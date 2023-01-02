Read full article on original website
kkoh.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Armed Suspect
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a robbery suspect. They say around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 30, an unidentified man was confronted by Walmart employees about some stolen goods they believed he had hidden under his jacket. He responded by pulling out a firearm. He left the store in Carson City in a white hatchback, possibly a Nissan Versa, with unknown license plates. No one was injured.
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Investigate Christmas Eve Homicide
Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley. According to deputies, 57-year-old Dean Sandoval was found dead inside a home along Canary Drive near Cottowood Lane and Farm District Road. Police say due to suspicious circumstances at the scene, they are investigating the death as a homicide.
2news.com
2news.com
Carson City Deputies Seek Man in Video Game Store Theft
Carson City deputies need your help finding a man they say stole two plastic bins of video games from Retro Replay Store. The incident happened on December 10th. Deputies say the suspect left the store in a U-Haul truck westbound on east William Street. They say the video games were...
2news.com
City of Reno Nominates Kathryn Nance to be Chief of Police
After an extensive recruitment and interview process, Reno City Manager Doug Thornley is nominating Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance (Stockton Police Department) to serve as the Reno Police Department’s next Chief of Police. At the upcoming Reno City Council meeting on January 11, 2023, Manager Thornley will recommend that the...
Nevada Appeal
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley death investigation continues
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
2news.com
Woman Faces Charges in Connection With Fatal Crash in South Lake Tahoe
A California woman faces charges in connection with a fatal rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe last September. California Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Diana Shemyakina turned herself in to El Dorado County authorities on Tuesday. CHP says she had an active 'no bail' homicide and vehicular manslaughter warrant issued for...
Gephardt Daily
Sheriff’s office offers new info into Jeremy Renner’s ‘traumatic injury’ call, investigators ‘looking into the circumstances’
Jan. 2 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday. The circumstances of the mishap and nature of his injuries were not immediately disclosed. “We can confirm Jeremy is in...
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Shooting Investigation
Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing someone in northeast Reno. The investigation is ongoing.
2news.com
Lyon County Swears in Elected Officials
Incumbent David Hockaday and newly elected J. Scott Keller were sworn in during the Tuesday, January 3, 2023 Lyon County Board of County Commission (BOCC) meeting. Also sworn in were Sheriff Brad Pope, District Attorney Stephen Rye, Clerk/Treasurer Staci Lindberg, Assessor Troy Villines, Recorder Anita Talbot, and Fernley Swimming Pool General Improvement District Board Director Suzanne Prouty.
2news.com
2news.com
Truckee Meadows Fire responds to fourth house fire in four days
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) crews quickly knocked down a fire on Cassilis Drive in the North Valleys Monday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. TMFR says some pets did die in the fire. The home was otherwise unoccupied. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
2news.com
All Reno Radio Blood Drive at Atlantis Casino Thursday
Coming out of the winter holiday weeks, the lowest blood donation period of the year, nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is calling all eligible donors to help us kick-off the New Year for patients during National Blood Donor Month in January. The 37th annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive at...
2news.com
Jeremy Renner Posts First Video From Hospital Bed After Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno on Sunday and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery. A publicist for Renner said in a statement that the 51-year-old “Avengers” star is in an intensive care unit following surgery on...
2news.com
Woman in Critical Condition After Fight, Sparks Police Investigating
Sparks Police are investigating a fight that left one woman in critical condition on New Year's Day. Police say they found the unidentified woman unresponsive at the bus stop at Glendale Avenue and Rock Blvd. around 4 p.m. Officers performed CPR on the woman who was then transported to Renown...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas Area Rural Transportation suspends services
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas Area Rural Transportation will be suspending all service due to the weather and road conditions. They say that should conditions allow; they will resume service on Wednesday. If you would like more information, the county asks that you call 775-782-5500.
KOLO TV Reno
Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
KOLO TV Reno
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - On December 15, school police were called to Dilworth Middle School after what the principal described in an email as “an altercation… that resulted in an injury for a staff member.”. During an interview with a DMS educator, she revealed the incident involved a...
KOLO TV Reno
Arrest at Carson City prison for alleged drug smuggling attempt
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a woman Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to her inmate husband at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. The General Investigators Office of Nevada Department of Corrections received a tip that James Mattorano Pineda, 29, arranged for someone to smuggle...
