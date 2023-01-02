ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

3 dead, 2 injured after scaffolding collapse in NC

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Three construction workers died and two others were injured Monday when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Charlotte, according to authorities and WSOC-TV.

Officials responded to a report of an industrial accident at a construction site in the Dilworth neighborhood around 9 a.m., fire officials and WSOC reported.

Update 1:50 p.m. EST Jan. 2: Authorities said construction workers fell 70 feet Monday morning when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Dilworth, WSOC reported.

The cause of the collapse remained unclear on Monday afternoon.

Original report: Authorities said three people died and two others were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be serious, according to WSOC.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse. Fire Capt. Jackie Gilmore said Monday that authorities were waiting for officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to evaluate the scene, WSOC reported.

Construction work has been paused as officials investigate, Gilmore said.

