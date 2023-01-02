ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons practice squad WR faces 5 charges after allegedly fighting with cop, fleeing during DUI stop

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gctr5_0k18yb1R00

Atlanta Falcons practice squad receiver Cameron Batson has been charged with five crimes following a DUI stop that devolved into a fight and a police chase in Atlanta on early Saturday morning.

Via ESPN, the 27-year-old Batson has been charged with assault, battery, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, removal of weapon from public official and driving-fleeing to elude a police officer.

The whole incident began with an Atlanta Police officer pulling Batson over on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to the police report, Batson had allegedly been speeding and drifting into adjacent lanes. He then reportedly failed the field sobriety test, and when the officer tried to take him into custody, Batson allegedly fought him. The officer fired his weapon during the fight, which didn't hit anyone, but no details were provided to clarify why he chose to fire his weapon.

Batson allegedly managed to escape the officer, get back into his car, and drive away. However, the police report says he didn't make it far, crashing a short distance away and exiting his car to flee on foot. The cops eventually found him hiding somewhere in the area and arrested him. Both Batson and the officer he allegedly fought with were brought to the hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation.

The charges Batson faces carry a combined 20 years in prison if he's found guilty. As of now, he's still employed by the Falcons, who released a statement about the incident on Saturday and haven't said anything since.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

‘Dumbest criminal’: Accused car thief released from NC jail allegedly steals bond agent’s SUV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man accused of stealing a car apparently could not resist another theft when he bonded out of jail. According to a bail bond agent in Charlotte, North Carolina, her vehicle was stolen after she went inside the Mecklenburg County Jail on Dec. 30 to post bail for a client, WSOC-TV reported. She accused a man who had just posted bail of swiping her vehicle.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Gunman shot dead after killing police chief and wounding another officer in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania police chief is dead and another officer is injured, after a lengthy police chase and shootout through the Pittsburgh area with an armed individual.Police had been pursuing suspect Aaron Lamont Swan since Sunday, on weapons-related parole violations. The 28-year-old allegedly fled a traffic spot.Officers in Brackenridge, just outside of Pittsburgh, encountered Swan the following day, where the man allegedly fired on officers, killing Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire and wounding another officer, who was shot in the leg and is now in stable condition.Procession taking place in #Brackenridge for Police Chief Justin McIntire who was killed today while...
PITTSBURGH, PA
102.5 The Bone

Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing armed robber

MONROE, La. — A clerk working at a Dollar General in Louisiana is facing manslaughter charges after police said he killed an armed robber inside the store. Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a report of a shooting and robbery at a Dollar General on Jan. 3. In an affidavit of probable cause filed with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, police said Rafus Anderson was working as a clerk when an armed robber came in.
MONROE, LA
102.5 The Bone

Man with machete murdered Dollar Tree employee, police say

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing murder charges after police said he killed an employee inside a Dollar Tree with a machete. The Upper Sandusky Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a Dollar Tree on Jan. 1 for a report of a man waving a machete around inside the store. When officers arrived, they said they found the victim, Keris Reibel, dead.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
New York Post

Vermont state trooper suspected of stealing Rolex from evidence room

A Vermont state trooper was suspended after he allegedly swiped a Rolex watch and other valuables from an evidence room, according to authorities and court documents. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave Dec. 19, 2022 over the alleged thefts from a temporary evidence storage room, state police announced last week. The missing property was seized by narcotics investigators and Burlington police on Nov. 22 from an arrestee, according to VT Digger, citing court documents. In addition the gold Rolex watch, stud earrings, Apple AirPods and a wallet were stolen, according to the court docs. DiGenova showed the Rolex...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed

A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
102.5 The Bone

Deputies: Woman kidnapped, assaulted by man she met on dating site

HOUSTON — A man is facing charges after a woman said she was kidnapped, assaulted and held without food or water for days. The Harris County Constable said in a news release that deputies responded to help a woman on Dec. 29 who had been “severely assaulted” by a man she had met online. Deputies said that the victim arrived at the man’s home on Dec. 24 and was “held against her will until she was able to escape and seek help from a neighbor” on Dec. 29.
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy