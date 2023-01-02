Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Panthers Roll Div. I Davidson; Now 12-1 On The Season
HILLIARD – Do you think the Fairbanks girls varsity basketball team, a Division III school with a relatively small enrollment located somewhere in the wilds of Union County would be intimidated and awed by playing a game against big, bad Division I Hilliard Davidson? On Davidson’s home floor no less?
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ladycats Survive Late Rally, Improve to 9-2 On The Season
RICHWOOD – North Union held off a late rally by Buckeye Valley to post a 44–39 win in girls non-league varsity basketball action Wednesday in Richwood. The Ladycats jumped out to a 10-3 lead after one and held a 36-24 lead headed into the fourth, when they survived the Barons’ 15-point fourth quarter spurt to post the five-point win. The Ladycats were 14-of-40 from the floor for 35 percent shooting the ball, picked up nine steals in the game and also forced Buckeye Valley into 16 turnovers.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Parris Pops For 22 As Wildcats Walk
RIDGEWAY – Max Parris poured in 22 points on 10 baskets and two free throws to help lift North Union to a 57-42 win over Ridgemont in boys non-league varsity basketball play Tuesday. Parris had six points at the half, then knocked down four jumpers in the third and...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Monarchs Shake Off Eagles
NEW ALBANY – New Albany pushed Marysville to the limit Tuesday in girls varsity basketball action before finally falling to the Monarchs 46-41 in non-league girls varsity basketball play. Marysville brought a gaudy 10-1 record into Tuesday’s game and better get used to facing everybody’s “A” game from here...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Moore Pours In 21 As Monarchs March All Over Chieftains
MARYSVILLE –The Monarch boys varsity basketball team finally broke one open Monday as Marysville put a whipping on Bellefontaine, 72-49, in non-league play. Swingman Jason Moore had a wonderful performance for the winners as he hit seven shots from the field – including a 3-pointer, and went a perfect 6-of-6 from line to close with a game-high 21 points. As a team, the Monarchs were 11-of-12 from the line for 92 percent.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Maxine Parks McDaniel
Maxine Parks McDaniel, of Marysville, celebrated her earthly birthday and her heavenly birthday on the same day, Saturday, December 31, 2022, where she enjoyed her 94th birthday dinner with family and passed away peacefully shortly after. A 1946 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School, she served as class orator and was known for her speaking ability. Upon graduation, she worked for the legal offices of Hall and Naus in Upper Sandusky for a number of years. A skilled stenographer, she was a former secretary at O.M. Scott and Sons and the Ohio Unemployment Office. She also served as a secretarial assistant to the warden at the Ohio Reformatory for Women. Maxine was a member of Springdale Baptist Church since 1960, where she “wore many hats.” She played the organ and piano, taught Sunday School and organized and directed many church celebrations, plays and musical presentations. Maxine also held state offices with the American Baptist Church Association. Aside from music, her hobbies included sewing, crocheting and crafts. Throughout her life, she was known for her leadership skills and working in collaboration with others at work, in service to her church and in her family life. A true “matriarch,” she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandma and sister. She was born December 31, 1928 in Wyandot County to the late H. Clyde and Iona Bunnell Parks. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley McDaniel; two step-grandsons, Kyle Simpson (May) and Sean Breece; and her brother, Earl Parks. She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Irvin A. McDaniel, whom she married October 22, 1949; her daughter, Diane (Bryan) May of Marysville; her son, Marvin (Carla) McDaniel of Marysville; her grandchildren, Allen McDaniel, Alexa (Joseph) McDaniel-Neill, Aimee Franczkowski and Josh (Christy) Breece, all of Marysville; her great-grandchildren Emery McDaniel, Allister Neill, Eliora Neill, Anneliese Neill and Leon Breece; her brother, Glenn (Catherine) Parks of Michigan; sister-in-law Yvonne Parks of Arizona; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visiting hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023. Rev. Rorke Warne will officiate and burial will be at Claibourne Cemetery in Richwood. A luncheon will follow the graveside service at Springdale Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Springdale Baptist Church building fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
William Robert McCrackin
William Robert ‘Will’ McCrackin, age 43, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 3, 3023 at his home. Will was born in San Diego, California to Robert Michael McCrackin and Sonia (Tangal). Will graduated from Mara Vista High School in San Diego and later moved to Marysville, Ohio. Will worked as an assembler for Honda and enjoyed computer gaming.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Timothy D. Case
Timothy D. Case, 65, of Marysville, formerly of West Palm Beach Florida, passed away unexpectedly at his home, January 3rd, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Ingram Funeral Home.
unioncountydailydigital.com
No Zoom For You
MARYSVILLE – Starting Wednesday, the Union County Board of Commissioners will no longer broadcast its weekly meetings via Zoom. The Commission began the practice of conducting the meetings via Zoom during the pandemic, but the last ‘broadcast’ for the Commission was the final meeting of 2022. Those...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Shondiin Mayo represents Fairbanks in 2023 Miss Alaska competition
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks is sending Shondiin Mayo to Anchorage this year to compete in the 2023 Miss Alaska event. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Mayo. She was born and raised in Stevens Village along the Yukon River, moving to Fairbanks in the 3rd grade.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Give a Bird A Hand…And A Treat
Readers of the Union County Daily Digital know how we love our avian friends. To show our appreciation for their beauty and chorus, we do them a good turn when we can, setting out multiple feeders when the weather turns cold and when the energy is needed most. So here...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – January 4, 2023
Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Kile Road for an overdose. The victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and a report was taken, #23-0008. 7:04am Criminal Damage. A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the...
kinyradio.com
Main drug supplier to Fairbanks convicted
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - A main supplier of methamphetamine and heroin to the Fairbanks area, 32-year-old Cody Michael Stockton, was found guilty of three drug counts on Dec. 22. The counts included first-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance; and two counts of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. Investigators from...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ill Mannered Brewing Co. To Open Second Location In Uptown Marysville
MARYSVILLE – Ill Mannered Brewing Company is growing again, this time with a Neighborhood Taproom & Barrel House in Uptown Marysville. The Brewery will be adding the historic space at 117 S. Main St. in Marysville, OH about 30 minutes from its Powell, OH location. Opening of the new taproom is currently planned for late 2023.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Let’s Make A Deal!!
We at the Union County Daily Digital have posted many stories over the past several years reporting how local governments have formed Enterprise Zone Programs and the like to attract private investment in both Marysville and Union County communities. Enterprise Zone agreements call for companies agree to invest in real property (land) on which they commit to construct non-retail commercial buildings (no box stores) with a promise to bring jobs to the cities, counties, townships and villages.
unioncountydailydigital.com
CORRECTION: Marysville City Council Meeting Scheduled For 6 p.m. Today
MARYSVILLE – The 2023 organizational meeting of Marysville City Council will be at 6 p.m. today, not 6:30 p.m. as previously reported, in the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. The organization meeting will be immediately followed by a work session. In the same article, the UCDD...
kinyradio.com
Fairbanks man with two felony arrest warrants charged after stealing vehicle
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Early Tuesday morning, Troopers located a stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on College Rd. At about 4:07 a.m, Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle which failed to yield. Troopers pursued the vehicle for about 17.5 miles before apprehending the sole occupant and driver, Derek Forsythe. Forsythe was...
Aviation International News
FBO Fairbanks Sets Up Shop in The Last Frontier
Though Alaska-based Omni Logistics has had a large presence at Fairbanks International Airport (PAFA) for nearly four decades, its first foray into the FBO business is recent history. The company, which had traditionally supported the air cargo and commercial airlines operations at the airport, opened the new-build FBO Fairbanks last year in conjunction with Everts Air Fuel.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Property Value Appeal Deadline Is March 31
MARYSVILLE – State-wide, property owners have until March 31, 2023 to file an appeal contesting their real property value for tax year 2022. Note that there are several ways to file: property owners can mail their complaint form & evidence of value, as well as fax and email. But the appeal filing period ends on March 31st. At that time, completed complaint forms must be inside the Union County Auditor’s Office.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Full service restaurants see slow post pandemic recovery
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Across the nation restaurants of all sizes suffered when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Alaska was certainly no exception and full service restaurants or dine-in restaurants suffered significantly. Generating much of their revenue during the tourism season, the onset of the pandemic meant that many of the...
Comments / 0