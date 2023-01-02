Two people were injured, one seriously, when a vehicle overturned into a ditch today just south of Interstate 10 on the east end of Cabazon. The crash happened just before noon on Railroad Avenue at Main Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to The post Two injured, one seriously, in rollover crash adjacent to I-10 in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.

