGO, IL
95.3 MNC

Chesterton man pleads guilty to April 2021 car theft-related charge

It’s 18 months to 5 years behind bars for a Chesterton man who pleaded guilty to a car theft-related charge. It was April of 2021, when prosecutors say Charles W. Curry II, 45, drove off, without permission, in a vehicle that didn’t belong to him in Niles Township. It’s just one instance of many from Curry’s criminal record which includes nearly two dozen and 14 misdemeanors, many related to property crimes and auto theft, according to Leader Publications.
CHESTERTON, IN
panoramanow.com

Lake County Boat Show – Crown Point Indiana

Are you yearning for summer fun? Get in on the action at the Lake County Boat Show. Find the newest and latest info on Pontoons, Personal Watercraft, Jet skis, Inboards, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, Canoes, Kayaks, and more!. The Lake County Fairgrounds, under the jurisdiction of Lake County Commissioners, offers an...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

McDermott defends Hessville overpass plans during Mayor's Night Out event

Plans are moving forward to build a railroad overpass through a stretch of open land in Hessville, despite environmental concerns. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. defended the proposal during a contentious Mayor's Night Out event Wednesday. He said the number one complaint he gets from Hessville residents is trains. "Over...
HAMMOND, IN

