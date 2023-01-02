ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

NYC subway shooter pleads guilty to terrorism charges

(CNN) -- The man who opened fire on a crowded New York City subway train last April and wounded 10 people pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to terrorism charges, admitting his intention "was to cause serious bodily injury to the people on the train." After initially pleading not guilty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Israel police arrest 2 teens in attack on Christian cemetery

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli police on Friday arrested two teenagers who they said vandalized over two dozen Christian graves in a historic Jerusalem cemetery earlier this week. The graves of Christian figures at the Protestant Cemetery on Jerusalem’s venerated Mount Zion were found pushed over and pulled from...
CBS 58

Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says

(CNN) -- [Breaking news update at 12:32 p.m. ET]. One of the two roommates who survived the fatal November stabbings of four University of Idaho students told investigators she saw a masked man dressed in black in the house the morning of the attack, according to a probable cause affidavit released Friday in prosecutor's case against suspect Bryan Kohberger.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS 58

FBI, ATF and DC police increase reward for information on pipe bombs found near RNC and DNC headquarters to $500,000

(CNN) -- The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department are now offering $500,000 for information leading to an arrest of the person who placed pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot, the FBI announced Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Kenyan LGBT activist’s body found in metal box

NAIROBI, Kenya — Police in Kenya are investigating the death of an LGBT activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box. The body of Edwin Chiloba was found on Wednesday on a road in Uasin Gishu County, in the west of the country. Police say a motorcycle taxi operator reported seeing the box being dumped by a vehicle with no license plates. The rider reported the incident to police officers who were manning a nearby roadblock. Officers who opened the box found the decomposing body of a man, whom they described as wearing women’s clothes. The deceased was identified as Chiloba and his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy