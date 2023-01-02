ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ News Channel 3

Two injured, one seriously, in rollover crash adjacent to I-10 in Cabazon

Two people were injured, one seriously, when a vehicle overturned into a ditch today just south of Interstate 10 on the east end of Cabazon. The crash happened just before noon on Railroad Avenue at Main Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.    The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to The post Two injured, one seriously, in rollover crash adjacent to I-10 in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KTLA.com

Southern California mountains could get up to 2 feet of snow

The “bomb cyclone” is here, and the mountain areas in Southern California have already started seeing snow Thursday morning, with even more expected later this afternoon. Snow, which was expected to begin above altitudes of 7,000 to 7,500 feet, is expected to affect areas above 6,000 feet Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway in Pomona

One person was killed early Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on a rain-soaked freeway in Pomona. The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway east of Los Angeles. Details about what led to the crash and the victim's identity were not immediately available. All...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. The crash on the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway occurred at about 1:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was issued at 2:23 p.m., with the Imperial Highway...
ANAHEIM, CA
paininthepass.info

Timing And Weather Info Of Wednesday Into Thursday Powerful Bomb Cyclone Storm

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The strongest storm in years going to hit Southern California Wednesday and Thursday. The Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning effective Wednesday night into Thursday for all areas of the Inland Empire. Light rain will start Wednesday morning. This storm will hit mainly on Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the heavy rain. Rain shower chance in the afternoon/evening.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain

LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in two-vehicle crash in La Puente

LA PUENTE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in La Puente. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:08 a.m. Thursday to the 15800 block of Cadwell Street where they learned a truck and another vehicle had collided, said a CHP spokesman.
LA PUENTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in minivan

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA

