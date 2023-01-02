Maxine Parks McDaniel, of Marysville, celebrated her earthly birthday and her heavenly birthday on the same day, Saturday, December 31, 2022, where she enjoyed her 94th birthday dinner with family and passed away peacefully shortly after. A 1946 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School, she served as class orator and was known for her speaking ability. Upon graduation, she worked for the legal offices of Hall and Naus in Upper Sandusky for a number of years. A skilled stenographer, she was a former secretary at O.M. Scott and Sons and the Ohio Unemployment Office. She also served as a secretarial assistant to the warden at the Ohio Reformatory for Women. Maxine was a member of Springdale Baptist Church since 1960, where she “wore many hats.” She played the organ and piano, taught Sunday School and organized and directed many church celebrations, plays and musical presentations. Maxine also held state offices with the American Baptist Church Association. Aside from music, her hobbies included sewing, crocheting and crafts. Throughout her life, she was known for her leadership skills and working in collaboration with others at work, in service to her church and in her family life. A true “matriarch,” she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandma and sister. She was born December 31, 1928 in Wyandot County to the late H. Clyde and Iona Bunnell Parks. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley McDaniel; two step-grandsons, Kyle Simpson (May) and Sean Breece; and her brother, Earl Parks. She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Irvin A. McDaniel, whom she married October 22, 1949; her daughter, Diane (Bryan) May of Marysville; her son, Marvin (Carla) McDaniel of Marysville; her grandchildren, Allen McDaniel, Alexa (Joseph) McDaniel-Neill, Aimee Franczkowski and Josh (Christy) Breece, all of Marysville; her great-grandchildren Emery McDaniel, Allister Neill, Eliora Neill, Anneliese Neill and Leon Breece; her brother, Glenn (Catherine) Parks of Michigan; sister-in-law Yvonne Parks of Arizona; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visiting hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023. Rev. Rorke Warne will officiate and burial will be at Claibourne Cemetery in Richwood. A luncheon will follow the graveside service at Springdale Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Springdale Baptist Church building fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO