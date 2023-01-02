Read full article on original website
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Mountain Desert Career Pathways awarding $4,000 scholarshipsThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High SchoolThe HD PostHesperia, CA
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
10 Freeway crash in San Dimas leaves 1 dead; all lanes reopened
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas, prompting the hourslong closure of all eastbound lanes.
Two injured, one seriously, in rollover crash adjacent to I-10 in Cabazon
Two people were injured, one seriously, when a vehicle overturned into a ditch today just south of Interstate 10 on the east end of Cabazon. The crash happened just before noon on Railroad Avenue at Main Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to The post Two injured, one seriously, in rollover crash adjacent to I-10 in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Car fire on 15 freeway in Cajon Pass snarls traffic Monday evening
Cajon Pass, California (VVNG.com) — A vehicle fire caused a backup on the Interstate 15 Freeway Monday evening. The car fire was reported at 3:49 p.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway, just north of Kenwood Ave, CHP logs reported, January 2, 2023. A silver Hyundai Sonata occupied by a...
KTLA.com
Southern California mountains could get up to 2 feet of snow
The “bomb cyclone” is here, and the mountain areas in Southern California have already started seeing snow Thursday morning, with even more expected later this afternoon. Snow, which was expected to begin above altitudes of 7,000 to 7,500 feet, is expected to affect areas above 6,000 feet Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently
Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
foxla.com
Bracing for 'Bomb Cyclone': Safe driving tips as California braces for heavy rain
As if driving in Los Angeles wasn't already challenging enough – Now, California is bracing for a "bomb cyclone" that is expected to deliver heavy rain and possible flooding. With the heavy rain and possible flooding in mind, it's a reminder to consider staying at home Wednesday night and...
NBC Los Angeles
One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway in Pomona
One person was killed early Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on a rain-soaked freeway in Pomona. The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway east of Los Angeles. Details about what led to the crash and the victim's identity were not immediately available. All...
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory For The High Desert & Mountains Wednesday Night Into Thursday Afternoon
HIGH DESERT, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Wednesday night into Thursday . A Gusty Wind Event is for the Victor Valley, Lucerne Valley, and the Mojave Desert locations. Also a Wind Advisory from the Wrightwood mountain areas. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has...
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. The crash on the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway occurred at about 1:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was issued at 2:23 p.m., with the Imperial Highway...
Multiple areas under flood threat as ‘bomb cyclone’ churns off California coast
With a “bomb cyclone” expected to dump inches of rain on Southern California, officials are warning residents that some areas are especially susceptible to floods and debris flows. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in most areas, with totals ranging between 4 and 8 inches in the mountain and hill areas, according […]
Video shows man tossing dog over cell tower fence in California
"It’s a small miracle the dog did not suffer serious injuries from the razor wire or from such a high drop.”
vvng.com
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Apple Valley crash on News Year’s Day
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office has identified the teenager killed in a crash on New Year’s Day as 15-year -old Chandlyr Dees of Apple Valley. The crash was reported Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. January 1, 2023, in the area of...
paininthepass.info
Timing And Weather Info Of Wednesday Into Thursday Powerful Bomb Cyclone Storm
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The strongest storm in years going to hit Southern California Wednesday and Thursday. The Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning effective Wednesday night into Thursday for all areas of the Inland Empire. Light rain will start Wednesday morning. This storm will hit mainly on Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the heavy rain. Rain shower chance in the afternoon/evening.
foxla.com
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
vvng.com
Driver killed in crash involving Sheriff’s Deputy Identified as Gabriel Navarro of Oro Grande
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Family and friends have identified the man killed in a crash that involved a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol cruiser on Christmas Day. The Oro Grande man was identified as Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Navarro, the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala. “My heart...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in two-vehicle crash in La Puente
LA PUENTE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in La Puente. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:08 a.m. Thursday to the 15800 block of Cadwell Street where they learned a truck and another vehicle had collided, said a CHP spokesman.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in crash with railroad crossing gate
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a young man who was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a railroad crossing gate in South Los Angeles. The crash occurred at about 12:40 a.m. Monday near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Isaac...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in minivan
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
vvng.com
37 arrested and 55 firearms seized during Operation Consequences December 17 – 30th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Operation Consequences resulted in 37 felony arrests, 55 seized firearms, 23 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and the recovery of illegal narcotics between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022. During the two-week period, which included a focused operation in the cities of...
