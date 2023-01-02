The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a robbery suspect. They say around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 30, an unidentified man was confronted by Walmart employees about some stolen goods they believed he had hidden under his jacket. He responded by pulling out a firearm. He left the store in Carson City in a white hatchback, possibly a Nissan Versa, with unknown license plates. No one was injured.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO